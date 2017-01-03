January 2017 PlayStation Plus freebies revealed for PS4, PS3 and Vita

Sony has revealed all the free games coming this month as part of PlayStation Plus, four of which are playable on PS4.

This month’s games were actually revealed back in December, but we were all too busy munching on mince pies and playing with our presents to notice.

The highlight of January’s library is Day of the Tentacle: Remastered, a brilliant recreation of the classic adventure by LucasArts and Double Fine Productions.

PS4 owners also get to try This War of Mine: The Little Ones, a somewhat harrowing experience set within a bleak, war-torn country.

Titan Souls, The Swindle, Blazerush and Azkend 2 make up the rest of this month’s offerings, with the former two titles being playable on PS4 thanks to cross-buy support.

You’ll be able to download each game directly from the PlayStation Store once they become active, and they’re yours to keep so long as you have an active PS Plus membership.

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.