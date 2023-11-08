Verdict

Considering its mid-range price, the Yeedi Cube is packed with all the features you could want: a self-emptying, self-cleaning station; sonic mopping with a bracket that lifts off the floor; and powerful suction. It cleaned well in all my tests, although its mop isn’t quite up to the challenge of the toughest stains. For those who want a flexible all-rounder, this is a great choice.

Key Features Type This is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop, which has a self-empty and self-cleaning station.

Mopping Sonic scrubbing cleans floors, and the mop can lift 8mm so that the robot can move over carpet.

Introduction

I’ve seen mid-range vacuum cleaners with self-empty stations, and I’ve seen mid-range vacuum cleaners with mopping stations; the Yeedi Cube is a mid-range robot vacuum with both. And, it’s got a sonic scrubbing, self-lifting mop, too.

That’s a staggering amount of tech for a vacuum cleaner that costs less than $600. It’s a great vacuum cleaner, the app is simple to use, and mopping is suitable for lighter stains, making this robot something of a bargain.

Design and features

Docking station self-empties and cleans mopping pads

Self-lifting mop

Only one map (currently)

Although it’s yet another round robot vacuum cleaner, the Yeedi Cube app looks a little different on the outside, as the entire top is taken up by a very large water tank that takes 1-litre of water.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s quite a staggering amount, as many robot vacuum cleaners have much smaller tanks. The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+, for example, has a 210ml tank.

This tank lifts out and is held by the large handle on top, so that it can be filled from the tap. A bigger tank is helpful in cleaning for longer, and here, there’s no need for the docking station to have a clean water tank.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Instead, the Yeedi Cube can clean its mop by using the scrubber built into the docking station, which squeezes out dirty water, sucking it up into the docking station’s dirty water tank.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The hot air then blows over the mopping cloth and dries it off, preventing odours or mould from growing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as cleaning its mop, the Yeedi Cube’s docking station sucks dirt out of the vacuum cleaner into a disposable bag. Each 2.1-litre bag can hold around 60 days’ worth of dirt. Replacement bags cost around £20 each for a set of three, which is competitive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Otherwise, it’s pretty much business as usual with this robot vacuum cleaner. On top, there are buttons to start and pause a clean, return the cleaner to its dock or perform a spot clean.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Flip the robot over, and there’s a regular layout. Two side brushes are used to sweep dirt from the edge of a room into the main suction path. A central brush bar spins around, agitating dirt before it lifts. It’s not an anti-tangle brush, so if you have pets or people with long hair, you’ll need to remove this regularly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also the mopping bracket at the back. Like the one on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, Yeedi has used a sonic scrubbing block, which can automatically lift 8mm when a carpet is detected.

That’s a useful trick, as the Cube can move over short pile carpet, vacuuming only, before dropping down to carry on mopping when hard floors are met. That makes this cleaner more versatile than the Yeedi Mop Station Pro.

To get the most out of the Yeedi Cube, I connected it to Wi-Fi and the Yeedi app. My first job was to create a map. A future update will let the robot support multiple floors but, at launch, only one map can be created.

Using V-SLAM technology, the Yeedi Cube uses cameras to map out its environment. V-SLAM is not as fast as LiDAR, but it can still work accurately, as the Cube shows – it only took a few minutes to zoom around mapping.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once a map has been completed, it can be zoned into different rooms. No-go and no-mop zones can be added; the latter helps prevent the Yeedi Cube from mopping a delicate hard floor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With a map in place, the Yeedi Cube can be set off on a clean. There are plenty of options. The most basic are the mopping and vacuum settings, with a choice of three power modes and three water-use levels for the mopping pad. There’s also a choice of quick or full cleans, too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advanced options deal with carpets. There’s a choice to have the Yeedi Cube avoid carpet in mopping mode, or glide over it, raising the mopping pad. How deep your carpets are will depend on what the right option is for you.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In vacuum-only mode, carpet detection can also be used to up the power level to Max+, giving a deeper clean.

On top of that, there are regular scheduling options and voice control for starting or stopping a clean via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Although you won’t need to empty the bin manually, it can be removed from the back and cleaned along with its filter. Doing this job monthly will help keep the Yeedi Cube operating at its best.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Excellent vacuuming performance

Good edge performance

Mopping is good but tough stains remain

I put the Yeedi Cube through my standard tests, starting with the carpet test. Running the vacuum cleaner on its highest setting, I set it off to tackle a teaspoon of flour that I tipped onto the floor. After a single pass, the result was good, but there were still traces of dirt left, as you can see from the images below. A second pass was needed to remove most of the mess; this is a powerful vacuum cleaner that will cope with everyday spills well.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I moved on to the hard floor test. Sprinkling a teaspoon of flour in the middle of the room, I found that the Yeedi Cube could remove the dirt without a trace left behind.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sprinkling dirt up to the plinth in my kitchen, the Yeedi Cube managed to get most of the mess, leaving just a small amount behind. For lighter spills, this cleaner will tackle the edges of rooms well, although you’ll still need to clean manually from time to time to pick up everything.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving to the mopping test, I traipsed mud in from outside. I found that the Yeedi Cube did well on the lighter stains, removing them completely. Where the mud had really been ground in, it struggled a little to remove it. I found that the Yeedi Mop Station Pro and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni did better.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Navigation and movement are good with this robot. It ably moved around my test location, avoiding chair legs and stopping itself from falling down a step. Although it has a camera at the front, it can’t detect everyday objects and avoid them, so you’ll still need to tidy up cables, shoes and the like before cleaning.

Battery life is rated at 150 minutes per charge, although that’s on the lowest power setting. On higher power settings, I had enough juice to cover my downstairs area twice, so there’s enough to clean a decent area.

Should you buy it? You want flexibility at a great price Decent mopping (with a sonic pad that lifts off carpet) and powerful vacuuming, combined with auto emptying and auto cleaning is incredible at this price. Buy Now You want more features or better mopping Spend more money and you’ll find robot vacuum cleaners that avoid common obstacles or that have more powerful mopping.

Final Thoughts The combination of features that the Yeedi Cube provides is quite outstanding for the price. Its general vacuuming power is great and mopping is good, although there are better (and more expensive) robot mops out there. The robot’s ability to lift the mop off the ground and traverse carpet is very handy, making this a great mid-range cleaner. If you’re after something more powerful, then check out my guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs How far off the ground can the Yeedi Cube lift its mop? It can lift it up to 8mm, which should be enough for the robot to move over short pile carpet. Does the Yeedi Cube support multiple maps? Not currently, but a firmware update should fix that.

