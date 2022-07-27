Logitech sustainability – What you need to know

Logitech is one of the biggest names in PC and gaming accessories, with its mice, keyboards and headsets regularly earning top marks when we get them in for testing.

But what steps is it taking to reduce its impact on the environment? As part of our brand value that “global warming is not a myth” Trusted Reviews sends a set of questions to any company we’ve tested a product from. These are split into company wide and product specific questions. You can see the answers we received detailing Logitech’s company wide sustainability efforts below. Alternatively you can jump over to our sustainability info page for more details about what steps we’re taking to help protect the environment.

Do you have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) or equivalent public product sustainability policy? If so, please share it.

Answer: Our RBA Commitment Statement is our company-wide commitment to uphold the RBA Code of Conduct as our framework for sustainability management. The RBA Code of Conduct addresses all aspects of sustainability performance including environmental, social, labour and government aspects.

Our Design for Sustainability program is one of our strategically-important and company-wide sustainability programs. The Design for Sustainability (DfS) program has developed to reflect a number of defined (DfS) principles, which are explained further in the Design for Sustainability section of our annual Sustainability Report.

As part of our Carbon Clarity program we have made a commitment to provide detailed carbon impact labelling on product packaging across the entire portfolio, providing full certified full lifecycle carbon footprint information for our products.

Are you a carbon neutral company, if not do you have a roadmap to become one?

Answer: We are a certified carbon neutral company (Scope 1, 2 and 3). All Logitech operations, brands and products are certified carbon neutral.

To the best of your knowledge is every employee in your company on a living wage? If so, provide what accreditation you use to determine this.

Answer: Our policy and approach to wages and benefits is a reflection of our commitment to the RBA Code of Conduct, which is the best practice standard for our sector. In accordance with RBA Code requirements, we ensure wages comply with all applicable wage laws including those relating to minimum wages, overtime hours and legally mandated benefits. (Our Commitment to the RBA Code of Conduct).

To the best of your knowledge does your supply chain pay employees a living wage under the same criteria?

Answer: We have adopted the RBA Code of Conduct as a full supply chain standard and require our suppliers to comply with RBA requirements with respect to compensation and wages, as a contractual condition of doing business with us.

Does the company have a net zero target in place?

Answer: Yes – We have an established net zero target. For further information, please refer to the Climate Action section of our Sustainability Report.

What supply chain policies does the company have in place to avoid the sourcing of conflict minerals and guard against human rights violations?

Answer: As a committed member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), we use industry-leading best practice tools and

processes to promote responsible sourcing and avoidance of conflict minerals throughout our global supply chain. In 2021, 100% of the tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold smelters identified in our supply chain met our requirements and were either engaged in 3rd party certification or confirmed by an independent third-party to not source conflict minerals.

For Conflict Minerals, we have our Responsible Sourcing of Minerals Policy, which communicates the provisions we have put in place to avoid sourcing of conflict minerals. It addresses tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold, as per legal requirements and it also goes beyond legal compliance to address cobalt and mica, in line with current best practice. This policy is implemented as a contractual requirement for all our direct suppliers and as a full supply chain initiative. For further information on our approach, please refer to the policy, which provides a full outline.

Our other supply chain policies to guard against human rights violations have developed to reflect our Commitment to the RBA Code of Conduct. They include our Policy on Slavery & Human Trafficking and our broader Supplier Development Program. For further information on our Supplier Development Program, please refer to the Supplier Development section of our Sustainability Report.

Does the company disclose environmental data through the CDP platform?

Answer: Yes – we report year-on-year to the Carbon Disclosure Project platform.

Does the company have a 100 per cent renewable energy sourcing commitment in place?

Answer: Yes – our commitment is to achieve 100% renewable electricity (Scope 2 emissions) by 2030.