Is LG working on a G6 Mini?

The LG G6 may not have gained quite the amount of attention garnered by the Galaxy S8, but the company was the first major smartphone maker to debut the 'larger screen, smaller bezels' design that's set to be huge in 2017.

And whether you were convinced to pick up LG's latest flagship or not, it was a big step up from last year's modular LG G5.

Now, it seems LG could be (or perhaps, was) working on a smaller version of the G6, possibly known as the G6 Mini, according to a new report.

Related: Best smartphone

TechnoBuffalo's report claims LG will "introduce" a 5.4-inch version of the 5.7-inch LG G6, based on a document provided to the site by a "trusted source".

The report does say the site could not publish the actual document due to its "sensitive nature", so take this one with a pinch of salt.

But it's interesting to see such a report emerge, especially considering both Apple and Samsung provide two versions – one smaller, one larger – of their flagship phones each year.

Unfortuantely, the report doesn't list any specific details beyond the screen size and the fact the phone will apparently retain the odd 18:9 aspect ratio of the full-size G6.

We also don't have a confirmed name, or pricing details, or specs at this point. And there's also the issue of whether the report is actually accurate.

The document on which the report is based apparently contained a date from early-2016, which suggests LG could have been developing the G6 Mini and given up on the idea.

Should it arrive, we'd expect it to have similar hardware to the full model, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 13-megapixel rear camera.

At this point, however, it all seems fairly dubious. Stay tuned for more.

Would you like to see an LG G6 Mini? let us know in the comments.