Combining a large 10kg capacity with a relatively low price, the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN could be a good choice for big families and those who need to clean larger items. Decent running costs are welcome, but wash performance was mixed, and the controls are quite fiddly.

Pros Well priced

Decent running costs

Good stain removal at 40ºC Cons No 30ºC cotton option

Fiddly controls

Key Features Capacity A sizeable 10kg drum means this washing machine can handle large loads or even larger items, such as duvets.

Introduction

If you’re after a large washing machine that doesn’t cost a fortune, the 10kg Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN could catch your eye. This model is exceptionally well priced, and offers a decent range of wash programmes.

A fiddly programme dial and so-so running costs may mean that you’re better off looking elsewhere, though.

Design and features – Nice-looking, but the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN is slightly fiddly to use

Good selection of wash programmes

Slightly tricky to use the programme dial

Nice detailing

Despite being relatively low cost, the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN is fairly attractive, sporting a dashing red stripe around the door handle. The main control panel also looks good, decked out in red and black.

The main programme dial is used to select the wash cycle you want – and there’s plenty on offer outside of the normal, with special cycles for wool, hand wash, duvets and jeans. And, if you need lightly soiled clothes fast, there’s a 60-minute wash and a Superjet 15’ 15-minute clean. You select the wash programme you want by turning the dial, which also turns the washing machine on.

This makes the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN quite fiddly to use. When you first turn the dial, all of the LEDs light up in order, in a clockwise direction, before settling on the programme you’ve chosen. Subsequent turns of the dial update faster, but there’s one big problem: the top option turns the washing machine off.

So, in the event that you turn the dial clockwise, for example, to turn the machine on, and then realise that it would have been quicker to turn the dial anti-clockwise to select your programme, you’ll go past the off section and the washing machine will power down. You have to start all over again. That’s quite annoying; a dedicated power button would have made things easier.

For each wash programme, you can set the temperature or spin speed, and turn on the Steam+ setting, which helps refresh clothes and makes them easier to iron. There are some odd things, though. You can’t select a 30ºC Cotton wash, for example, with 40ºC the lowest temperature selectable. There’s a Cotton 20ºC wash instead, although this isn’t quite as intensive.

With your wash selected, a timer on the LCD displays the estimated time left for cycle completion. This will change based on how much washing you’ve put in the machine, with lower loads reducing wash time and both water and energy consumption.

This model comes with a standard pull-out detergent drawer; there’s no autodosing feature on this machine. For that you’ll have to pay quite a bit extra, such as with the Samsung WW9800T.

Thanks to that large 10kg drum, however, there’s plenty of space inside the washing machine. The Sharp was easy to load, even with larger items.

Performance – Mixed cleaning results from the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN

Decent running costs

Good 40ºC cotton performance

Mixed results elsewhere

Putting the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN through its paces, I loaded it up with my test washing and dropped in a stain strip, pre-stained with (left to right), red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy.

I normally start with a 30ºC Cotton wash, but since this wasn’t an option here, I started at 40ºC instead. The results were pretty good, with just a faint outline of red wine and a little bit of cooking oil remaining. Given the price of this washing machine, you’d have to spend a fair bit more to get better results on this type of programme.

Energy usage of 0.925kWh was pretty high, as was water consumption of 68.4 litres. I didn’t find the spin cycle to be that efficient, with clothes gaining 52.24% of weight through retained water (less than 40% is a good result).

Next, I used the industry-standard Eco 40-60 programme. Here, the results weren’t as good, with the red wine stain noticeable, and the ketchup and gravy stains still very visible.

Water consumption was still quite high at 61.6 litres, but power consumption dropped to just 0.2kWh. The spin cycle was better, with the clothes gaining 42.74% of their weight in water.

To work out a more level playing field, I first calculated the average cost per full cycle using the energy label figures, which gave a cost per cycle of 0.22p. This is a C-rated appliance under the new label system, so this figure is a little high.

With the cost per cycle I can then work out how many full loads it would take to complete the average amount of washing in the UK at high (1644kg per year), medium (1233kg per year) and low (822kg per year). As a result of the 10kg drum, this washing machine (if used at full capacity each time) could complete these amounts of washing in 164.4, 123.3 and 82.2 cycles per year.

That gives us running costs per year of £36.99 (high), £27.74 (medium) and £18.49 (low). This is around average (hence the C energy rating). It’s the large capacity drum here that helps reduce costs by cutting down the number of loads required.

Conclusion

Cheap and well built, the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN is an average cleaner. Its running costs are decent, although some programmes proved to be slightly more expensive than others. Slightly fiddly controls hold it back, too.

The Hoover H-Wash 500 offers the same capacity and similar running costs, but it’s easier to use and performed better with regards to stain removal in my tests. If you want even more features or a completely different model, check out my guide to the best washing machines.

Should you buy it? For those wanting a large washing machine on a limited upfront budget, the Sharp is a well-priced choice, offering a decent selection of programmes. The controls are fiddly and I couldn’t select a 30ºC cotton wash. Wash results can be slightly variable, too. If you want a more economical machine, then, look elsewhere.

FAQs What is the capacity of the Sharp ES-NFH014CWC-EN? This washing machine has a 10kg drum, so can take large loads or big items, such as duvets.

