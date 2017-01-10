HTC Ocean Note, aka X10, images leak days before January 12 event

HTC’s latest efforts to revive its troubled smartphone brand will be detailed at the 'for U' media event on Thursday, but images leaked on Tuesday may have given the game away.

Hands-on pictures claimed to be of the phablet codenamed ‘HTC Ocean Note,’ also known as the X10, made it to the web via Chinese social networking site Weibo (h/t AndroidPolice).

Judging by the pics (see below), HTC will ditch the aluminium unibody design in favour of a glass casing, perhaps a sign the Taiwanese company is taking cues from Samsung. Elsewhere, the design showcases a noticeably protruding camera module.

Related: HTC 11 - What you need to know

In terms of features, HTC appears to have borrowed the secondary ticker above the display from the recent LG V20. This looks as if it’ll offer shortcuts to recently used apps and services.

Interestingly, the phone’s display also shows the date as January 5 and the location as Las Vegas, NV, which seems to confirm someone was flaunting this device at CES 2017 last week.

Recent reports have suggested the new phablet will be a modest hardware upgrade on last year’s HTC X9.

Last week Evan Blass tipped the handset's SoC would be slightly slower, while camera resolutions would receive a boost.

Whether the ‘Ocean Note’ is the only thing HTC serves up later this week remains to be seen.

The company is also due to replace its flagship HTC 10 in the coming months, but it appears more likely that announcement will come at, or around MWC in Barcelona next month.

We'll have all the news from HTC's January 12 media event, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews.

Best HTC Vive Games

Which 2017 smartphone are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts below.