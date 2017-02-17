Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy launches this June

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy will launch exclusively for PS4 on June 30, Sony has announced.

The remastered platforming collection compiles Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, all of which first came to the original PlayStation.

Developed by Vicarious Visions, the upcoming trilogy will remain faithful to the original releases with the same narrative, level design and sound effects we all remember fondly.

However, all of these have been spruced up with modern graphics, improved lighting and, of course, plenty of trophies.

The soundtrack has also been fully remastered with a unified save and checkpoint system across all three games. PS4 Pro support has been confirmed, too.

First announced at E3 2016, the trilogy was met with huge applause from those hoping to relive their nostalgic childhoods.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy will retail for £34.99 when it launches for PS4 on June 30.