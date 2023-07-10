Worx GT 3.0 cordless grass trimmer

Verdict

The versatile Worx GT 3.0 rechargeable grass trimmer has some smart design features that not only make it better at doing its job, but mean it’s easier to put away and store after you’re finished. Having a pair of batteries in the pack is the icing on the cake, as it means you’ll be able to keep working past the time other trimmers would have quit.

Pros Two batteries

Versatile

Compact for storage Cons Complex to build

Stiff adjustment on head

Key Features Cutting width There’s a 30cm cutting width, provided by a single cable, making this trimmer suited to lighter jobs.

Introduction

The Worx GT 3.0 rechargeable trimmer continues that company’s chunky design, which I also saw in the WG730E mower – the charcoal and orange colour scheme here augmented by the silvery sheen of the metal tube that makes up the length of the body.

It’s a 20V cordless model with the ability to flip its head around thanks to a quick-release catch halfway down, which also allows it to telescope up for storage, making it more compact.

The head of the trimmer is also unusual, sporting not only a metal guard to prevent you from taking the cutting wire too close to walls and flowerpots, but also a set of wheels that provide a smooth ride along flat surfaces.

Design and features

Extra wheels

Solid build quality

Instructions a little unclear

Getting the GT 3.0 out of the box, you’re presented with a situation that’s uncommon with most garden tools, which are usually simple to put together. With the Worx trimmer, you need to look at the instructions. That’s because it comes flattened down for transit, so you’ll need to find out exactly how to assemble it.

Unfortunately, the pictorial instructions are small and unclear. I got it together in the end, with the aid of a screwdriver to do up the single screw that holds on the clipping shield, but I was left with a nagging feeling we hadn’t done it quite right. Still, it worked, so I can class it as a win.

Halfway along the trimmer’s shaft is a quick-release catch that allows the head to be rotated through 90° relative to the handle, for lawn edging. This catch also enables the trimmer to be telescoped shut by a few inches, making it more compact for storage.

There’s an adjustable handle halfway down the shaft, and the angle of the head can also be changed – from parallel to the shaft to fully perpendicular.

This makes it easier to get under shrubs and into other less accessible places, but the mechanism is rather stiff.

What’s most unusual about the GT 3.0 is the little set of wheels that attach to the side of the cutting head. These are completely removable, but come in handy for keeping a constant height off the lawn if you’re edging, and can also be run along walls when you’re trimming the grass near them.

There’s also a metal protective guard you’ll snap into place during assembly, which has a similar effect, meaning the wheels are probably best removed if you want to use it as an upright strimmer – though you can leave them in place if you want.

Performance

20V battery

Single-strand cutting line

Struggles with weeds

The GT 3.0 uses the same 20V Worx PowerShare batteries as its mowers and other tools, so will fit right in if you’ve already got others from the same manufacturer. The trimmer comes with a smaller 2Ah pack, rather than the 4Ah one we saw included with the WG730E mower, but the trimmer has two of them so you can have one charging while you cut with the other. It also comes with a cut-down charger.

Cutting performance is good as long as you’re cutting grass. The guard keeps the cutting head at a distance from walls or other garden features, but it feels like this could be decreased a tiny bit to bring the cutter in closer. As a lawn edger it excels, the detachable wheels taking away the need to hover the cutting head at the right height above the lawn edge.

Being a single-line design, it’s not ideal for chopping through anything tougher than a grass stem, so while it can tackle thicker weeds this is not its forte, and you may need several passes. A line-feed button at the top of the handle allows you to manually extend some new line if it breaks, and doing this stops the cutting action.

Battery life is excellent, with a pair of charged batteries able to keep going for a surprisingly long time. Most lawn edging tasks are carried out quickly, so it’s only if you’re clearing an overgrown area that you’ll trouble the GT 3.0’s reserves of power.

Should you buy it? If edging your lawn is a priority: Wheels and a rotating head make it easy to get a clean finish. If you see yourself clearing tougher weeds: The single line isn’t that powerful.

Final Thoughts Worx has put a lot of thought into the uses of the GT 3.0, and it shows. While it has resulted in a trimmer that’s slightly more complex to assemble than others, you get a versatile tool as a result, and the ability to edge lawns more accurately and easily will be a big selling point for some. While it would have been nice to have a dual-line cutting head, as with the Stihl FSA 57 Cordless Grass Trimmer, to really slice through those weeds, this is a grass-focused model that does the job it was designed for well, and with two batteries you’re not going to run out of power until you’ve finished the whole lawn. For alternatives, see the guide to the best grass trimmers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every grass trimmer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main trimmer for the review period Used on a variety of grass lengths and weeds to see how well the mower cuts Tested to see how easy the trimmer is to carry, use and store

FAQs What are the wheels for on the Worx GT 3.0 cordless grass trimmer? These make it easier to cut to a uniform height, or follow the course of a wall.