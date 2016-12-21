Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s debut expansion remasters a Modern Warfare 2 classic

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced all the new maps and modes coming to Infinite Warfare’s Sabotage expansion.

Coming to PS4 on January 31, 2017, Sabotage will introduce four new multiplayer maps and the second episode to Infinite Warfare’s Zombies Mode. Xbox One and PC versions will follow in February.

The multiplayer additions include three unique maps and a remaster of Modern Warfare 2’s Afghan, giving the middle-eastern war zone a touch of futuristic flair.

You can find a more detailed description of each map below:

Noir – A dark, grimy city map inspired by futuristic Brooklyn at night, Noir is a classic three-lane map set against a backdrop of a dystopian future, filled with cafes and parks surrounding a brutal downtown warzone.

Neon – A virtual training center designed for urban warfare, Neon is a unique, digitized battle arena where cars and other structures spawn out of thin air and enemies dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated. Middle lane sightlines will cater to long-range players while the outsides of the map allow for quick counter-attacks in close-quarter action.

Renaissance – Set in Northern Italy, Renaissance pits players against each other on the narrow streets of Venice surrounded by classic architecture and buildings that promote continuous action through the canals and neighborhoods of this iconic city.

Dominion – A re-imagining of the classic Afghan map from Modern Warfare 2, now set on Mars, Dominion retains all the memorable landmarks and gameplay of the original, anchored by the crashed ship in the center, with a few enhancements designed to take advantage of the new movement system.

‘Rave in the Redwoods’ is the name of the new zombies map, transporting our cast of heroes to a 1990’s horror setting where a sick rave happens to be going down.

Players will be introduced to new weapons, equipment and cards along with a new enemy called ‘The Slasher.’ Friday the 13th ring any bells?

Are you still playing Infinite Warfare? Let us know in the comments.