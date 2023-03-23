 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Huawei unveils its Apple Watch Ultra killer

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Huawei has its sights set on taking down the high-end Apple Watch Ultra with its own premium wearable: the Huawei Watch Ultimate.

Launching in Europe on April 3rd, the Huawei Watch Ultimate has been made with divers and adventures in mind, owing to its Liquid Metal case which Huawei claims is 4.5x stronger than stainless steel.

The material allows the Watch Ultimate to withstand depths of up to 110 meters, and the 1.5-inch AMOLED display can reach a peak brightness level of 1000 nits so that it can be more easily read underwater.

Unlike most Huawei Watches, the Watch Ultimate features three button inputs, with the left-hand side being flanked by the new Assist button.

When pushed, the Assist button will immediately activate the Diving or Expedition mode, depending on the user’s preference.

Diving tracking will include four unique modes: recreational scuba dive, traditional scuba dive, free dive and gauge.

Expedition mode on the other hand is designed for outdoor workouts, utilising dual-frequency GPS tracking to help you if you get lost on your journey.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate will be available in two colour options: Voyage Blue and Expedition Black. Pricing has yet to be announced for the Huawei Watch Ultimate, but you can expect to see our full review soon.

Trusted Take

The Apple Watch Ultra made quite a stir when it released late last year for the fact that it finally gave Apple a fighting chance against the likes of Garmin and Coros, which have long been favourites among marathon runners and adventurers alike. Huawei will definitely have an uphill battle on its hands as there are several features found in competing premium phones (like offline Spotify support) that can’t be found here, but the Ultimate presents a promising concept, not the least because of its design.

From first glance, the Ultimate looks like a genuine diver’s watch with plenty of style to boot – the type of watch that I’d like to wear, even if it wasn’t smart. Only thorough testing will prove whether Huawei’s ambitions have been met, so keep an eye out for our full review in the coming weeks.

Thomas Deehan

By Thomas Deehan

Deputy Editor

You might like…

Mini Android phone in the works from Pebble smartwatch team

Mini Android phone in the works from Pebble smartwatch team

Jon Mundy 58 mins ago
Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped for April 17 launch

Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped for April 17 launch

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Microsoft is helping Xbox developers make greener games

Microsoft is helping Xbox developers make greener games

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
No more free baseball as Apple’s live MLB coverage goes behind paywall

No more free baseball as Apple’s live MLB coverage goes behind paywall

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Amazon’s homemade Fire TV sets arrive in the UK

Amazon’s homemade Fire TV sets arrive in the UK

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Positive Grid’s Spark Go is a tiny, portable practice amp with 50,000 tones

Positive Grid’s Spark Go is a tiny, portable practice amp with 50,000 tones

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.