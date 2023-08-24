Verdict

One of the largest tower fans you can buy, the Netta 32-inch Tower Fan is simple to use via its remote or the controls on top. Quiet in operation, this fan is also powerful enough for small to mid-sized rooms. Those that want a stronger breeze may prefer to look elsewhere, but this is a well-priced choice where more gentle cooling is required.

Key Features Type This is a tower fan, designed to sit on a floor.

Fan controls Three speed settings, and adjustable breeze mode.

The Netta Tower Fan is a tower fan that delivers powerful and quiet cooling for your home or office. It uses a smooth airflow technology that creates a gentle breeze without buffeting. You can choose from three speed settings and two wind types (normal and natural) to modify your comfort level.

It is easy to assemble and has a stable base that prevents it from tipping over. It is also energy-efficient and eco-friendly, as it consumes less power than conventional fans.

With its sleek and modern design, the Netta Tower Fan will look good in pretty much any home. It feels durable and features an elegant white, silver, and black colour scheme. Standing at 32 inches tall with a slim profile, this floor fan is easy to assemble and rests securely on a stable base to prevent tipping. Its back handle allows for effortless mobility.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The fan includes a remote control. With clear, user-friendly buttons, it enables you to power the fan, adjust speed settings, switch between normal and natural wind types, activate the timer, and modify the oscillation angle. Additionally, the remote control attaches magnetically to the fan when not in use.

The fan features a top panel with five buttons and LED lights indicating timer settings, speed settings, wind type, and oscillation. It offers three speed settings and two wind types for customizable airflow. The natural wind mode varies speed and intensity for a gentle breeze, while the normal wind mode provides a constant airflow. With an oscillation angle of up to 65 degrees, it cools a wider area. The fan includes a timer function for energy-saving and automatic shut-off, offering up to seven hours of continuous operation with adjustable one-hour increments.

I measured the maximum wind speeds at varying distances from the front grille of the fan. In a small to medium-sized room, the fan provided a refreshing breeze. On the high setting, the fan can reach up to 3.2m/s at 15cm distance. However, it tends to wobble slightly at this speed, which may be bothersome to some users. At a 1m distance, the fan can still deliver up to 2.2m/s, providing a noticeably cool airflow.

With a lower noise level compared to traditional fans, it is suitable for use in bedrooms or offices. At 15cm distance, it produces approximately 66.2dB, equivalent to a normal conversation, while at 1m distance, it generates around 50.3dB, akin to a quiet office. Thus, the fan ensures a peaceful sleep or work environment.

Should you buy it? You want a good value tower fan: Lots of features and air modes, plus the wind speed to work in mid-sized rooms makes this fan a good choice. You want a powerful fan: This model is not very powerful and does not cool down the room enough for some users, especially in hot weather.

Final Thoughts The Netta Tower Fan is a well-priced fan that is good for smaller rooms. If you want something more powerful, then the Duux Whisper Flex Smart is hard to beat. Check out the best fans guide for alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main fan for the review period We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

FAQs Does the Netta 32-inch Tower Fan have a timer? Yes, it has a timer, selectable between one, two or four hours. What are the breeze options on the Netta 32-inch Tower Fan? These vary wind speed to make the air flow feel more natural.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Air speed 15cm (low) Air speed 15cm (medium) Air speed 15cm (high) Air speed 1m (low) Air speed 1m (medium) Air speed 1m (high) Netta 32-inch Tower Fan 43 dB 46.5 dB 50.3 dB 2.6 m/s 2.9 m/s 3.2 m/s 1.7 m/s 1.9 2.2 m/s ›