Available March 3 exclusively on Nintendo Switch

Remember the first, jubilant trailer for the Nintendo Switch back in October? One of the short video’s fictional subjects deemed her console appropriate fodder for a rooftop barbeque, to which a few real-world eyebrows were raised. Cramming an audience around a 6-inch screen to play casual games seemed an unlikely scenario. Surely even Nintendo couldn’t achieve such a feat.

An unbelievable situation that may seem, but Nintendo is launching its hybrid console with the same social aspirations of its predecessors. 1-2 Switch is the console’s introductory handshake, the game which Nintendo hopes will spread the hardware’s virtues among the sort of casual audience that PlayStation and Xbox devices can only dream of acquiring.

Much like Wii Sports before it, 1-2 Switch now takes up the mantle of conveying "Switch-ness", and how this is distinct from "Wii-ness". What, then, does the new console’s first-party party game say about the successor to the Wii U?

1-2 furthers the initial pitch for the Switch: not only can you take your games with you, but you can enjoy physical, accessible play wherever you like. Continuing to play Zelda on a toilet break is, it seems, only part of the bargain. But where Wii Sports was a unifying influence for the Wii through its universal popularity, I suspect that 1-2 Switch will entrench skeptics of Nintendo and galvanise the faithful who delight in the company’s disregard of industry norms.

The mini-game bundle, which will be sold at £39.99 separately from the console, will presumably contain more than the six mini-games we tested at Nintendo’s UK premiere, but this half-dozen was more than needed to obtain an impression of the complete game’s character. All the challenges share a few key characteristics: they’re two-player, the rounds are exceedingly short, they mostly require players to glare at one another, and the console and screen feel incidental to the games being played.

It’s hard to overstate how barebones each of these challenges is. Quick Draw is among the shortest and Samurai Training is potentially the longest, but none are likely to extend beyond a couple of minutes. 1-2-Switch has been designed to appear, and then disappear, at parties as fast as possible.

Each mini-game is a test of reflexes, dexterity, or sensitivity. Quick Draw places players in a Wild West-style duel where the first to raise their Joy-Con and fire wins. Samurai Training requires one player to catch the other’s sword as they strike downward. If the sword is caught, then the other player takes their turn at striking, until one player misses and is struck. Safe Crack uses the Joy-Con to simulate a virtual dial, where players must ‘feel’ their way through each of the safe’s codes to unlock the gold within.

As per Nintendo’s usual home-brewed party games, 1-2-Switch is joyful upon first touch. There’s a unique sensation to every challenge, to configuring your body in a new position or exploring a new method of utilising the Joy-Con. It’s physical and, in parts, quite clever, especially where the game itself serves as an adjunct to other inter-player dynamics – for example, Samurai training is a test of restraint and reading your opponent, rather than the typical twitch-fest.

Placing players at the centre of the action, staring into one another’s eyes, is also a clever and incisive move by Nintendo: the 6-inch screen doesn’t pose a crowd-squinting problem, as most games require players to focus on their limbs and their opponent, with the console itself simply keeping score.

In Milk, the most openly ridiculous mini-game of the group, players must retrieve as many pails of the white stuff as possible by milking a pair of virtual udders. During its slightly lude and wonderfully farcical duration, no cow is rendered on-screen – the focus is on the players, who during a gathering of friends will be the central attraction. The Switch screen is relegated to the background.

But after the action is over, players are left with as much depth as the spilled milk from a farmer’s pail. Wii Sports wasn’t deep, but it had longevity, and gave me a reason to come back and play for years.

I can’t see myself doing the same with 1-2-Switch.

There’s far less meat on this games' bones, and the minimal flesh has a short-lasting flavour. A couple of rounds of Samurai Training was enough for me; I didn’t find myself compelled to come back and master the game, because 1-2-Switch is closer to a true electronics-free party game than a videogame. After all, where’s the fun in trying to ‘master’ rock-paper-scissors or thumb war?

Making 1-2-Switch ‘gathering-worthy’ has had the curious side effect of sidelining the console itself. Focus is mostly drawn to the Joy-Con and your opponent, whilst the Switch itself is little but a facilitator. Hardly a jubilant celebration of the new console's arrival.

Unless the contents of retail release differ radically from that which I sampled, 1-2-Switch runs the risk of feeling like a £40 tech demo. Wii Sports made everyone enjoy playing a tech demo without knowing they were playing a tech demo, but 1-2 feels like a series of simple showcases of the Joy-Con's various features. Ball Count, a game in which players are asked to guess the amount of balls in a box, shows off the impressive dexterity of the HD rumble pack. Safe Crack espouses the accuracy of the gyroscope as dials are cautiously twisted one way or another. Copy Dance, where each player must recreate the other’s finest moves, triumphs through improved accelerometers.

But the question remains: how many of the Joy-Con's neat tricks that are showcased in 1-2-Switch will translate to other games? The Wii U’s central gimmick of a mini-tablet was chronically underutilised. Nintendo’s hardware releases since the Wii have consistently dared developers to innovate, but too few have eventually run the gauntlet.

Nintendo’s launch strategy is once again mired in the same self-inflicted problems the company is so well known for. Barely a handful of titles will grace the console at launch, two of which are party games, and one of which (Just Dance 2017) is a re-release from the previous generation. The ideas for hardware are there, but Nintendo fans are left once again with too little to sink their teeth into.

First Impressions

Though the final verdict is still two months away, it currently feels like the Switch deserves better than 1-2-Switch. The Joy-Con controllers have been crammed with interesting tech, but it’s probably going to take a grander, more intricate title than this to truly make them, and the Switch itself, sing.

It's hoping to be the new Wii Sports, but from what I've seen so far, I don't think it'll come close.