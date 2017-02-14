Galaxy S6 and Note 5 owners rejoice! Android Nougat is almost here

With the Android 7.0 Nougat update now rolling out to the current-gen Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones, Samsung has revealed when 2015’s devices will start to receive Google’s latest OS.

A tweet from Samsung Turkey’s Tansu Yegen revealed the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge and the Galaxy Note 5 will see Nougat in the third week of February.

The later Galaxy S6 Edge+ will receive the update during the 4th week of the month.

Here’s the tweet (via Neowin), for what it’s worth:

While the tweet only relates to the rollout in Turkey, it’s highly likely this will apply to mainland Europe also.

The UK launch seems sure to be on or around that date too. We’ll be certain to let you know when it’s about to happen.

Samsung may also choose to make it official at MWC 2016, which commences on February 26.

If the Nougat release comes on time, all of Samsung’s recent flagships will be up to speed well before the company unveils the Galaxy S8, believed to be in mid-April.

Whether this might discourage legacy phone owners from jumping in on the Galaxy S7 remains to be seen.

Are you saving your pennies for a Galaxy S8? Or is your S6 or S7 still going strong, Share your thoughts below.