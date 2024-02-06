Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

First Impressions: Sennheiser Momentum Sport

Up close with the Momentum Sport headphones

By Kob Monney February 6th 2024 5:00pm
Sennheiser Momentum Sport case and earbuds
Sennheiser Momentum Sport earphones
Sennheiser Momentum Sport in charging case
Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds up close

First Impressions

A promising pair of sports focused earphones, the Momentum Sport come packed full of interesting tech. Here’s hoping they’ll be able to produce a performance worthy of the Sennheiser Momentum branding.

Key Features

  • IP ratingIP55 for the earbuds, IP54 for the case
  • Biometric trackingKeeps track of body temperature and heart rate
  • 10mm TrueResponseBigger drivers for bigger bass

Introduction

Perhaps the least expected announcement at Sennheiser’s CES 2024 conference was that of the Momentum Sport wireless earbuds.

It isn’t Sennheiser’s first foray into the sports headphones market, but this is the first that I can recall with the Momentum brand attached. That usually means ‘flagship’, ‘advanced’, and ‘pricey’.

Having spent some time with Momentum True Wireless 4 and Accentum Plus Wireless, now it’s the turn of the Momentum Sport.

Design

  • Semi-open design
  • IP55 rating
  • Ear-tips and stabilizing ear-fins

The key element of the Momentum Sport’s design is that it follows a semi-open concept. It nestles in the ear but isn’t going for a super-snug fit, partly because of comfort reasons and also because Sennheiser wants to leave some room for being aware of your surroundings.

I found them comfortable enough in the ten minutes I used them. They did shift a little but not to the point where they ever felt as if they were going to fall out. Then again, it’s not as if I was jogging on the spot.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Build quality is solid, though the Momentum Sport don’t give off a premium feel – they have the look of the Conversation Clear Plus Sennheiser launched. They look a little simple, feel a little basic when rolling them about in the hand. They are, however, durable – an IP55 rating ensures they’re resistant to water and dust, but don’t take that to mean they can be fully submerged in water. A rinse, or even wearing them in the shower should be fine enough.

The Momentum Sport also uses touch controls, which took me a little while to figure out how to use them. It’s not necessarily obvious where the touch controls are on the Sport’s smooth, oval-shaped surface but I did begin to figure it out towards the end of my time with the buds. I did find that shifting them about in my ear did activate volume control from time to time. Like Sony’s LinkBuds, you can tap in front of your ear to control, and that aspect works well enough. I do wonder whether that’ll still be the case with sweaty hands.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport case open
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Speaking of cases, the charging case feels flimsy at first as it can be extended to lay horizontally flat (the reason given escapes me now). I do know that the case has an IP54 rating to protect it from water, moisture, and dirt; and that it comes with a ‘finger’ lanyard to carry the case around. A selection of ear-tips and stabilizing ear-fins, plus a choice of olive green, black, graphite colours complete this round-up of the Momentum Sport’s design.

Features

  • Biometric tracking
  • Adaptive Noise-Cancellation
  • aptX Adaptive Bluetooth

The most interesting aspect of the Momentum Sport’s feature set is its support for Biometric tracking. The earbuds can track body temperature and heart rate, the latter through a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor. Trying to say photoplethysmography multiple times and quickly.

And Sennheiser believes that rather than a smart watch or strap around your chest, that a true wireless offers more accurate results because they’re positioned closer to the brain, and the temperature in your head is closely regulated to avoid overheating (I feel as if I’ve completely made that up).

Sennheiser Momentum Sport biometric tracking
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport can be integrated with several fitness apps – Apple Watch, Strava, Garmin, Peloton, Zwift, Nordic Track, and Samsung Health. There’s audio and heart-rate support with each those apps, but there’s only one app compatible with body temperature and that’s the Polar app. Sennheiser and Polar have worked closely on the Momentum Sport to offer full native integration with the app and Polar smart watches too.

In fact, I witnessed a demonstration of a Polar employee riding a bike at the press conference and watched as the body temperature and heart-rate went up. The earbuds appear to be sensitive and responsive to any changes, so here’s hoping this is the kind of feature that fitness bods have been hankering for. Sennheiser and Polar seem confident it is.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport Polar employee
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Otherwise, there’s Bluetooth 5.2 support with SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive streaming. There’s also Hybrid Adaptive Noise-Cancellation, a slightly surprising inclusion considering the semi-open design.

The ANC doesn’t block out sounds completely, but if you’re in an environment that is noisy like a gym, then it does knock the noise down by a few decibels. Listening to audio with the noise-cancellation off and at normal volumes, it becomes a mesh of music and the environment. With ANC that sways it a little more to a focus on audio.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport in charging case
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You also get an Anti-Wind mode and an adjustable Transparency mode to customise how much noise you can hear at any given time.

Battery life is 5.5 hours and 24 hours in total – perhaps not as much as some might have expected given the price tag. Fast-charging provides 45 minutes of playback from a 10-minute top-up, again maybe not as much as some would have hoped. There is the convenience of wireless charging via the case.

Sound Quality

  • Big, open sound
  • Decent bass response

There’s a 10mm dynamic TrueResponse driver in the Momentum Sport, and that’s bigger than the 7mm that has featured in most, if not all, of Sennheiser’s wireless earbuds from the last few years. Why? Primarily it’s down to the semi-open design, and the need to push more air to create a bigger bass performance.

I found that the Momentum Sport offered good bass with weight, though I didn’t feel as if the size and scale of the bass would be the same as you’d get from a sealed design when listening to Mos Def’s Ms. Fat Booty.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport earphones close up
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With Peter Gabriel’s Live and Let Live, the Momentum sport offers a big, wide soundstage that’s plenty loud and energetic – the kind of performance you’d want from a sport true wireless. It also featured satisfying levels of clarity with vocals. It’s a good performance, though as always with these brief hands-ons, it’s only a fraction of its potential.

First Impressions

I suppose the question some will be posing is whether the Momentum Sport sounds as good as the Momentum True Wireless 4, and I would say no, not because it tries to be but because this is a different design, a different driver, and a different use case.

The price tag seems to be more reflective of the biometric tracking that’s integrated into these headphones, and for fitness fanatics I can see the appeal of having this real-time data at your disposal. The cost is significant at £259.99 / €329.99 / $329.95. We’ll have to wait until April to see if they’re worth the price.

Trusted Score

A 'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy.
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

