Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle Review

A beautiful and simple to use kettle

By David Ludlow February 15th 2024 12:25pm
Tall and thin, this kettle has a large 1.7-litre capacity but it doesn't take up much counter space.
The lid flips up for easy refilling.
An limescale filter can be removed for easy cleaning.
You can see the fill level through the window at the back - a few more marks would have been nice.
It's easy to select the temperature that you want.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

A beautifully made kettle, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle is available in a wide range of finishes to suit any kitchen. It’s easy to hold and pour, and the tiny base doesn’t take up much counter space. I’d like to see a lower minimum boil level, but that aside, this is a great multi-temperature kettle, if not a little expensive.

Pros

  • Neat and compact
  • Simple temperature selection
  • Large capacity

Cons

  • 500ml minimum boil
  • Could do with more fill level markings

Key Features

  • Minimum and maximum boilBoils a minimum of 500ml of water and a maximum of 1.7L
  • Variable temperatureSelectable temperatures: 50°C, 60°C, 70°C, 80°C, 90°C, 95°C and 100°C

Introduction

Available in a range of bright colours, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle is a gorgeous addition to any kitchen.

Cleverly, its base is the same diameter as the jug’s, which not only makes the kettle look neater, but gives you more counter space.

Variable temperature selection is good to see, but a lower minimum boil would have been appreciated.

Design and features

  • Excellent looks and available in a wide range of colours
  • Simple temperature selection dial
  • 500ml minimum fill

I’ve got the Empire Red version of the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle, which is a bold and bright colour that makes a statement. There are also pistachio, stainless steel, matte black and almond cream versions available, so getting one to match your kitchen shouldn’t be too hard.

What’s particularly neat about this 1.7-litre jug kettle is that the base and the jug have the same footprint. This not only looks neater (when docked, the kettle and base blend into each other), but it also means that you don’t have to give up much counter space to have this kettle.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle base
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Overall, this design looks neater than the rather dumpy previous model, the KitchenAid Artisan 1.5L Kettle.

On the front is the temperature selection slide. As this moves, the LED lights underneath the available temperatures light up to show you the selection you’ve made: 50°C, 60°C, 70°C, 80°C, 90°C, 95°C and 100°C. That’s enough range to cater for most drink types.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle temperature slider
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once you’ve selected a temperature, you can hit the power button on the side, and the kettle beeps once to let you know it’s started and then beeps again when it has hit the target temperature.

As a visual aid, the LEDs under the temperature selection light up to show progress. Unlike a kettle with a digital readout, such as the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle KT200UK, you can’t see the kettle’s temperature later. This means you can tell at a glance if the kettle is hot enough to use again, or if it needs boiling again.

There’s a pop-up lid on top, which makes it easy to open this kettle even if it is hot.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle lid
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The filling level needs to be measured using the window at the back, although it doesn’t have as many markings as I’d like: 0.5L, 1L, 1.3L and 1.7L. Some more markings in the middle of the scale would be useful.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle fill line
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A minimum fill level of 500ml is quite high for a modern kettle, and there are many that have a 250ml minimum level, which is more efficient when you want just a single cup of tea or coffee.

Pouring from this kettle is easy. Due to the tall jug and neat spout, even a full kettle can be poured with precision. A removable limescale filter prevents anything nasty pouring in your cup.

KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle limescale filter
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Fast to boil
  • Lower temperatures can help save money

This is a 3kW kettle, which is the maximum you can get in the UK. Bringing 1 litre of water to the boil, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle used 0.171kWh of power and took 3m 54s to complete the job – that’s pretty standard.

Dropping down to the minimum fill level of 500ml, the kettle took 1m 35s to bring the water to a boil, using 0.069kWh of power. Again, that’s about what I’d expect.

Dropping the temperature down to 95C and filling with 500ml of water, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle took 1m 19s to reach temperature, using 0.044kWh of power. It’s a small saving, but if you make a lot of coffee, then these savings add up.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want style and quality

This kettle looks great, doesn’t take up much room, and has selectable temperatures.

Buy Now

You want something cheaper

This is an expensive model and there are cheaper rivals that have similar features.

Final Thoughts

Attractive and relatively small, the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle is a beautiful kettle that will stand out in any kitchen. I like the variable temperature selection and the easy pour action. This kettle is quite expensive, so if you want the same features for less, check out my guide to the best kettles.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every kettle we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main kettle for the review period.

We measure power usage for different fill levels and, if available, different target temperatures.

We test how easy it is to pour from the kettle.

You might like…

Best Kettles 2024: Our pick of the best performing kettles

Best Kettles 2024: Our pick of the best performing kettles

David Ludlow 1 day ago
Best Toasters 2024: The top two-slice and four-slice toasters reviewed and tested

Best Toasters 2024: The top two-slice and four-slice toasters reviewed and tested

Hannah Davies 9 months ago

FAQs

What’s the minimum fill level of the KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle?

This one takes a minimum of 500ml, which is more than a mug’s worth.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Water capacity
Kettle type
Integrated filter
Cordless
Multiple temperatures
KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle
£149
KitchenAid
218 x 150 x 257 MM
1.4 KG
2023
08/02/2024
KitchenAid Variable Temperature Kettle
1.7 litres
Jug
Yes
Yes
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words