Verdict

If you need more than just a microwave, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS is a brilliant choice. It can do everything a microwave can, but its automated programmes make using a lot of features easier, plus it can do a lot of the same kinds of jobs as a regular oven. For kitchens that don’t have space for two integrated appliances, this is a nice addition.

Pros Very easy to use

Automated cooking programmes work brilliantly

Can do many jobs that an oven can do Cons Need space for all the accessories

Availability UK RRP: £219

Key Features Size This microwave oven has a decent 28-litre capacity, which is enough for larger dishes.

Power This is a 900W microwave oven, with a built in grill.

Max temperature This microwave oven has a maximum temperature of 200°C

Introduction

All microwaves are able to cook, but the trick is in getting the right setting and the right cooking time for perfect results.

The Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with Hotblast Technology MC28M6075CS aims to take the guesswork out, with a range of automatic cooking programmes.

Design and features

Lots of automatic cooking modes

Clean and simple interface

Decent 28-litre capacity

With its 28-litre capacity, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with Hotblast Technology MC28M6075CS offers a good combination between counter space and cooking volume. At this size, the microwave can take enough food for three to four people, but it won’t dominate a kitchen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The side of the microwave is awash with controls, as this model has multiple automated cooking modes, as well as manual grill, microwave, combi (microwave and convection) and HotBlast (heat is directed straight down into food, for even, fast cooking).

For the manual modes, it’s easy to select the target temperature or microwave power and cooking time, and I like the option to quickly add an additional 30 seconds to cooking time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Automatic modes can be confusing, but Samsung has thoughtfully added a sticker that runs across the inside of the door that shows you what each mode does, plus the manual is very helpful.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the modes is generally very easy, and involves selecting the right mode and then the weight of the food, and the microwave takes it from there. For example, for cooking frozen chips with the HotBlast Auto mode, I had to select H5, then the weight of the chips, and then I just hit go.

Automatic modes include HotBlast Auto (for the likes of pizzas and frozen foods); Slim Fry (an air fryer style mode for fresh ingredients that you want crispy); Sensor Cook (this auto detects gasses released from foods such as potatoes and vegetables, stopping cooking at the ideal moment); Dough proofing and yoghurt; Power defrost; and Auto Reheat.

Getting the right results means having food in the right place, so it’s good to see that Samsung bundles some useful extras. As well as the glass plate for the turntable, there’s a Crusty Plate. That name sounds a little like a plate that hasn’t ever been washed, but it’s really a kind of baking tray for crisping up food: a Crisper Plate would have sounded nicer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Then, there are two racks: one low and one high. These can be used in most modes, bar the microwave mode, and the manual suggests when to use each one.

This microwave also has Samsung’s Easy View tech: the glass is easier to see through and doesn’t have the thick mesh that blights the view on most other models.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Auto cooking is excellent

Consistent microwave results

Useful HotBlast mode

I started by cooking frozen chips using the automatic HotBlast mode. This used 0.45kWh of power, which is similar to the Samsung NVB5750TAK oven, when used with the divider in it. The chips were good, with a crisp exterior, but didn’t quite have the same fluffy interior as when cooked in an air fryer. A traditional convection oven delivered slightly better results, although this will typically cost more to run.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I cooked a jacket potato using the sensor mode, washing the potato and then pricking it with a fork. As this uses sensor cooking, the time varies between ingredients. Initially, the screen shows a simple animation, but the timer appears for the last few minutes.

Once finished, my cooked potato was beautifully fluffy on the inside. It lacked the crispy exterior that I prefer, so I would normally finish the potato off in the oven.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tried the automatic defrost programme on four slices of bread, sitting them on a sheet of kitchen towel, and turning them when the microwave beeped; it would be better if the microwave also paused at this point, rather than carrying on. Flipping the bread and then taking a thermal image of it, I could see that there were some cold patches on the bread, but only down to the level of the plate.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Feeling the bread, it was properly defrosted all the way through and ready for toasting in my next test: using the grill.

It took five minutes in total, but cooking two slices of bread the grill gave me an even finish on both, which is impressive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, I reheated rice using the microwave. This gave me a bowl fool of rice that was evenly heated throughout.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want more than a microwave: Sensor-based cooking and a convection oven make this a useful companion in almost any kitchen. You just want a microwave: If your needs are simpler, then a regular microwave oven will do you fine and could save some cash.

Final Thoughts More than just an oven, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS is also a convection oven. Rather than leaving the details and fine tuning down to you, the automated cooking programmes make regular jobs, from defrosting bread to cooking a baked potato easy. If you prefer an option with steam cooking, check out the Panasonic NN-CS89LBBPQ; those looking for a more standard microwave oven may be better off with one of my top choice microwaves. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every microwave we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main microwave for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how well the microwave can defrost frozen bread, using the defrost setting and any automatic programmes. We cook a baked potato using just the microwave setting and, if available, another using the combi setting. If there’s a grill option, we toast bread to see how evenly it cooks.

FAQs What is Easy View on the Samsung Easy View MC28M6075CS microwave? The door on this microwave has a smaller mesh than most microwaves, so it’s easier to see through and keep an eye on what’s cooking. How do the sensor modes work on the Samsung Easy View MC28M6075CS? This microwave oven can monitor the gasses escaping from food, stopping cooking when food is perfectly cooked.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Stated Power Special features Oven type Appliance type Number of ovens Oven description Oven microwave Microwave bed type Microwave max power Oven capcity Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS £219 Samsung 517 x 463 x 310 MM -1 G Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS 1400 W Automatic cooking Combi Freestanding 1 Combination microwave convection oven Yes Rotating 900 W 27 litres ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavour to help protect our planet from harm in its business practice

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product, we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but we will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.