Huawei Watch 2 breaks cover and it looks pretty darn slick

Earlier this month Huawei confirmed it would be launching a new Android Wear 2.0 watch at MWC 2017. Now it looks like we have our first look at the colorful Huawei Watch 2.

New images unveiled by Evan Blass of VentureBeat show a much sportier design, a nanoSIM slot for LTE connectivity and three color variants.

The Huawei Watch 2 will seemingly come in black, orange and a grey with white speckles that that looks a little bit - for want of a better metaphor - like a painter’s radio.

The watch will go straight into competition with the Google-endorsed Android Wear 2.0 flag bearer, the LG Watch Sport.

Related: Android Wear 2.0 - All the latest releases

It also might sway those looking at the new Casio WSD-F20 Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, but that will depend on the ruggedness of Huawei’s new timepiece.

All in all, it's a very nice-looking watch.

One of the barriers to smartwatch adoption has been how remarkably unfashionably they’ve been. This is where the tech manufacturers, seeking to impose upon watchmakers territory, have fallen short. Now smartwatches are starting to look like timepieces people would actually want to show off.

MWC 2017 is going to be a busy show for the Chinese firm as it prepares to unveil the P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones.

The firm is making more and more inroads into the western market as it builds a reputation for making solid devices at cheaper prices than the household names.

With HTC and Samsung expected to be largely absent from this year’s expo, there’s a good chance for Huawei to steal the show.

Judging by the look of this new smartwatch, we’d suggest it is already well on the way.

Have the improvements in Android 2.0 and the nicer-looking range of watches got you thinking about entering the smartwatch game? Drop us a line below.