Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kingston KC3000 Review

Another strong SSD performer

By Aleksha McLoughlin October 25th 2023 12:33pm
Kingston KC3000 propped up against PC
Kingston KC3000 upside down on floor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

The Kingston KC3000 is a competitively priced Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD available in all major capacities. While it’s unlikely to blow many people away, there’s no faulting the consistent performance it offers overall.

Pros

  • Great pricing
  • Strong sequence performance
  • Good heatsink

Cons

  • Average write endurance
  • Leading models are similarly priced

Key Features

  • Phison E18 controller The Kingston KC3000 features the Phison E18 controller which is one of the most powerful allowing for rates hitting the Gen 4.0 cap.
  • 176-layer TLC flash memory The memory type here is among some of the best that you’ll find on a Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD.
  • 5-year warrantyYou’re covered for half a decade against potential damage and data corruption with the manufacturer’s warranty.

Introduction

There’s no shortage of affordable Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs available in 2023 as more options than ever are rapidly declining in price.

Enter the Kingston KC3000, a wallet-friendly model available in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations with no compromises to the performance. 

The company is behind the excellent Kingston Fury Renegade which originally launched nearly two years ago. The guts of that stellar NVMe are here and accounted for, but in a more affordable package. 

At a time where many top-end Gen 4.0 drives are selling at all-time lowest prices, it definitely makes sense to gear towards an aggressive price point while not sacrificing on the hardware for high performance overall. 

Design

  • Available in all major M.2 NVMe capacities 
  • Has 1GB DRAM cache built in 
  • Heatspreader for good thermals 

The Kingston KC3000 keeps things straightforward with its black and white visual design on the front of the heatspreader. It’s slimline and double-sided in design so there’s support for up to 4TB capacities if you need the most room available. 

Powering the Kingston KC3000 is the excellent Phison E18 controller backed by 1GB of DDR4 cache. This is the same great setup that fuels the Kingston Fury Renegade as well as the PNY XLR8 CS3140 among others. It’s a great choice, too, as there’s sequential performance of up to 7,000 MB/s read and 7,000 MB/s write for 2TB and 4TB.

Kingston KC3000
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A caveat here is that the smaller capacities of 512GB and 1TB are limited to 3,900 MB/s write and 6,000 MB/s write respectively which is on the slower end of things. Because of this, I would recommend opting for a 2TB variant or above, such as with this review unit. What every unit has in common, however, is the Micron 176L TLC flash memory, which even several years after release has yet to be beaten in performance or value. 

Where the Kingston KC3000 compromises is with the write endurance which is middling at best. 512GB capacity is good for 400 TB, with 1TB rated at 800TB, 2TB clear for 1,600 TB and 4TB confirmed for 3,200 TB. It’s not bad by any means, but it doesn’t quite go blow for blow with the capacity or above as some flagship models do. 

Performance

  • Up to 7,000 MB/s read and write respectively 
  • Strong file transfer times
  • Good price-to-performance ratio 

While the Kingston KC3000 isn’t exactly mind-blowing with its performance, I found in my testing that this Gen 4.0 drive delivered on its potential. With CrystalDiskMark, the NVMe achieved 6,411.51 MB/s read and 6,433.99 MB/s write which is within striking distance of its maximum capacity. It’s more than fast enough for the demands of today’s games, especially those that benefit from the DirectStorage API. 

Anvil Pro delivered similarly impressive results, with an overall score of 24,691.00 which is up there as one of the better Gen 4.0 drives I’ve used in recent years. This is bolstered by good random 4K performance with 599.90 and 400.39, which is solid overall. 

File transfers were absolutely no problem for the Kingston KC3000 either. 100GB of data, containing hundreds of files, made the jump from another Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD to the KC3000 in just 38 seconds. Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077, which weighs in at 67.5GB, copied over in just 23 seconds. It’s not quite the fastest I’ve ever seen, but it is undeniably fast. 

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a strong Gen 4.0 NVMe for a competitive price

The Kingston KC3000 offers excellent value for money with the performance to back it up, too. Whether you’re thinking of going for 2TB or 4TB, you won’t be disappointed with what this drive can do in your machine. 

Buy Now

You want a smaller capacity Gen 4.0 NVMe drive

Due to being double sided, the Kingston KC3000 has its potential performance seriously compromised with middling write figures in 512GB and 1TB variants. If you want a 1TB especially, check out our Best SSD guide for alternatives.

Final Thoughts

The Kingston KC3000 is another excellent Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD on the market which is a great choice for people that haven’t yet upgraded to a PCIe 5.0 motherboard with support for a faster Gen 5.0 drive. If you’re someone looking to upgrade to an NVMe for the first time or want another crucial few terabytes for the ever-growing demands of modern gaming then you should be all set.

Question remains of exactly how relevant the Kingston KC3000 will be as more Gen 5.0 drives like the Gigabyte Gen 5 Aorus 10000 and the Seagate FireCuda 540 hit the scene. Yes, the next generation is expensive now but that will change over the next few months and into 2024.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

When testing an SSD, we use both synthetic benchmark tests, while also determining file transfers via both Steam and Windows explorer.

We also factor in the likes of price, design and temperature when reaching a final score.

We use every SSD in our gaming PC for at least a week.

Played several games as well as conducting the industry-standard tests mentioned above.

You might like…

Kingston XS1000 External SSD Review

Kingston XS1000 External SSD Review

Aleksha McLoughlin 4 days ago
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Review

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Review

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Review

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Review

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Review

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Review

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Intel Core i9-13900K Review

Intel Core i9-13900K Review

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago

FAQs

Is the Kingston KC3000 good for gaming?

Yes, the Kingston KC3000 offers a good performance and there are high capacity options, making it ideal for gaming.

Trusted Reviews test data

CrystalDiskMark Read speed
CrystalDiskMark Write Speed
AnvilPro
Kingston KC3000
6411.51 MB/s
6433.99 MB/s
24691.00

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Storage Capacity
Size (Dimensions)
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Storage Type
Read Speed
Write Speed
Interface
Connector
Heatset included?
Kingston KC3000
£104.99
$124.28
AU$189
Kingston
512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
80 x 22 x 2.21 INCHES
B09K7DRMSC
2021
25/10/2023
SSD
70000 MB/s
7000 MB/s
PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe
M.2
Yes
Aleksha McLoughlin
By Aleksha McLoughlin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelancer

Aleksha has been writing about hardware for the better part of 10 years for some of the largest publications in the industry. Her most recent role was as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar, and prior to t…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.