If the iPhone 8 has wireless charging, could iPhone 9 have Wi-Fi charging?

More evidence is pointing to Apple finally introducing wireless charging alongside it its iPhone handset, years after leading Android manufacturers jumped aboard.

However, while the iPhone 8 might free users from the lightning cable, future iterations could take a much bolder step judging by a recently filed patent application.

The firm is working towards technology that would enable iDevices to be replenished via the Wi-Fi router across the other side of the room.

Of course such tech is non-existent right now, but Apple envisions medium to long-range charging through a home Wi-Fi monitor at some point in the futrure.

Related: Galaxy S8 review

The patent, which went public on Thursday (via AppleInsider), is entitled “Wireless Charging and Communications Systems With Dual-Frequency Patch Antennas," and explains how power could be transferred to devices over the same frequencies usually used to connect to the internet.

Apple says the use of Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), cellular and (from 700 MHz to 2700 MHz frequencies) and millimeter wave (between 10 GHz and 400 GHz) could all be on the cards.

Cupertino proposes that beamforming antennas like the ones in the company’s AirPort routers could be used in the solution.

This would enable pinpoint positioning of the device and enable the router to devote more of that power signal to mobile device.

While making such tech a reality is probably a long way away, it’s interesting to see Apple’s thinking on the subject. Especially considering how long the firm has taken to embrace wireless charging.

Would the addition of wireless charging push you towards an iPhone 8 purchase? Share your thoughts in the comments below.