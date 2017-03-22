Android O Wallpaper: How to download it today

Android O Wallpaper: Here's all you need to know to download wallpapers from the yet-to-be-released Android O operating system.

Android O, the upcoming version of Google's mobile OS, may not have launched yet, but while those of us in the general public await the update, the elite among us (i.e. those who bother to sign up to the developer preview) will get an early look.

Yes, Google has announced the first developer preview for Android O, and that means we've got a glimpse of the default wallpaper that will likely be used in the final version.

There's only one wallpaper currently available from the developer preview, but it's a particulalry stunning shot which looks to have been taken by the ISS – though we're not 100% on that.

Either way, it's an amazing photo of our humble planet which ties in with Google's recent usage of satellite imagery for its wallpapers, as was the case with the Google Pixel.

Now, the wallpaper is available to all, and can be found below or downloaded directly from this link.

The Android O developer preview was announced this week, with new features such as the energy-conserving 'background limits' and new picture-in-picture features.

Google says an Android O “deep dive” will be forthcoming at Google I/O in May and will explain the update in more detail.

