Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK Review

Eschewing smart features to get the basics right, the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK is a solid mid-range 9kg washing machine. Decent running costs combined with great stain removal at low temperatures plus simple controls make this a great choice.

Pros Simple to use

Good spin cycle

Cleans stains well at low temperatures

Good price Cons Socks can get stuck in front of drawer

Availability UK RRP: £380

Key Features Capacity This machine has a 9kg drum, so can do fairly big loads or even take bigger items, such as duvets.

Many manufacturers are now moving to more complicated, app-controlled machines, but as far as what most of us want from a washing machine, it’s decent capacity, sufficient wash programmes and good cleaning results. Step forward, the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK – a 9kg washing machine that costs just under £350.

It may not offer the cheapest running costs, but the quality of its clean, the simple interface and low price make it a winner for anyone who doesn’t want to spend more.

A very simple machine to use with lots of programmes

Easy to use programme dial

Neat LCD for programme information

Steam refresh option

Decked out in white plastic, the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK looks pretty much like any bog-standard washing machine. That’s to say, it’s inoffensive. Cheap it might be, but there are some nice touches to this model.

First, all options on the programme dial are in English, so there’s no need to pull out the manual to try to decipher the meaning of icons. Whirlpool has provided a decent range of wash programmes, too, with all of the usuals, plus wool and silk washes, modes for bed linen, sportswear and duvets, and a rapid 30-minute wash for lightly soiled goods.

There’s also a steam refresh option, which can help bring life back to musty, crumpled clothing without having to give it a full wash.

Settings and wash time are displayed on the neat LCD, with simple buttons to override settings, including the wash temperature and the spin speed. This model comes with Whirlpool’s FreshCare+ technology, which uses gentle drum rotation and bursts of steam to keep your clothes nice and fresh, even if you don’t unload them immediately.

There’s a regular detergent drawer on this washing machine, with compartments for pre-wash and wash detergent, plus fabric softener. You don’t get auto-dosing, as you do on more expensive machines such as the Samsung WW9800T.

The porthole opens up without hitting an extended detergent drawer, providing access to the 9kg drum, which I had no problem stuffing with the test load, even larger items such as a bed sheet.

Good stain removal at low temperatures

A tendency for socks to become stuck

Removes stains well at low temperatures

Good running costs

I put the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK through my usual tests to see how well it can clean. I started off with the 30ºC wash, which used just 0.423kWh of power and a reasonable 36.7 litres of water. Given that this is a C-rated washing machine under the new labelling system – it would have been A+++ under the old system – this usage is far better than I’d expected.

I also found this washing machine to be an efficient spinner. At the end of the cycle, my test washing had gained only 35.3% in weight from water retention: an excellent result.

Cleaning performance was impressive, too. My stain strip comprises blobs of (left to right) red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy – the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK removed all of the stains bar the red wine stain. However, it had faded significantly. On a darker fabric, the red wine stain would have been difficult to spot.

Next, I moved to the Eco 40-60 wash cycle. Here, power consumption increased slightly to 0.59kWh, but water consumption was a low 41.1 litres. Spinning was just as efficient, with my clothes gaining only 33.1% of their original weight through water retention.

Cleaning wasn’t quite as good here, with the ketchup stain still visible on the final stain strip. This usually happens when the drum movement causes the stain strip to fold up. Still, it was nothing that a brush down couldn’t fix.

I did experience the occasional problem of small socks becoming stuck between the door and drum, however, coming out soaking wet at the end of the cycle. It pays to push smaller items to the back of the drum to try to prevent this kind of issue.

I’m pleased to say that the washing machine wasn’t noisy, measuring in at a whisper-quiet 56.4dB running a regular wash and a louder 73.3dB on its spin cycle (similar to a vacuum cleaner).

Finally, I worked out the average cost of a full load based on the energy label, with a cost per cycle of 22p – again, this is pretty good, especially considering the low purchase price.

To work out annual figures, I average the amount of total washing done in the UK per year for high use (1644kg per annum), medium use (1233kg) and high use (822kg). Then, using the 9kg capacity, I can work out how many full loads it would take to get through that to get yearly running costs.

Annual costs for the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK come in at £39.70 (high), £29.77 (medium) and £19.85 (low). That’s actually pretty reasonable; you’d either need to buy a far more expensive machine to cut costs or opt for one with a larger drum, so you can bring down the cost by reducing the number of loads you run.

Focusing on the basics, the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK gets most things right: its quiet, pretty efficient and cleans stains well at low temperatures. The main competition at this price comes from the Hoover H-Wash 500, which offers a smart app and slightly lower running costs, in the main because it has a larger 10kg drum. It’s a touch more expensive, though; and the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK has slightly better low-temperature performance, making it a great choice. If you want something bigger or fancier, check out my guide to the best washing machines.

Should you buy it? If you want a simple and effective washing machine with a lot of programmes and decent wash performance, the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK delivers in spades. If you’re after more advanced features, such as app control and auto-dosing, you’ll need to spend a bit more money and look elsewhere.

FAQs What’s the capacity of the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK? This washing machine has a 9kg drum, so it can handle large loads or bigger items.

