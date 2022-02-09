Verdict

Roborock knows a thing or two about vacuuming and mopping, as its excellent range of robot vacuum cleaners shows. With the Roborock Dyad, the company has put all those past learnings into a cordless hard floor cleaner. Offering the ability to vacuum and mop at the same time, it can clean hard floors fast and efficiently to get them back to their best. It struggles a little with bigger debris, and households with furry friends may want to vacuum up pet hair first – but in terms of quality and convenience, this cordless cleaner is hard to beat.

Pros Efficient mopping and cleaning

Clever kickstand

Smart Auto mode Cons Hair can clog rollers

Loud

Availability USA RRP: $449

Key Features Type A hard floor cleaner and wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner in one

Battery life You can get 35 minutes of runtime from a single charge; it takes around three hours to charge the cleaner to full

Introduction

Roborock is best known for its line of robot vacuum cleaners, but has recently started to make a move into traditional cleaning appliances with the likes of its H7 vacuum cleaner. Here, we have a model that combines mopping and vacuuming: the Roborock Dyad hard floor cleaner.

Coping with wet and dry messes, as well as self-cleaning, the powerful Roborock Dyad makes cleaning quick and efficient.

Design and Features

Separate water and dirty tanks

Self-cleans

Designed for convenience, the Roborock Dyad is both a vacuum cleaner and hard floor cleaner. Like the similar Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max, the Dyad features two tanks. On top is the 850ml clean water tank, which can also accepts suitable machine detergent for extra cleaning power. Roborock has partnered with Unilever to create a plant-based detergent specifically for use with this machine.

There’s also a 620ml dirty water tank, into which all the dirt is sucked. Run on mopping mode, you’ll need to empty the Dyad’s dirty water tank at least twice for each clean water tank.

Inside, a float shuts off access to the dirty tank when it’s full, to prevent damage to the machine. The Dyad will even speak to you to tell you it’s time to empty this tank.

Pull out the dirty water tank, and it’s easy to pull apart to get access to the internal filter. It’s here that you’ll find any solid mess, which you can empty into your regular bin. Dirty water can be poured into the sink and the tank rinsed out. There’s a secondary filter on top, which should be cleaned regularly and left to dry.

At 1110 x 270 x 170mm and weighing 5kg, the Dyad is a chunky but not overly heavy bit of kit. Controls are located on the handle, including a power toggle button plus a button to change modes.

When the Dyad is turned on, it starts in Auto mode, where the floor cleaner senses the level of dirt on the floor and adjusts water flow and suction automatically. You can get a visual indicator of the level of dirt by looking at the coloured bar that runs around the LCD: the more red there is, the dirtier the floor.

If you prefer, you can whack the Dyad into Max mode for maximum suction power. I have to say that I didn’t actually need this mode, even when dealing with the dirtiest of floors. There’s also a Floor Drying mode, where the Dyad just sucks up spills without adding extra water.

The position of the buttons meant that it was a little too easy to turn the Dyad off by mistake, particularly when lowering the handle to get the machine under furniture.

Pushing the Dyad around is easy, with the smooth joint on the head making it quick to zip around chairs. I found that the floor cleaner doesn’t get very flat to the floor, so reaching under some furniture can be tricky; you may need to move things about a bit.

When you need pause from cleaning, there’s a fold-out stand that lets the Dyad sit on the floor without falling over. Do use it, since the cleaner is a little unstable when left leaning against a wall.

The single floor cleaning head uses three microfibre rollers: one large one that runs across the front, and two smaller ones across the back. The front roller spins in the opposite direction to the rear ones, squeezing dirt into the suction path. It should also mean that you get fewer hairs wrapped around the rollers.

Once you’ve finished cleaning, the Dyad drops into its floor-standing charging dock. Here, you can tap the button on top to run the automatic cleaning process, which delivers clean water over the rollers. It works brilliantly, and I haven’t felt the need to run the rollers through a washing machine.

Since debris can become trapped, the rollers can be removed, and the underside of the Dyad can be wiped clean.

Performance

Cleans floors beautifully

Struggles to pick up larger items

Battery life is excellent

I put the Dyad to work on my kitchen floor, which suffers as a result of having three cats constantly walking across it with muddy paw prints, plus they make a mess while eating. Running the Dyad over the dirt, I was impressed by how quickly this vacuum picked up the mess, leaving behind a sparkling floor. Floors are a little wet after use, but dry within minutes.

Tougher, more dried-on stains required greater effort, but running the Dyad over trouble spots multiple times from different angles managed to remove everything. I didn’t have to resort to bending down and cleaning manually with a cloth.

Since the rollers go right to the edge of the Dyad, it will clean right up against walls and kitchen plinths. Tighter gaps can be a problem, however; if you have smaller nooks to get into, a more compact model such as the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop S6002UK might be a better choice.

The Dyad is a vacuum cleaner, so in essence there’s no need to pick up dirt before you start cleaning. However, you may wish to, depending on the mess that needs to be cleaned. Cleaning my kitchen floor, which had lots of loose cat hair on it, saw the Dyad pick up everything. However, after cleaning the rollers needed removing and the clogged hair wiping up; vacuuming with a regular vacuum cleaner would stop this from happening.

Also note that since the Dyad has only rollers, it can struggle to tackle larger debris. While it picked up all of my spilt rice, the cleaner needed to be run over the area several times to sweep up everything. It wouldn’t pick up some spilt cat crunchies, pushing them around the floor.

What I can say is that the Dyad does pick up every bit of grime from hard floors; with some other hard floor cleaners, I often find that they leave behind lose bits of dirt that then need to be vacuumed.

For noise, I measured the Dyad at 78.1dB in Auto mode, which is quite loud compared to a cordless vacuum cleaner. On Max mode, it was even louder at 81.2dB.

Battery life is 35 minutes in Auto mode and 25 minutes in Max mode. Roborock states this is sufficient to clean an area of 280m2. I’d say that’s pretty accurate – I managed to clean my entire house (three floors) on a single charge. My home comprise a ground floor that’s mostly hard floors, plus the hallways, bathrooms and master bedroom. You can see the current charge percentage on the screen and, once the battery has depleted, the Dyad takes around three hours to recharge.

Should you buy it? If you want a time-saving device that can bring your hard floors back to their best, the Dyad is an intelligent and powerful cleaner. If you want a more flexible wet and dry cleaner, then consider an alternative option that’s more suitable, or a model that lighter and more nimble.

Final Thoughts A vacuum and floor cleaner in one, the Dyad can help you clean your house in half the time of using two devices. The only slight caveat is that if your home suffers from lots of pet hair or larger debris, you might be better tackling this with a regular vacuum cleaner first to prevent the Dyad’s rollers becoming clogged. You’ll also need a vacuum to get into tighter gaps and for upholstery. For the most part, the Dyad’s powerful suction and clever roller design also bring hard floors up to their best, without leaving any loose dirt behind. Excellent battery life and brilliant self-cleaning make this a top hard floor cleaner for any floor type. For alternatives, check out my guide to the best hard floor cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs Is the Roborock Dyad a vacuum cleaner? Yes, it can vacuum as well as clean, but there are no accessories, so you’ll still need a regular vacuum cleaner for smaller areas, upholstery and carpets. What does the Roborock Dyad’s Auto mode do? Based on the level of dirt detected, the Dyad will adjust power and water flow. How long does the battery in the Roborock Dyad last? It lasts for up to 35 minutes, and takes around three hours to charge.

