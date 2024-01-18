Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice Review

A powerful and easy to use toaster

By David Ludlow January 18th 2024 4:16pm
The clever lid on this toaster keeps the inside clean from dust.
Smart digital controls make it easy to select a toasting level.
You can peek at how well your toast is getting on by lifting the handle.
A crumb tray slides out from the side.
Extra wide and extra deep slots take all types of bread.
Recommended

Verdict

Built to take the annoyances out of toasting, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice has an anti-dust lid that sits on top when it’s not in use and extra-deep slots that will take large slices of bread. It’s simple to use, covers the basics (and a bit more), and toasts evenly on repeat.

Pros

  • Clever lid to keep toaster clean
  • Deep slots
  • Consistent results

Cons

  • Only available in one colour

Introduction

How many of us have a toaster that won’t take a standard slice of bread and soon looks mucky? The Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice is designed to fix both of those problems: it’s a toaster that has a lid that sits on top to prevent dust from dropping in, and its deep slots will take any size of bread.

Design and features

  • Anti-dust lid
  • Seven toasting levels
  • Lift and look lever

The Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice is the first that I’ve seen to come with its own lid. Sitting on top when the toaster is not in use, this lid prevents dust from falling into the toaster, and it means you’ve got a cleaner top to look at, rather than the usual crumbs that adorn most.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice cover
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with Haier’s recent line-up of home appliances, the Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice is finished in matte black. It’s been done nicely, but if you’re after a bright splash of colour to liven up your kitchen, you’re out of luck.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice side view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This toaster has extra wide and deep slots, which can accommodate larger slices of bread, and thicker items such as bagels and crumpets.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice slots
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Simple controls sit on the side of the toaster. Slide the lever down, and the toasting level lights up, with plus/minus buttons to select the level between one and seven.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once you’ve found your perfect level, you can press and hold the Favourite button to remember your setting; next time, tap this button before you toast and the Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice will recall your settings.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice favourite
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While toasting, you can slide the lever up to take a look at your bread while it’s toasting. If it looks done, just hit the Cancel button; if it needs more time then let go of the lever and keep toasting.

This is a surprisingly handy mode that prevents the old problem of ejecting bread too early to have a look, and then forgetting to change the toasting setting, eventually burning it.

There are a couple of extra options. First, the Crispy Side button turns off half of each slot and is designed for toasting bagels (or anything else that benefits from being cooked on one side only).

I like the clear labelling on the slots, which shows you which way round to insert items, so that you’re toasting on the correct side.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a Small Slice button, which is designed for smaller bits of bread, such as those from a brioche bun. There’s no option for dealing with frozen bread on this model, bar manually turning up the toasting level.

Underneath is a slide-out crumb tray that will let you dispose of the bigger items, and the toast can be shaken out over a bin to remove smaller bits inside.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice crumb tray
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Toasts evenly
  • Works well with large slices of bread

First, it’s worth saying how good the deep slots are. So often with supermarket bread, I end up with a tiny bit of bread sticking up beyond the slot, which usually involves either trying to stick the bread in sideways or turning it over part way through. Here, there’s none of that and even large slices fit in properly.

I found that I had to toast on setting 5 to get my bread toasted as well as I liked; below this, I found that bread was a little too light. My first toast, with the toasting running from cold produced evenly-toasted bread.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice toasting sample 1
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then repeated the test on the same setting immediately and got pretty much the exact same results, which is impressive.

Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice toasting sample 2
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it?

You want a clean toaster and excellent results

The dust cover helps to keep this toaster clean, while the deep slots and even toasting make this ideal for bread of all sizes.

You want a brighter colour or more slots

If you want to toast four slices of bread or want a toaster in a brighter colour, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

The black-only aesthetic of the Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice may not suit all, but if you want a simple-to-use toaster with deep slots that produces excellent results then this is a great choice. If you’d like a different colour or more slots, check out our guide to the best toasters.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every toaster we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main toaster for the review period

We test with different sized bread, and see how well the toaster toasts one bit of bread. We follow up with a second slice immediately after to see if the toaster burns the second slice.

We test other cooking features where available: sandwich presses, grilling, etc.

FAQs

What does the Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice’s dust cover do?

This prevents dust getting into the toaster slots and also makes the toaster look neater when it’s not in use.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of slots
Slot dimensions
Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice
£119
Haier
162 x 300 x 225 MM
2023
12/01/2024
Haier I-Master Series 5 Toaster 2 Slice
2
150 35
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

