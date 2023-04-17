 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS Review

A smart microwave that can automatically cook food to perfection.

By David Ludlow April 17th 2023 11:12am
Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Verdict

If you need more than just a microwave, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS is a brilliant choice. It can do everything a microwave can, but its automated programmes make using a lot of features easier, plus it can do a lot of the same kinds of jobs as a regular oven. For kitchens that don’t have space for two integrated appliances, this is a nice addition.

Pros

  • Very easy to use
  • Automated cooking programmes work brilliantly
  • Can do many jobs that an oven can do

Cons

  • Need space for all the accessories

Availability

  • UKRRP: £219

Key Features

  • SizeThis microwave oven has a decent 28-litre capacity, which is enough for larger dishes.
  • PowerThis is a 900W microwave oven, with a built in grill.
  • Max temperatureThis microwave oven has a maximum temperature of 200°C

Introduction

All microwaves are able to cook, but the trick is in getting the right setting and the right cooking time for perfect results.

The Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with Hotblast Technology MC28M6075CS aims to take the guesswork out, with a range of automatic cooking programmes.

Design and features

  • Lots of automatic cooking modes
  • Clean and simple interface
  • Decent 28-litre capacity

With its 28-litre capacity, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with Hotblast Technology MC28M6075CS offers a good combination between counter space and cooking volume. At this size, the microwave can take enough food for three to four people, but it won’t dominate a kitchen.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS inside
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The side of the microwave is awash with controls, as this model has multiple automated cooking modes, as well as manual grill, microwave, combi (microwave and convection) and HotBlast (heat is directed straight down into food, for even, fast cooking).

For the manual modes, it’s easy to select the target temperature or microwave power and cooking time, and I like the option to quickly add an additional 30 seconds to cooking time.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS dials
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Automatic modes can be confusing, but Samsung has thoughtfully added a sticker that runs across the inside of the door that shows you what each mode does, plus the manual is very helpful.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS auto programmes
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the modes is generally very easy, and involves selecting the right mode and then the weight of the food, and the microwave takes it from there. For example, for cooking frozen chips with the HotBlast Auto mode, I had to select H5, then the weight of the chips, and then I just hit go.

Automatic modes include HotBlast Auto (for the likes of pizzas and frozen foods); Slim Fry (an air fryer style mode for fresh ingredients that you want crispy); Sensor Cook (this auto detects gasses released from foods such as potatoes and vegetables, stopping cooking at the ideal moment); Dough proofing and yoghurt; Power defrost; and Auto Reheat.

Getting the right results means having food in the right place, so it’s good to see that Samsung bundles some useful extras. As well as the glass plate for the turntable, there’s a Crusty Plate. That name sounds a little like a plate that hasn’t ever been washed, but it’s really a kind of baking tray for crisping up food: a Crisper Plate would have sounded nicer.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS stand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Then, there are two racks: one low and one high. These can be used in most modes, bar the microwave mode, and the manual suggests when to use each one.

This microwave also has Samsung’s Easy View tech: the glass is easier to see through and doesn’t have the thick mesh that blights the view on most other models.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS oven door
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Auto cooking is excellent
  • Consistent microwave results
  • Useful HotBlast mode

I started by cooking frozen chips using the automatic HotBlast mode. This used 0.45kWh of power, which is similar to the Samsung NVB5750TAK oven, when used with the divider in it. The chips were good, with a crisp exterior, but didn’t quite have the same fluffy interior as when cooked in an air fryer. A traditional convection oven delivered slightly better results, although this will typically cost more to run.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS chips
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I cooked a jacket potato using the sensor mode, washing the potato and then pricking it with a fork. As this uses sensor cooking, the time varies between ingredients. Initially, the screen shows a simple animation, but the timer appears for the last few minutes.

Once finished, my cooked potato was beautifully fluffy on the inside. It lacked the crispy exterior that I prefer, so I would normally finish the potato off in the oven.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS cooked potato
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I tried the automatic defrost programme on four slices of bread, sitting them on a sheet of kitchen towel, and turning them when the microwave beeped; it would be better if the microwave also paused at this point, rather than carrying on. Flipping the bread and then taking a thermal image of it, I could see that there were some cold patches on the bread, but only down to the level of the plate.

Samsung Easy View MC28M6075CS bread defrosted
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Feeling the bread, it was properly defrosted all the way through and ready for toasting in my next test: using the grill.

It took five minutes in total, but cooking two slices of bread the grill gave me an even finish on both, which is impressive.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS bread
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, I reheated rice using the microwave. This gave me a bowl fool of rice that was evenly heated throughout.

Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS rice
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want more than a microwave: Sensor-based cooking and a convection oven make this a useful companion in almost any kitchen.

You just want a microwave: If your needs are simpler, then a regular microwave oven will do you fine and could save some cash.

Final Thoughts

More than just an oven, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS is also a convection oven. Rather than leaving the details and fine tuning down to you, the automated cooking programmes make regular jobs, from defrosting bread to cooking a baked potato easy.

If you prefer an option with steam cooking, check out the Panasonic NN-CS89LBBPQ; those looking for a more standard microwave oven may be better off with one of my top choice microwaves.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every microwave we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main microwave for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how well the microwave can defrost frozen bread, using the defrost setting and any automatic programmes.

We cook a baked potato using just the microwave setting and, if available, another using the combi setting.

If there’s a grill option, we toast bread to see how evenly it cooks.

You might like…

Best microwave 2023: Top microwaves and combi ovens

Best microwave 2023: Top microwaves and combi ovens

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to clean a microwave

How to clean a microwave

Helen Harjak 3 years ago
How to use the right microwave power settings

How to use the right microwave power settings

Rachel Ogden 4 years ago

FAQs

What is Easy View on the Samsung Easy View MC28M6075CS microwave?

The door on this microwave has a smaller mesh than most microwaves, so it’s easier to see through and keep an eye on what’s cooking.

How do the sensor modes work on the Samsung Easy View MC28M6075CS?

This microwave oven can monitor the gasses escaping from food, stopping cooking when food is perfectly cooked.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Stated Power
Special features
Oven type
Appliance type
Number of ovens
Oven description
Oven microwave
Microwave bed type
Microwave max power
Oven capcity
Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS
£219
Samsung
517 x 463 x 310 MM
-1 G
2023
04/04/2023
Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS
1400 W
Automatic cooking
Combi
Freestanding
1
Combination microwave convection oven
Yes
Rotating
900 W
27 litres

Sustainability

TrustedReviews holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavour to help protect our planet from harm in its business practice

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product, we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but we will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.