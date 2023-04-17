Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS Review
A smart microwave that can automatically cook food to perfection.
Verdict
If you need more than just a microwave, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS is a brilliant choice. It can do everything a microwave can, but its automated programmes make using a lot of features easier, plus it can do a lot of the same kinds of jobs as a regular oven. For kitchens that don’t have space for two integrated appliances, this is a nice addition.
Pros
- Very easy to use
- Automated cooking programmes work brilliantly
- Can do many jobs that an oven can do
Cons
- Need space for all the accessories
Availability
- UKRRP: £219
Key Features
- SizeThis microwave oven has a decent 28-litre capacity, which is enough for larger dishes.
- PowerThis is a 900W microwave oven, with a built in grill.
- Max temperatureThis microwave oven has a maximum temperature of 200°C
Introduction
All microwaves are able to cook, but the trick is in getting the right setting and the right cooking time for perfect results.
The Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with Hotblast Technology MC28M6075CS aims to take the guesswork out, with a range of automatic cooking programmes.
Design and features
- Lots of automatic cooking modes
- Clean and simple interface
- Decent 28-litre capacity
With its 28-litre capacity, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with Hotblast Technology MC28M6075CS offers a good combination between counter space and cooking volume. At this size, the microwave can take enough food for three to four people, but it won’t dominate a kitchen.
The side of the microwave is awash with controls, as this model has multiple automated cooking modes, as well as manual grill, microwave, combi (microwave and convection) and HotBlast (heat is directed straight down into food, for even, fast cooking).
For the manual modes, it’s easy to select the target temperature or microwave power and cooking time, and I like the option to quickly add an additional 30 seconds to cooking time.
Automatic modes can be confusing, but Samsung has thoughtfully added a sticker that runs across the inside of the door that shows you what each mode does, plus the manual is very helpful.
Using the modes is generally very easy, and involves selecting the right mode and then the weight of the food, and the microwave takes it from there. For example, for cooking frozen chips with the HotBlast Auto mode, I had to select H5, then the weight of the chips, and then I just hit go.
Automatic modes include HotBlast Auto (for the likes of pizzas and frozen foods); Slim Fry (an air fryer style mode for fresh ingredients that you want crispy); Sensor Cook (this auto detects gasses released from foods such as potatoes and vegetables, stopping cooking at the ideal moment); Dough proofing and yoghurt; Power defrost; and Auto Reheat.
Getting the right results means having food in the right place, so it’s good to see that Samsung bundles some useful extras. As well as the glass plate for the turntable, there’s a Crusty Plate. That name sounds a little like a plate that hasn’t ever been washed, but it’s really a kind of baking tray for crisping up food: a Crisper Plate would have sounded nicer.
Then, there are two racks: one low and one high. These can be used in most modes, bar the microwave mode, and the manual suggests when to use each one.
This microwave also has Samsung’s Easy View tech: the glass is easier to see through and doesn’t have the thick mesh that blights the view on most other models.
Performance
- Auto cooking is excellent
- Consistent microwave results
- Useful HotBlast mode
I started by cooking frozen chips using the automatic HotBlast mode. This used 0.45kWh of power, which is similar to the Samsung NVB5750TAK oven, when used with the divider in it. The chips were good, with a crisp exterior, but didn’t quite have the same fluffy interior as when cooked in an air fryer. A traditional convection oven delivered slightly better results, although this will typically cost more to run.
Next, I cooked a jacket potato using the sensor mode, washing the potato and then pricking it with a fork. As this uses sensor cooking, the time varies between ingredients. Initially, the screen shows a simple animation, but the timer appears for the last few minutes.
Once finished, my cooked potato was beautifully fluffy on the inside. It lacked the crispy exterior that I prefer, so I would normally finish the potato off in the oven.
I tried the automatic defrost programme on four slices of bread, sitting them on a sheet of kitchen towel, and turning them when the microwave beeped; it would be better if the microwave also paused at this point, rather than carrying on. Flipping the bread and then taking a thermal image of it, I could see that there were some cold patches on the bread, but only down to the level of the plate.
Feeling the bread, it was properly defrosted all the way through and ready for toasting in my next test: using the grill.
It took five minutes in total, but cooking two slices of bread the grill gave me an even finish on both, which is impressive.
Finally, I reheated rice using the microwave. This gave me a bowl fool of rice that was evenly heated throughout.
Should you buy it?
You want more than a microwave: Sensor-based cooking and a convection oven make this a useful companion in almost any kitchen.
You just want a microwave: If your needs are simpler, then a regular microwave oven will do you fine and could save some cash.
Final Thoughts
More than just an oven, the Samsung Easy View Convection Oven with HotBlast Technology MC28M6075CS is also a convection oven. Rather than leaving the details and fine tuning down to you, the automated cooking programmes make regular jobs, from defrosting bread to cooking a baked potato easy.
If you prefer an option with steam cooking, check out the Panasonic NN-CS89LBBPQ; those looking for a more standard microwave oven may be better off with one of my top choice microwaves.
How we test
Unlike other sites, we test every microwave we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.
Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.
Used as our main microwave for the review period
We use a thermal camera to see how well the microwave can defrost frozen bread, using the defrost setting and any automatic programmes.
We cook a baked potato using just the microwave setting and, if available, another using the combi setting.
If there’s a grill option, we toast bread to see how evenly it cooks.
FAQs
The door on this microwave has a smaller mesh than most microwaves, so it’s easier to see through and keep an eye on what’s cooking.
This microwave oven can monitor the gasses escaping from food, stopping cooking when food is perfectly cooked.
Full specs
