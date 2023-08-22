Verdict

Not only does the Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer look great, but it’s also very powerful, making it easy to extract juice from citrus fruits fast. Large holes in the strainer mean that the initial juice is quite pulpy, but it’s nothing a restrain can’t fix. If you primarily drink orange or grapefruit juice, then this is a great choice.

Pros Powerful

Looks amazing

Very simple to use Cons Large holes in strainer

Key Features Type This is an automatic citrus juicer.

Introduction

Citrus juicers are, by their nature, simple and straightforward. They’re designed to only work with lemons, limes and grapefruits and, as a result, you can’t really go wrong.

However, for all their substance, very few deliver true style. This is where the Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer comes in. It brings all the benefits and performance you’d expect from a basic citrus juicer with a number of small touches that elevate it beyond many of its rivals.

This includes its pastel and chrome design, spinning reamer and simple yet effective non-drip spout. It’s not perfect – I have issues with its strainer, and its height – but it’s not far off.

Design and features

Stylish and compact

Rotating reamer

Height is a problem for standard-sized glasses

As kitchen appliances go, few offer the style of Smeg. Every product in the collection – from its fridges, down to its hand whisks – is designed to evoke 1950s nostalgia and the Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer is no exception. That’s neat, as you can match this juicer to other products in the range, such as the Smeg KLF03 50’s Style Kettle.

It’s not just the pastel colouring, it’s the small little details that make it standout – from the chrome finish on the strainer, spout and cone, to the cable tidy fitted on the underside of the appliance.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The juice bowl, which is made of clear plastic, sits on top of the base. The strainer and cone sit on top of this bowl. The small spout on the left of the base can be flicked down, to let the juice flow out of the bowl, or it can be flicked up to stop the juice and any drips from flowing out.

The juicer comes with a clear lid to protect it from dust or similar when it’s not in use. I also find this lid doubles up as a bowl to put my used fruit peels in.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It is immediately obvious how all of these parts fit together and work, and setup takes seconds.

All of the juicing components can be detached and washed, although only the bowl is dishwasher-safe. The other parts need to be washed by hand. In my experience, very little flesh and pulp ends up stuck in the strainer so cleaning the Smeg juicer is quick and easy.

To use the juicer, cut your citrus fruit in half horizontally and push each half onto the cone. The juicer responds to pressure, so as soon as you press down the cone will start spinning, cutting into the flesh and extracting the juice. It will then flow through the strainer and out of the spout.

As is the case with the majority of juicers I’ve tested, the spout isn’t high enough for a standard glass or measuring jug to fit comfortably underneath. I’ve had to resort to mugs or tumblers which is great for a single serving, but makes bulk juicing tricky.

Performance

Surprisingly high yield

Minimal foam and froth

Strainer only catches pips and large pieces of pulp

There’s little to say about the performance of the Smeg juicer, but that’s not a bad thing. It does exactly as promised – it makes fresh, tasty juices to enjoy at home.

Technically, the spinning cone is only one step up from manually using a reamer to juice fruit, but it’s much quicker, more convenient and less messy. It spins fast enough to extract the juice, but is slow enough to allow you to rotate the fruit around the ridges to make sure every inch of flesh is covered.

The slower pace of this juicer also means it creates minimal foam and froth, as well as a surprisingly high amount of juice from a single orange or lemon half. You also don’t have to push down too hard on the cone either, it does all this with minimal pressure.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My biggest complaint with the Smeg juicer is the strainer. The holes are relatively large, meaning that they catch the pips and large bits of pulp, but anything smaller will end up in the juice bowl.

The juice itself is fresh and flavoursome, but if you want it to be smooth and clear, you may need to restrain it which is a small but notable pain.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want no-frill juicing with style: The Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer makes juicing really easy, extracting a surprising amount of juice from a fruit. If you’re on a budget or you’re not interested in buying brand-name juicers: This is a relatively expensive juicer, as you’re paying for the brand name. Check out our best juicer list for more options.

Final Thoughts If you’re looking for a quick and stylish way to make fresh juice from citrus fruits from home, the Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer ticks a lot of boxes, and it’s easier to use than a slow juicer, which requires fruit to be peeled first. Its vintage design, combined with its compact size and shape make it a great addition to most kitchens, and it produces maximum juice with minimal effort. It doesn’t make the smoothest of juices, and its height can cause problems with what you use to catch the juice. You’re also largely paying for the Smeg name, but these are minor complaints for an impressive juicer. If you want something more versatile, check out the guide to the best juicers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every juicer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main juicer for the review period. We test juicers with a variety of fruit to see how they cope and how much juice can be extracted.

FAQs Can the Smeg CJF01 Citrus Juicer be used with other fruits? No, this model is designed for citrus fruits only.