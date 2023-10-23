Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger Review

Charge your toothbrush the smart way

By David Ludlow October 23rd 2023 3:10pm
Integrated charging is much easier and neater than using a regular toothbrush charger.
There are different surrounds available to suit different bathrooms.
This model has a standard razor socket in it.
Recommended

Verdict

A clever little device, the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger replaces your existing razor point to give you built-in toothbrush charging. With multiple face plates available, this charger can match any bathroom décor, while eliminating unsightly cables. My only minor complaint is that there’s only a version available for older Oral-B brushes (the most common type), and neither the newer Oral-B IO series or Philips Sonicare brushes are compatible.

Pros

  • Just replaces existing shaver socket
  • Neat with a choice of surrounds
  • Charges without the cables

Cons

  • Only supports Oral-B brushes

Key Features

  • ChargingCharges regular Oral-B electric toothbrushes, plus there’s a standard razor socket.

Introduction

Electric toothbrushes may have gotten smarter in one sense, but they still rely on ugly old chargers that you have to place somewhere.

The ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger fixes that by replacing your existing shaver point with one that has an Oral-B toothbrush charger built in.

It’s a neat little upgrade to keep your bathroom looking tidier, but the lack of support for newer toothbrushes or Philips models is a shame.

Design and installation

  • Replaces an existing shaver point
  • Needs a deep back box
  • Multiple surrounds available

The ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is available in multiple formats. I’ve got the version that has a toothbrush charger and a razor socket built in, but there’s a slightly cheaper version that has just the toothbrush charger.

ProofVision In-Wall Tootbrush Charger shaver socket
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The one thing that all versions have is that they’re compatible with Oral-B toothbrushes only. Even then, the newer brushes, such as the Oral-B IO Series 10, are not supported.

That’s because the IO series uses a flat base, whereas the older series takes a pin that is inserted into the bottom of the handle. I don’t like the modern chargers as much, as it’s easier to knock the toothbrush over.

ProofVision In-Wall Tootbrush Charger installed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a shame that the charger doesn’t support Philips toothbrushes. That’s because Philips generally uses smaller pins, and there’s a bigger one here. Depending on which toothbrushes you have, this product may not be suitable for you.

If you have the right toothbrushes, then the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is simple to install. Your main choice is choosing the right surround to match your bathroom. To install, turn the power off, remove your old razor socket and install this one in its place. You need a relatively deep back box to fit it, but most should be compatible.

Performance

  • Always-ready charging
  • Razor point adds flexibility

Once installed, the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is ready for action. Just drop a toothbrush onto the charging plate, and it will start to fill up its battery. Charging speeds are the same as for using the provided charger, so the only real difference is that you don’t have a cable in view.

ProofVision In-Wall Tootbrush Charger hero
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I think that the model with the razor point is more useful. That way, I could charge my razor and other grooming appliances in situ. It also adds a bit of flexibility: if you end up with multiple toothbrushes in the house, then you can at least use the provided chargers.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You have compatible Oral-B brushes

An integrated charger is simpler and neater than using the one in the box.

Buy Now

You don’t have a compatible charger or will upgrade soon

You’ll need to stick with the bundled charges and put up with wires.

Final Thoughts

A simple idea, the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger makes charging your electric toothbrush simpler and neater. It’s a shame that only older Oral-B brushes are supported, and there aren’t versions for the IO series or Philips brushes. Still, if you run a regular Oral-B brush (still, the most common type), then this is a neat upgrade.

FAQs

Which models of toothbrush is the ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger compatible with?

It works with Oral-B brushes bar the newer I/O series. Other brushes from other manufacturers are not supported.

Full specs

UK RRP
Product Description
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
ProofVision In-Wall Toothbrush Charger
£84.95
Integrated toothbrush charger
2022
13/10/2023
ProofVision In-Wall Tootbrush Charger
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

