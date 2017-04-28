Here's when Google will stop supporting your Pixel phone

Google's Pixel phone was one of the best Android handsets of 2016, and the company has already confirmed plans for a follow-up this year.

Recent rumours have it that the Pixel and Pixel XL from last year will be followed by a Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2, and possibly a mysterious third device in 2017.

But for now, anyone who picked up the original Pixel phone or Pixel XL has until next year before Google stops supporting the devices.

Yes, the company has updated its end-of-life support page to show when it will stop providing the Pixel phones with new Android and security patches.

According to the update, the company will stop releasing Android version updates for the two phones in October 2018, meaning there will be no "no guaranteed Android version updates after" this period.

Security patches for the handsets will be provided for a longer period, with guaranteed security updates set to continue until October 2019.

Google makes clear on the page that Pixel phones will be provided with the newest versions of Android for at least two years from release on the Google Play Store.

And while it looks like the company will not be paying much attention to providing such updates once October 2018 hits, the wording suggests it might not be a complete cut-off.

The company writes that "after 2 years, we can't guarantee additional updates," suggesting it could extend the support before October 2018 arrives.

Google did make clear that the Pixel phones would be supported until October 2018 at the original launch, and it seems it's sticking to that timeline for now.

Meanwhile Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X owners have until September 2017 before the Android updates stop, with security updates set to be discontinued in September 2018.

Let us know what you think of your Pixel in the comments.