Here's when (and where) Apple might hold its spring iPad Pro 2 event

Apple is widely expected to hold an event within the next month with iPad refreshes at the top of the agenda. Now we have our first hint of when exactly that might be.

The little-known Apple World Today blog says it’ll be on April 4th, a little later than the March launches of previous years.

The report also speculates the event might Christen the new 1,000-seater Steve Jobs Theater located on the new Apple Park campus dubbed the ‘Spaceship.’

Although Apple World Today isn’t one of the more well-known Apple blogs, there’s still credibility behind the report written by a former editor of TUAW, Steven Sande (via 9to5Mac).

Sande points out the scarce availability of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model on the Apple website. The page for the tablet promises April 4 as an availability date, so Apple may be going for same day availability.

The report reads: “Perhaps Apple’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, meaning that the new device would have “same day” availability after an announcement.

“This makes sense for one more reason as well. At Apple’s last event at 1 Infinite Loop, Tim Cook noted that it would be the last one at the current Apple headquarters. We now know that Apple Park is scheduled to open in April, 2017. It could be that Apple will have the reveal of the new iPad lineup in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater onsite.”

Apple is expected to launch new variants of its 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets, with a third display size option around 10.5 inches rumoured to be on the way.

Other rumours have suggested the possibility of a 7.9-inch iPad Pro Mini, although that seems unlikely.

Elsewhere Tim Cook recently promised more releases geared towards Apple’s professional customers, meaning new iMacs, Mac Pro and Mac Mini machines could be in the offing.

There’ll probably also be some new Apple Watch bands and perhaps even some new storage and colour options for the iPhone range.

What are your hopes for Apple's rumoured spring event? Share your thoughts in the comments below.