Yeedi sustainability – What you need to know

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Yeedi is a well-known robot vacuum cleaner company, producing some excellent robots at a decent price. Its products feature often in our reviews and will appear on our best robot vacuum cleaner list.

But, are its products sustainably made? As part of our core values that aim to highlight that global warming isn’t a myth, Trusted Reviews sends a series of questions to every company about the efforts it’s making to help reduce the impact of its products on the planet.

Below is a breakdown of the answers we received from Yeedi on the measures it’s currently taking.

Do you have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) or equivalent public product sustainability policy? If so, please share it.

Answer: Yes, you can learn more details in our downloadable PDFs.

Are you a carbon-neutral company? If not do you have a roadmap to becoming one?

Answer: Currently not, but we already have such plan.

To the best of your knowledge is every employee in your company on a living wage? If so, provide what accreditation you use to determine this (example: https://www.livingwage.org.uk/)

Answer: Yes, but the company requires that the wage should be kept confidential.

To the best of your knowledge does your supply chain pay employees a living wage under the same criteria?

Answer:: No, the employees are paid according to their ability and position.

Does the company have a net zero target in place?

Answer: Currently no. We are moving towards this goal.

What supply chain policies does the company have in place to avoid the sourcing of conflict minerals and guard against human rights violations?

Answer: Yeedi does the following:

  • Includes human rights considerations (possibly as part of a broader values agenda) in management trainee programs and leadership courses;
  • Organize competitions stimulating good behavior
  • Appoint individual staff as “human rights champions”, specifically responsible for coordinating and spreading human rights best practices across business units.

Does the company disclose environmental data through the CDP platform?

Answer: Not yet.

Does the company have a 100 per cent renewable energy sourcing commitment in place?

Answer: This is our ultimate goal.

