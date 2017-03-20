HTC’s ‘unexpected surprise’ wasn’t what we were hoping for

HTC’s recently teased “unexpected surprise” turned out to be seriously underwhelming – sorry folks.

Last week, HTC’s Taiwanese division revealed that it would be sharing a “surprise” announcement on March 20. Many speculated that we may hear news about the company’s flagship smartphone this year, but it turns out we were very, very wrong.

In fact, HTC’s announcement was actually a reminder about a product that had already been announced back in January. Today, HTC told fans that we’d soon be able to buy a limited edition variant of the HTC U Ultra (announced at the start of the year), which would feature a sapphire screen and 128GB of storage.

The limited edition phone is already up for pre-order in Taiwan, and comes with a free leather flip case, key ring, and Quick Charge 3.0 power bank.

But it’s hardly exciting news for fans of HTC who were hoping to find out about the company’s next phone. HTC declined to announce a flagship device at this year’s Mobile World Congress in February, with the company suggesting that it’s waiting for Qualcomm’s latest chip – the Snapdragon 835 – to be widely available before moving ahead with a launch.

That means we’re still largely in the dark about the handset, including its name. The obvious title would be ‘HTC 11’, since the phone is following the HTC 10. However, HTC has already confirmed that its next flagship phone won’t be called HTC 11 – mysterious, eh?

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8

What would you like to see from HTC’s next flagship smartphone? Let us know in the comments.