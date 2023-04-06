Verdict

If you’re looking for a super premium grooming device or a top-performing shaver, you won’t find it in Braun All-In-One Trimmer 7. What you will find, however, is a great, overall trimmer for just about any facial and body hair, best suited to those with shorter hair. Those with longer hair may find this kit a bit lacking.

Introduction

The Braun All-in-one Trimmer 7 is not just a shaver: it’s a 10-in-1 styling kit that comes with a tonne of different attachments so you can trim and style all areas of not only your face, but your hair and body, too, depending on what look you’re going for.

There’s a cordless trimmer with a detachable trimmer head, eight attachments that will either trim or shave hair to desirable lengths, and a Gillette ProGlide razor with two five-blade cartridges.

Design and features

Not the most exciting design

Average build quality

Comfortable to hold; ergonomic

If you’re looking for a super-premium grooming device, you won’t find that here. Sure, it looks sleek enough, but with an RRP of £84.99, you can’t expect anything as luxe as the Philips Series 9000 Prestige or the Braun Series 9 Pro. The Braun All-In-One Trimmer 7 is made from a rather underwhelming black plastic with a silver plastic accent alongside a rubberised thumb pad and power button, all of which don’t feel particularly well made or robust.

That being said, it’s not an ugly device, and it is ergonomically pleasing, feeling comfortable to hold for long periods. I also like that it comes with a docking station, which means the device can be re-juiced either at the bottom of the trimmer handle or on the stand.

The kit includes a soft drawstring bag to keep everything in, which you’ll need since there are so many attachments

Performance

Endless attachments mean you can trim or shave all types of hair

Nothing performs amazingly; nothing bad

Expect about 90 minutes of usage per charge

To fully understand how you can use this trimmer and the many accessories, it’s probably best that I break down how you can use all the attachments it comes with and how they can be used depending on the scenario.

First, there’s the default trimmer head. Alone, this trims facial hair but not super close – it’s the head that the attachment combs fit over the top of to help you buzz away hair of varying lengths. The two fixed combs fit over this, which will trim hair down to either 1mm or 2mm. These work perfectly for stubble and, in my tests, offered perfectly neat results alongside a comfortable trimming experience.

There are also two hair combs that pop on top of this trimmer head. You can adjust their position in relation to the trimmer head to decrease or increase the trim length of hair. One of the combs will trim from 3-11mm and the other will trim from 13-21mm. These work as you’d expect and proved ideal for shaving head hair, especially around the ears for a fade look, and so on.

For those who are looking for a close shave, there’s a foil shaver head attachment, which completely replaces the default trimmer head. It works well and will give you a close enough shave for a quick fix when you’re in a rush, but it’s not going to offer you the same results as you’d find in a dedicated shaver, such as the Philips Series 9000 Prestige or Panasonic 900+.

The included Gillette ProGilde five-blade razor can help with that, though. But it will require you to perform a wet shave, which some can find causes more irritation on the skin. And, this razor can be bought separately to use with any electric shaver.

Another attachment is the detail trimmer. This also replaces the trimmer head entirely but is more of a tooth precision trimmer, allowing you to tackle the edges of heavier facial hair, such as sideburns, moustache, or beard. And let’s not forget the nifty ear and nose attachment, a circular trimmer for – you guessed it – the hair in your nostrils or ears. This works a treat also, chomping off the brittle hairs for a clean feeling.

In terms of battery performance, Braun says the All-in-one Trimmer 7’s lithium-ion battery offers about an hour and a half or so of trimming depending on where you’re using it (thicker, longer hair will require more battery power as the blades work harder to cut through them).

Should you buy it? You want flexibility: If you don’t just want a shaver for your face, this versatile tool could work well for you. You want a much closer shave or have a beard: This model can struggle with longer hairs, and it doesn’t deliver as close a shave as the competition.

Final Thoughts The Braun All-in-one Trimmer 7 is the Swiss army knife of grooming, offering just about everything you could ever need from a device that can keep both your facial and body hair under control. Have longer hair that you’re looking to tame? It might be worth looking into dedicated beard trimmers or hair-clipping tools instead. And those that just want a close shave on their face will be better off with a regular electric shaver. Trusted Score

How we test We test every electric shaver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main electric shaver for the review period Used on a variety of stubble lengths to test closeness of shave

FAQs Does the Gilette ProGlide Razor integrate with the Braun All-In-One Trimmer 7? No, this is a standalone product that ships with the electric trimmer. How long does the Braun All-In-One Trimmer 7’s battery last for? You’ll get up to 100 minutes from a single charge.