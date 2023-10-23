Verdict

A clever little device, the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger replaces your existing razor point to give you built-in toothbrush charging. With multiple face plates available, this charger can match any bathroom décor, while eliminating unsightly cables. My only minor complaint is that there’s only a version available for older Oral-B brushes (the most common type), and neither the newer Oral-B IO series or Philips Sonicare brushes are compatible.

Pros Just replaces existing shaver socket

Neat with a choice of surrounds

Charges without the cables Cons Only supports Oral-B brushes

Key Features Charging Charges regular Oral-B electric toothbrushes, plus there’s a standard razor socket.

Introduction

Electric toothbrushes may have gotten smarter in one sense, but they still rely on ugly old chargers that you have to place somewhere.

The ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger fixes that by replacing your existing shaver point with one that has an Oral-B toothbrush charger built in.

It’s a neat little upgrade to keep your bathroom looking tidier, but the lack of support for newer toothbrushes or Philips models is a shame.

Design and installation

Replaces an existing shaver point

Needs a deep back box

Multiple surrounds available

The ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is available in multiple formats. I’ve got the version that has a toothbrush charger and a razor socket built in, but there’s a slightly cheaper version that has just the toothbrush charger.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The one thing that all versions have is that they’re compatible with Oral-B toothbrushes only. Even then, the newer brushes, such as the Oral-B IO Series 10, are not supported.

That’s because the IO series uses a flat base, whereas the older series takes a pin that is inserted into the bottom of the handle. I don’t like the modern chargers as much, as it’s easier to knock the toothbrush over.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a shame that the charger doesn’t support Philips toothbrushes. That’s because Philips generally uses smaller pins, and there’s a bigger one here. Depending on which toothbrushes you have, this product may not be suitable for you.

If you have the right toothbrushes, then the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is simple to install. Your main choice is choosing the right surround to match your bathroom. To install, turn the power off, remove your old razor socket and install this one in its place. You need a relatively deep back box to fit it, but most should be compatible.

Performance

Always-ready charging

Razor point adds flexibility

Once installed, the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is ready for action. Just drop a toothbrush onto the charging plate, and it will start to fill up its battery. Charging speeds are the same as for using the provided charger, so the only real difference is that you don’t have a cable in view.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I think that the model with the razor point is more useful. That way, I could charge my razor and other grooming appliances in situ. It also adds a bit of flexibility: if you end up with multiple toothbrushes in the house, then you can at least use the provided chargers.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You have compatible Oral-B brushes An integrated charger is simpler and neater than using the one in the box. Buy Now You don’t have a compatible charger or will upgrade soon You’ll need to stick with the bundled charges and put up with wires.

Final Thoughts A simple idea, the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger makes charging your electric toothbrush simpler and neater. It’s a shame that only older Oral-B brushes are supported, and there aren’t versions for the IO series or Philips brushes. Still, if you run a regular Oral-B brush (still, the most common type), then this is a neat upgrade. Trusted Score

FAQs Which models of toothbrush is the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger compatible with? It works with Oral-B brushes bar the newer I/O series. Other brushes from other manufacturers are not supported.