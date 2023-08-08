Huawei Watch 4 Pro vs Huawei Watch Ultimate: Which Huawei Watch wins?

Huawei recently updated its smartwatch lines for 2023 with the Huawei Watch 4, the Watch 4 Pro and the new Huawei Watch Ultimate.

Keep reading to learn how the Huawei Watch 4 Pro compares to Huawei’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Huawei Watch Ultimate.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate has better waterproofing

One of the biggest differences between the Huawei Watch Ultimate and the Huawei Watch 4 Pro is waterproofing.

The Watch 4 Pro has a water resistance rating of 5 ATM under the ISO 22810:2010 standard, meaning the watch can be worn during shallow water activities, like swimming in pools and shallow waters along the coast. The smartwatch can also be worn when free diving at depths of up to 30 metres.

The Watch Ultimate, meanwhile, has a water resistance rating of 10 ATM. This means the watch can be worn while swimming and supports free diving at depths of up to 100 metres.

Huawei Watch 4 Pro

The Huawei Watch Ultimate can operate at more extreme temperatures

The Huawei Watch Ultimate is also able to withstand both higher and lower temperatures than the Watch 4 Pro, making the Watch Ultimate better suited to a wider variety of climates.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro operates at 0°C to +35°C, while the Watch Ultimate can withstand temperatures of -20°C to +45°C.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro has a more simple design

Of the two smartwatches, the Watch 4 Pro has a more simple and minimalistic design that closer resembles a regular wristwatch.

The Watch 4 Pro’s casing is built from aerospace-grade titanium with a sapphire glass face. The watch is also decorated with a single rotating crown that functions as a home button, along with a small side button.

The Watch Ultimate’s casing is built from a combination of zirconium-based liquid metal on the front case and nanocrystalline ceramic on the rear case. There’s also a nanocrystalline ceramic bezel and a sapphire glass dial.

While the Watch Ultimate is a similar size to the Watch 4 Pro, the Watch Ultimate has a more complex-looking design and includes three large buttons that circle the perimeter of the watch face. These include a rotating crown, a function button and an assist button.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate has an Expedition Mode

Huawei has equipped the Watch Ultimate with a new Expedition Mode that displays data such as distance, battery, environmental conditions and health indicators at a glance. This mode also uses the watch’s Dual-Band Five-System GNSS to offer more accurate positioning.

Expedition Mode also has a dim mode that makes it easier to read to screen in dimly-lit environments, such as during late-night hikes.

Huawei Watch Ultimate

The Huawei Watch Ultimate has a longer battery life

More specifically, the Huawei Watch Ultimate has a longer battery life when it comes to typical everyday use.

The battery in the Watch Ultimate can last up to 14 days with typical use or up to 8 days with heavy use. The battery in the Huawei Watch 4 Pro doesn’t last anywhere near as long with typical use, with Huawei claiming the watch will last its user up to 4.5 days on a single charge.

That being said, the Watch 4 Pro is capable of going for up to 12 days in its ultra-long battery life mode and even up to 21 days in the right (very specific) conditions.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro is significantly cheaper

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro costs a third less than the Watch Ultimate, with prices for the Watch 4 Pro starting at £499.99.

The Watch Watch Ultimate, meanwhile, starts at a steeper £749.99. This means you’ll save £250 by opting for the Watch 4 Pro, making it a more appealing option for those shopping on a budget.