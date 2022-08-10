Verdict

The Trust Gaming GXT 834 Callaz is a mediocre tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, but is certainly worth the reasonable price. It earns a thumbs-up for its red Outemu switches and rainbow-wave lighting, although it doesn’t offer much in the way of customisation. If you don’t need to rebind keys or use macros macros, you’ll find the sturdily-built Callaz a great budget option.

Pros Red Outemu switches

Reactive rainbow LED lighting

Budget Cons No macros

Not ergonomic

Lack of customisation

Key Features Tenkeyless The GXT 834 Callaz is tenkeyless, giving you a little more space on your desk.

Metal top plate The metal top plate gives it aesthetic charm and sturdiness.

LED rainbow lighting The GXT 834 Callaz has reactive “rainbow-wave” LED lighting with up to 20 preset modes and effects to choose from.

Introduction

The Trust Gaming GXT 834 Callaz TKL has the look and (most of) the functionality you would want from a budget mechanical keyboard.

It’s tenkeyless, which means it’s more compact than a more conventional keyboard with a numpad, and therefore takes up less space. It also lacks macros, key rebinding, and in customisability in general.

Does it make up for that with its low price, metal top plate, and “rainbow-wave” lighting? Keep reading on to find out whether it’s worthy of our best gaming keyboard shortlist.

Design

Metal top plate

Angular shape

Tenkeyless

Visually, the Trusted Gaming GXT 384 Callaz isn’t innovative, with the generic layout and black coating. But it does look good, with an angular, industrial-looking design. Its dark grey metal top plate makes it sturdy with no noticeable deck flex.

It has two legs at the back to tilt the keyboard. A keycap remover is included, should you wish to change the keycaps. It uses red Outemu switches, and has 12 media keys overlaying the function keys.

The GXT 834 Callaz is wired. The cable is braided (always better), and 180 cm, a good length, particularly when the cable is not detachable, as is the case here.

The keyboard has no wrist support and its design isn’t ergonomic, which is a big blow considering considering the length of time gaming sessions can last.

Performance

Lifespan – 50 million key presses

Red Outemu switches

N-key rollover

Performance-wise, the Trust Gaming GXT 834 Callaz is a decent keyboard. It’s useful for the most basic gamer to the experienced gamer. As it’s on the cheaper side of mechanical keyboards, I wasn’t expecting much, but in the end I was pleasantly surprised.

You can’t assign macros or rebind keys with the Callaz, which is a bit disappointing in a gaming keyboard. While I am fully aware of its cheaper price point, I was still surprised that it didn’t offer even the most basic macros or rebindable key options. Some gamers don’t care about these things, but many gamers (including myself) prefer to have a more customised gaming experience.

The Callaz does at least have n-key rollover with anti-ghosting, and a gaming mode that disables the Windows key, so that is certainly appreciated.

The GXT 834 Callaz uses linear red Outemu switches (clones of CHERRY MX reds), which have a 47g actuation force and 4 mm travel. They last for up to 50 million keystrokes, which is half that of the Cherry switches, but still constitute a long and productive life. They’re a little loud compared to the CHERRY MX reds, but it’s not a big deal; the keyboard isn’t advertised as “stealth”.

The keyboard is good for everyday use. The keys are the right height and have decent separation – typing feels accurate, and satisfying, perhaps because of the metal top plate. When it comes to gaming it was comfortable, and easy to use, although it took me a few days to feel comfortable using it. It’s not out-of-this-world amazing, but it certainly isn’t anywhere near bad.

I tested it on a range of games that I felt would be fair to show its capabilities across some popular genres. It functioned well with Age of Empires 4, Warframe, The Sims 4 and ESO.

Software and Lighting

No RGB, but preset “rainbow-wave” lighting

No Trust Gaming software

The “rainbow-wave” LED lighting is a nice feature to have on the Trust Gaming GXT 834 Callaz, but it’s limited to six colours. There are a decent number of pre-set patterns (20) which react to your keypresses.

You can adjust the speed of the patterns, but you can’t edit them. There are two “custom modes”, where you can set keys to be statically lit, but you can’t sequence a pattern.

There is no software to customise lighting, so you have to be happy with the options available. The lack of bundled software also means there are no programmable keys or macros.

This is a big issue, with bigger gaming keyboard brands, such as Asus, Corsair and Razer, providing comprehensive software to give you more freedom with customisation. Although you will most likely have to pay a higher price when purchasing a keyboard from such companies.

Should you buy it? If you want a decent cost-effective mechanical keyboard. If you want more features as well as a mechanical keyboard that uses more expensive parts.

Final Thoughts The Trust Gaming GXT 834 Callaz TKL mechanical keyboard is a cheap and functional gaming keyboard. It’s a little loud and lacks macros and programmable keys, but it does have reactive rainbow-wave LED backlighting, n-key rollover and anti-ghosting. Its linear red Outemu switches are great for gaming, and the sturdiness of its metal top plate makes it comfortable and secure for typing. The metal top plate is the key to it not feeling cheaply made. But you’re paying for what you’re getting, and I mean that in the most respectful way. There isn’t much customisation, in terms of both the lighting and functional settings. So if you like to tweak the settings of your gaming keyboard, you’re better off spending more and buying from bigger brands such as Asus, Corsair and Razer. Trusted Score

How we test Every gaming keyboard we test is used for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a range of genres, including FPS, MOBAs and strategy. Used as a main keyboard for over two weeks. Games tested: Warframe, Elder Scrolls Online, League of Legends, Age of Empires 4, and the Sims 4.

FAQs Is there software to customize keys and RGB? No, there is no available software and no RGB lighting. There is “rainbow-wave” LED lighting, however, with preset modes and colours to choose from on the unit. Are there programmable macros? No, there are no programmable macros.

