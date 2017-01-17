Apple denies rumoured plans for iPhone 6 battery exchange – report

Apple has denied widespread reports that it plans to launch an iPhone 6 battery replacement scheme, according to a new article.

AppleInsider says that a source inside Apple’s corporate division confirmed that no such exchange program would be going ahead. The source is quoted as follows: “We constantly evaluate service statistics. There are no plans or grounds for a wide iPhone 6 battery exchange program at this time.”

In November last year, Apple announced a battery replacement program for the iPhone 6S, after it emerged that some users were experiencing random shutdowns. The issue related to handsets manufactured between September and October 2015, so Apple was able to release an online tool that would verify whether a user had an affected handset. Perhaps most importantly, Apple confirmed that the battery problems were “not a safety issue”.

Then today, Japanese fansite MacOtakara published a report that claimed Apple planned to extend this program to include the iPhone 6 too. However, MacOtakara didn’t explicitly state why it believes this to be the case.

According to AppleInsider, the claims in that report are complete hogwash, but we’ll have to wait for official word from Apple first. We’ve asked Apple for comment and will update this article with any response.

