Verdict

With excellent suction power and brilliant mopping, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro can top itself up with water and self-clean its mopping pads for hands-free cleaning. It makes short work of tough stains on hard floors, making it a great choice for anyone that wants to keep their home looking good.

The lack of support for multiple maps is disappointing, and the Yeedi Mop Station Pro can’t mop areas if it has to pass over carpet to get to them. Still, for the price, this vacuum cleaner is hard to beat.

Pros Excellent mopping

Powerful suction

Automatically cleans its mop pads Cons Stores only one map

Different sized bins for vacuuming and mopping

Availability USA RRP: $749.99

Key Features Type This is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop.

Battery life Up to 300 minutes from a charge, on the lowest power mode, but there’s enough juice to clean one large floor.

Mopping Automatically fills with water and cleans its own mopping pads.

Introduction

Yeedi has quietly been establishing itself as one of the best robot vacuum cleaner brands. From basic budget robots to the excellent Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, the company has now turned its attention to automatic mopping with cloth cleaning.

Based on our checks and lab tests we can safely confirm, with some of the best mopping available from a robot vacuum cleaner, this is a great tool for hard floors.

Design and features

Automatically cleans its mopping pads

Separate bins for dry and wet cleaning

Only stores one map

Currently only available in the US, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro costs just $749.99, which is great value considering it ships with a docking station. Eagle-eyed readers may notice that the Yeedi Mop Station Pro looks similar to the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo; the two are related companies, with Yeedi producing more budget models.

Still, that’s good news in the most part, as while Yeedi’s models and app tend to be a bit more basic, its robots get the core technology. Here, that’s a set of spinning mopping cloths, which are similar to the ones on the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni.

With the Yeedi Mop Station Pro, the mopping cloths are connected to a separate bin housing, which also takes the water tank. In this configuration, the bin is just 300ml, so it’ll most likely need emptying after each clean.

Go for vacuum-only mode, and the bin is a large 750ml, which is similar to the size of the bins on many cordless vacuum cleaners.

Emptying the bin manually is something you’ll have to do, as the docking station is for water only. Inside, there are two 3.5-litre tanks: one for fresh water and one for dirty water. The clean water tank is used to fill up the robot’s onboard reservoir, and to clean the mopping pads when they get dirty (every ten minutes and after a clean). Dirty water is sucked up into dirty tank.

It’s a clever system and takes the hassle out of the mopping mode. While that means that the bin has to be emptied manually, the bonus is that you don’t have to pay for dust bags for the docking station.

Otherwise, it’s largely business as usual for Yeedi. This robot uses visual SLAM via a camera for navigation, using its upwards facing camera.

Underneath, there’s a motorised brush bar for dust collection, and a side-sweeping brush to tease dirt out from the room’s edges.

The robot connects to your Wi-Fi network via the Yeedi app, which is a straightforward process. Once in the app, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro should be sent on a mapping rub to work out its surroundings. With the map collected, the app tries to guess where rooms should go, but it’s not always successful, so it’s good to see that there are options for setting up rooms.

It’s a shame that only one map can be stored. Move the Yeedi Mop Station Pro to another room or floor, and the app will ask if you want to replace the existing map. That means that this isn’t a robot that’s well suited to a multi-floor house.

Visually, the app is a bit more basic than the Ecovacs one, even though they offer similar features. With Yeedi, the contrast makes it harder to see where a room starts and stops.

With the map, you can add virtual boundaries, plus no-go and no-mop zones. The latter is handy if you want to avoid soaking a prized rug when mopping; while the Yeedi Mop Station Pro has carpet detection, it can catch the edges of rugs and carpets while moving around. This robot can’t lift its mop off the floor when it detects carpet, unlike the Roborock S7 MaxV.

When starting a clean, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro can be set to clean the entire area, a set room or even a zone you draw on the floor; I find the latter useful for cleaning up a localised spill.

The vacuum power can be set between Quiet, Standard, Max and Max+. It’s slightly odd naming: can you really have something better than maximum? Anyway, I find that the regular Max setting is good enough for me.

With the mop attached, the water flow level can be selected. I tend to go for the highest setting, as it does the best job for me.

Finally, the number of cleaning passes can be chosen, with a choice of one or two. I find that one is good for basic mess, but two passes is better when there’s a higher level of dirt.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Skills are available, so you can start and stop a clean with your voice. You can also skip the apps and voice control and use the cleaning buttons on the front of the dock.

Performance

Cleans very well on all surfaces

Mopping up there with the best

You still need to deal with edges

I put the Yeedi Mop Station Pro through my usual set of tests, beginning with the regular vacuuming tests. I started on carpet, and sprinkled a teaspoon of flour onto the carpet. On a single pass, the vacuum cleaner did well on its Max setting, but there’s a fair amount of dust left behind.

Performing a second pass showed that the robot could get most of the difficult spills, and confirms that two-pass cleaning is best for when there’s quite a bit of mess to deal with.

Moving onto the hard floor tests, I sprinkled a teaspoon of flour onto the middle of the floor. This time around, one pass was enough to collect everything, as this is an easier test.

I also sprinkled a teaspoon of flour right up to the plinth in my kitchen. Getting this mess requires the robot vacuum cleaner to align itself correctly to use its side-sweeper brush to move dust into the main suction path. I’m impressed with the result: there’s a trace amount of dust left, but the majority is gone.

Moving on to mopping, I gave the Yeedi Mop Station Pro a proper workout. Pretty much every mopping robot can get fresh mess, such as muddy prints. It’s the harder worked in mess that usually causes problems. On my floor, I end up with lots of rubber marks from moving around washing machines for testing. Impressively, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro managed to clean all of these up.

The only thing that the mop can’t really do is get right into the edges of rooms, and it can’t manage corners. To be fair, I’ve not seen a robot vacuum cleaner that can. From time-to-time, a proper hard floor cleaner will be needed to tidy up, but the job will at least be faster.

As the mop pads are washed regularly, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro continues to clean well over a large area and period of time. With a regular robot mop, as the cloth gets dirty, cleaning deteriorates.

I measured the vacuum cleaner at 56.2dB on Max mode, which is very quiet. It’s quiet enough that I could have it on and stay in the same room as it.

Navigation is generally very good. While Visual SLAM isn’t as good as a LiDAR based system (it’s slower and light conditions have an impact), I found that the Yeedi Mop Station Pro coped well. It made its way around chair legs without issue, and the only minor problem was the front door of the test lab, which has a curved dip before the door. Occasionally, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro would hit this at the wrong angle and need a little nudge to get it on its way. Most robots struggle here.

Should you buy it? If you have a lot of hard floor and want it mopped properly, then this automatic robot is an excellent choice. If you have multiple floors or a lot of carpet, then a robot that can cope with both will be a better choice.

Final Thoughts The Yeedi Mop Station Pro is an impressive bit of kit, although it would be better if it supported multiple maps. The competition is tough. I think that the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is the better product, as it also self-empties, has LiDAR and a front-facing camera for navigation. Overall, it does a better job, but it’s almost twice the price. Drop down the scale and the Yeedia Vac 2 Pro mops almost as well, although as there’s no self-cleaning dock, you do have to wash the cloth regularly to keep up the cleaning performance. Overall, the Yeedi Mop Station Pro is a great choice for anyone that cares most about mopping, and has a large enough expanse of hard floor to make this worth buying. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Can the Yeedi Mop Station Pro empty its own bin? No, it can only fill up with water and clean its mopping pads. What’s the difference in bin size between the cleaning modes? In vacuum only mode there’s a 750ml bin; in mopping mode it’s 300ml.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (high) Yeedi Mop Station Pro 56.2 dB ›

Full specs ‹ USA RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Model Number Vacuum cleaner type Bin capacity Modes Filters Run time Charge time Brushes Mop Option Smart assistants Yeedi Mop Station Pro $749.99 Yeedi 344 x 344 x 85 MM Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot vacuum cleaner and mop 0.3 litres Quiet, Standard, Max, Max+ 1 (washable) 300 mins 6.5 hrs 1x floor roller, 1x side brush Spinning microfibre pads Yes ›

