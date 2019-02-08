Shark Klik n’ Flip S6003UK Steam Mop Review

What is the Shark Klik n’ Flip S6003UK Steam Mop?

The funkily spelt Shark Klik n’ Flip Steam Mop is the company’s flagship model, promising high-power cleaning, a double-sided pad for twice the scrubbing range, and a powerful steam blast mode. It features a potent 1200W steam generator, pivoting neck and three steam levels.

With its large double-sided pad, masses of steam and handy blast feature for stuck-on-grime, the Klik n’ Flip impressed with its ease and speed of cleaning large areas of floor. Build quality and fittings are excellent and, at under £100, it’s a very efficient steam cleaning best buy.

Shark Klik n’ Flip S6003UK Steam Mop – Design and features

This upright steam mop is focused on floor cleaning, with a massive double-sided pad and powerful steam generator. The Dirt Grip pads feature four pockets and fold around the head. With the cleaner’s neck able to pivot both ways, you get double the cleaning range by simply flipping the head over.

The “Klik” bit comes in Shark’s innovative method of releasing the pad and fitting a clean one. You simply lift the cleaner and press the release button on the back. The floorhead unfolds and the dirty pad drops off. Throw the clean pad onto the floor, line up the head, push down and flip over to fit the new pad without touching either. It’s only truly “touch free” – if you get someone else to pick up the dirty pad, but we get the idea. Two Dirt Grip pads are supplied to get you going.

Up top, the lightweight handle clips into the main body and unclips for storage. The grippy part of the handle is nicely rounded, so offering a good number of hand positions no matter how tall or short you are. The clear reservoir holds 330ml of water and a neat 330ml measuring jug is supplied. This clips to the handle so you can take it around with you while cleaning, or keep it safe with the handle during storage.

The steam generator is a potent 1200W with three steam levels. These are accessed by scrolling through the LEDs lights on the front using the single steam button.

The floorhead itself is huge for a stick steam cleaner, offering superb coverage in a single stroke. Despite its size, the Shark is very easy to manoeuvre thanks to its light overall weight and the head’s tilt and pivoting neck.

That pivot allows the head to flip over completely, allowing you to clean with the other side of the pad. For stubborn stains, the steam blast mode jets a concentrated shot of steam from the red jet at the bottom of the neck. You simply flip the head back underneath the mop body and tilt the handle. This can be used in all three modes, with the high setting producing a prodigious amount of steam.

As with every Shark floor-care product we’ve tested to date, build quality is excellent and all the clips and fittings are solid and well labelled. Steam stick mops have a tendency to be a bit flimsy but the Shark feels robust in use, has a good length 8-metre cable and feels like it will stand up well to long-term use. Our only complaint is that it doesn’t stand upright on its own, but that’s hardly a deal-breaker.

Shark Klik n’ Flip S6003UK – What’s it like to use?

The flip-down water tank cap takes a bit of a tug to pull open, but on doing so reveals a decent-sized filler hole and acts as a mini-funnel to direct water. Using the supplied jug is easy – but don’t lose it; it would be awkward to fill this Shark directly from the tap. It has a decent-sized 330ml tank for a stick steam mop, too.

Plugged in, the mop defaults to a standby mode where all three LED lights flash until you’re ready. Then simply scroll through the steam levels and wait around 30 seconds for steam to be produced from the floorhead. You can switch back to standby mode at any time for a tea break.

Shark recommends the low steam setting for light cleaning on laminates and hardwood floors, and the medium setting for everyday cleaning on hardwood, tiles and stone. Ramping up to the high setting delivers substantial steam for deep-cleaning heavy traffic areas and cutting through serious grime.

On the high-power setting don’t expect to be cleaning for hours on a tank. The serious steam production quickly empties the reservoir. We got around 11 minutes of high-power steam-cleaning per tank, and even less if you use the steam blast feature.

This isn’t too bad compared to rivals, since the Shark trades cleaning times for extra steam gumption. Obviously, you’ll get more cleaning time per tank on the medium setting and much longer on low power.

Despite being a grammatical howler, the Klik n’ Flip head is an outstanding success. The cleaning area of the head is substantial, certainly one of the largest on the market, and cleaning time is doubled between pad changes as you can flip over the head and carry on.

The pad all but drops off when you press the release clip, and putting on a new pad is trouble-free. With most competitors using tough-to-remove Velcro bindings, it’s a delight to swap pads on the Shark.

Shark Klik n’ Flip S6003UK Steam Mop– How well does it clean?

The big head covers a whole lot of floor in a single sweep and the steam outputs across the entire pad. The head itself is on a tilt and pivot neck, making for a very easy to manoeuvre cleaner with great coverage. The machine never feels heavy in the hand, and the large pads glide easily across most hard floor surfaces.

Steam production is outstanding on the high-power setting, turning our conservatory into a Turkish Sauna. Muddy stains on riven tiles were dispatched with ease in a single pass. Another few scoots around and the whole area was exceptionally clean. The floor dried quickly leaving no visible watermarks, smears or lines.

The pads smoothly glided across laminate floors with a very light push and pull action. The pivoting neck doesn’t so much allow you to steer the head, but it does allow you to turn it to glide parallel to cabinets and skirting boards. The results were excellent with great edge cleaning, and a buffed and smear-free finish across the kitchen laminate floor.

The steam blast function is perfect for serious grime and stubborn stains. On the high power setting it near jet-steamed a patch of dried-on jam, quite literally blasting the muck in front of it. A subsequent pass or two with the mop over the area and we were left with a buffed clean floor.

Throughout extended testing, the Klik n’ Flip was equally good at lightly dusting sealed laminate as it was blasting tiles free of muddy dog paws marks or mopping up after mucky kids. Once the job is complete, the mop pads drop off with ease and the whole machine clips apart for easy storage.

Why buy the Shark Klik n’ Flip S6003UK?

The Klik n’ Flip is one of the very best steam mops we’ve used, even when compared to the models in our Best steam cleaner guide. It’s super-powerful on its highest setting, gentle on its lowest, and covers large areas with just a few sweeps. The Klik n’ Flip head is inspired: its double sides offer twice the range of cleaning before you have to change pads. Flip the head back on itself and you get a powerful blast of steam to remove stubborn stains, too.

The large head has the bonus of gliding smoothly across floors, the pivoting neck makes it easy to run along cabinets and skirtings, and it cleans neatly right up to the edge. With a perfect score for cleaning results across a variety of surfaces, easy storage and an attractive price under £100, the Shark Klik n’ Flip is a steamy bargain.

Verdict

The Shark Klik n’ Flip sets the standard for steam mops with powerful, easy cleaning and an innovative flip-over head.