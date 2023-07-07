Verdict

It may look small, but the Worx WG730E is a chunky little monster. It’s easy to assemble, simple to use, and cuts well – what else could you ask for in a mower? The battery life is also decent, meaning you’ll easily get through an average suburban lawn with power to spare.

Pros Light and nimble

Good cutting power

Cuts close to the edge Cons Box a bit hard to fit together

Handle tricky to fold

Key Features Battery life A 4Ah 20V battery provides enough power for a maximum of 35 minutes, making it suitable for smaller lawns.

Cutting width Has a 30cm blade, which is good for smaller gardens; if you have more lawn, a model with a wider cut will make more sense.

Introduction

With the WG730E, Worx has made something approaching the ideal mower for a suburban lawn.

Unlike others in the category, it doesn’t feel wobbly or fragile, partly thanks to the clever way the handle is attached to the chassis, and partly due to the decision to coat it in chunky plastic, with accessible carrying handles and a grassbox that attaches securely.

This is a 20V model with a 30cm cut, and as such isn’t ideal for larger gardens – you’ll be at it all day – or slashing through grass that has grown too long or is full of weeds. It excels at keeping the average-sized lawn trimmed, and its rechargeable nature means you’re not tethered to a plug socket, making it easy to transport.

Design and features

Chunky good looks

Good cutting quality

Not that easy to fold down

Maybe it’s the plastic used, perhaps it’s the charcoal-and-orange colour scheme, but the Worx WG730E really looks the part. It’s a four-wheeled rotary mower, but there’s something about it that makes it appear crouched to the ground, as if it’s about to spring into action.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Absurd as this may sound, there’s no denying that the Worx WG730E is an easy lawnmower to use. It cuts nicely, isn’t too fazed by longer grass or weeds – I even ran it over a baby sycamore just a few inches high that was gamely trying to grow in my test lawn after a couple of weeks when it wasn’t mown due to an early summer heatwave – and the mower didn’t complain.

Some of this comes down to the way the mower is built. It’s easy to put together, with the handle attaching to two captive bolts within the chassis that you thread nuts – the kind encased in easy-to-twiddle plastic enclosures – over rather than poking the ends of the handle into plastic ports and trying to do up screws.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This means the handle is easy to remove too. Halfway up the handle are more of the plastic-coated nuts, which have to be undone almost completely to fold the handle down – one of the mower’s few missteps and something we’ve seen other brands handle more elegantly. In its favour, however, the handle also sports a layer of foam padding at the top, making it more comfortable to use.

The 30-litre grass box is made from rigid plastic, and needs to be snapped together from two halves. This isn’t quite as easy as it seems, as the latches around the edge need to be lined up perfectly before they’ll engage, but this is the sort of thing you’re only likely to need to do once. A handle snaps easily onto the top of the grass box so you can carry it to the compost heap more comfortably.

Performance

Clean cut

Picks up well

Decent battery life

In use, the Worx WG730E is an excellent grass cutter. It’s not particularly wide, with a 30cm blade, so might not be suitable for larger lawns where a larger machine would make more sense, but in smaller suburban gardens it does an excellent job.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Key to this is the Cut To Edge capability, which reduced the gap between the edge of the mower’s chassis and the end of the blade, meaning you’re not left with as much of a tufty strip of grass when you pass by stepping stones, a garden wall, or an inconveniently placed manhole. You’ll still want to pair it with one of the best garden trimmers, but there’ll be a lot less work for it to do.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It also picks up well. The grass box at first appeared to be dropping clippings from the seam where the two halves fit together. After a quick examination, however, it turned out this was because I hadn’t put it together properly, missing one of the latches that hold the parts in place. Once this was fixed, the grass catcher turned out to be sturdy enough, and fits on to the back of the mower solidly.

Charging is quick with the enclosed charger. At 20V it may seem underpowered compared to other mowers with higher voltage output, but this isn’t borne out in its use. The battery lasted long enough to completely mow our average-sized test lawn, and the mower feels very light to push over the surface. It’s also easy to carry to the front lawn, or over obstacles, thanks to the integrated handle.

Should you buy it? If you want a good rechargeable mower for an average lawn: The Worx WG730E is ideal for medium-sized lawns, both because of its size and battery life. Look elsewhere if you have a much larger garden. If you’re looking for something that can cope with larger swathes of grass, or thicker weeds: With a 30cm blade, you’re better off looking at larger mowers for tougher jobs such as long grass and thick weeds.

Final Thoughts The market niche the Worx WG730E inhabits is a crowded one, but this mower stands out through its combination of solid build and excellent cut. While there are a few things that could do with tweaking – the ease with which the box can be put together and the way the handle folds down – the good things about this mower far outweigh the bad, and for the price it’s a great choice if you’re in the market for a new rechargeable mower. If you need a lawn mower with a bit more power, the Stihl RMA 235 may suit better, otherwise check out our guide to the best cordless lawn mowers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every lawn mower we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main lawn mower for the review period Used on a variety of grass lengths to see how well the mower cuts Tested to see how easy the mower is to push, turn and store

FAQs How long does the Worx WG730E’s battery last for? You get a maximum of 35 minutes, depending on how long your grass is, making this lawn mower better for smaller lawns.