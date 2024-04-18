Verdict

A GoPro Hero still makes more sense for single-lens recording, but for 360º video the Insta360 X4 sets the action camera benchmark. Small, lightweight, well-built and delightfully fuss-free to use, it’s a brilliant way to capture sporty activities.

Pros Makes capturing 360º footage child’s play

Rugged, compact design

Excellent battery life Cons Fairly expensive

Single-lens mode can’t match GoPro Hero 12 Black

Key Features 8K 360º video First Insta360 camera to record 7680 x 3840 at up to 30fps

Invisible selfie stick Automatic removal of selfie stick from videos gives a drone-like view

Upgraded battery life 2290mAh power cell delivers up to 135 minutes of 5.7K/30fps recording

Introduction

Starting with the One X in 2019, Insta360’s X range has revolutionised 360º video. With its automatic stitching of two ultra-wide cameras and an uncanny ability to remove a connected selfie stick from the resulting video clip or photograph, the X has made 360 as easy as 1-2-3.

With the release of the Insta360 X4, the range is now onto its fourth generation. The big draw with this new model is camera quality: the X4 is the first to offer 8K 360º video recording, offering a significant resolution upgrade on the 5.7K upper limit of the X3.

There are further improvements elsewhere too, and Insta360 clearly intends its new flagship to be the go-to 360 camera of choice for sporty types and travel vloggers.

How does it measure up against its predecessors and rivals in the action camera world? I spent a few days in its company ahead of launch to find out.

Design

Waterproof to 10m out of the box

Sturdy and freezeproof

Weighs 203g

The Insta360 X4 looks much the same as previous X series cameras: it’s a pocket-sized, stick-shaped device with lenses pointing (and bulging) outwards from its two larger sides.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

One of these sides also features a touchscreen above a couple of physical controls: a shutter button and a button to cycle between the various shooting modes.

There are two further physical buttons (one for power, the other a customisable Q button for cycling swiftly through the user’s favourite shooting presets) on one of the narrow edges, while the opposite one features the removable battery and USB-C port, both of which feature locking mechanisms and are sealed against water and dust.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The X4 is an action camera, and it’s intended to be used for action. While Insta360 hasn’t disclosed an IP rating, it’s waterproof to 10m without a dive case (or 50m with one), operable in temperatures as low as -20ºC and generally sturdy enough to withstand the sort of rough treatment it might receive fixed to your bike, car or stand-up paddleboard.

The exceptions are those bulging lenses, but thankfully Insta360 supplies removable screw-on protectors for these, should you be putting them in harm’s way. Heavy-duty lens protectors are also available as an optional extra, if you really want to be sure.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A standard tripod thread on the bottom allows the X4 to be mounted on all manner of things, including the ubiquitous ‘invisible’ selfie stick made by Insta360. It’s worth noting, however, that there’s nothing included in the box that allows the camera to be mounted on the GoPro-style mounts used by most action cameras. If you already own a lot of these and want to use them, you’ll need to get hold of some kind of adapter.

Screen and performance

2.5-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen

Powered by a 5nm chip

Significant battery life improvement over X3

The Insta360 X4 is used in much the same way as its predecessor the X3.

Aside from the physical buttons, it features a tall 2.5-inch touchscreen (made of near-unbreakable Gorilla Glass) and streamlined UI, allowing the bulk of the settings and actions to be performed via swipes and pokes. From the homescreen, swiping from the various edges takes you to different menus. It’s a simple system and works well.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Many people will use the mobile app instead, however, as it allows you to remotely do all the same – plus more – on a larger screen, plus edit and share your content much more easily. The app hasn’t changed significantly from its previous incarnation, and I found it generally to be the best way to operate the camera.

One feature added here is AI-based editing, powered by the camera’s new 5nm chip, which analyses and reframes your videos automatically. It’s faster than doing the job manually, of course, but I found the results a little unpredictable. Sometimes the videos (which might get a soundtrack added to them too) looked fantastic, at other times they looked odd (it would pick out parked cars to focus on, for instance). So, it’s a feature to play around with rather than rely on.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life has been given a huge boost. According to Insta360, the 2290mAh power cell provides up to 135 minutes of recording time (when recording at 5.7K resolution and 30fps), and my testing backs this up.

This is a 66% improvement on the X3’s battery life. I also left the X4 recording a star-lapse video overnight, where it went from around 85% to almost depleted in five hours of snapping. Impressive stuff.

Video and photo quality

8K/30fps or 5.7K/60fps video recording

72MP 360º photographs

Wide range of photo and video modes

The main draw of the Insta360 X4 is its 360º video, and I’m happy to report that it improves upon the X3’s already impressive showing. The ability to record clips at 8K resolution (which will give the user a 4K reframed video after editing) gives users the option to go for detail over frame rate, while the 5.7K/60fps mode (which results in a 1080p video after reframing) is still excellent for delivering smooth action shots.

The X4 also offers a more standard action camera-style single-lens mode, which records 4K video with a wide angle from one of the cameras. It’s limited to 60fps however, which does put it behind the GoPro Hero 12 Black (which records 4K at 120fps and 5.7K at 60fps) when it comes to smoothness and resolution.

The X4 comes with superb image stabilisation too. Its FlowState electronic stabilisation renders movements preternaturally smooth and jerk-free, while HorizonLock is able to keep videos unerring level even as you turn the camera through 360º.

The auto-stitching and selfie stick removal remains excellent, even if you can still occasionally spot the seams if you look for them, and in general the video quality is good. I wouldn’t describe it as outstanding, however: the small sensor size and large amount of distortion from the wide-angle lenses makes for some fuzziness and oddness at times, and Insta360’s built-in processing has a habit of boosting colour at the expense of realism.

Overall, however, considering the size of the camera and how easy it is to use, I can live with less-than-perfect detail and colour. And users always have the option to shoot in the flat log profile and colour grade themselves for more control over the final look of the footage.

360º photos, meanwhile, can be captured in up to 72MP quality. Note that if you reframed them you will, as with videos, inevitably lose a lot of that initial file’s detail. An HDR mode is available, and the snaps I took looked fine to me. The ability to open up a 360º image in the app and spin the viewpoint in all directions is still a lot of fun.

Finally, it’s worth noting that – as with previous Insta360 cameras – there are lots of enjoyable modes to play with here. You can easily shoot bullet-time sequences with the aid of a selfie stick-attaching spinner handle, eye-popping time-lapse videos of the stars trailing across the night sky or smooth hyper-lapse sequences of your morning bike-ride to work.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want the best mainstream 360º camera If you’re looking to record good quality 360º videos with a minimum of fuss, this is the camera for you. It’s small, light, tough and easy to use. Buy Now You shouldn’t buy if you want the best action camera If you’re not too fussed about 360º videos, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is the action camera to beat. It might face in a single direction, but its video quality is superb.

Final Thoughts The Insta360 X4 cements Insta360 as the go-to brand for 360º action cameras. It makes important improvements to battery life and image quality while retaining the compact, lightweight and rugged hardware and superb software of its predecessors. If you don’t own one of those and want a camera that captures all your sporty exploits – while also allowing you to reframe the image later – then the X4 is a great buy. At £500/$500 it’s pricier than a flagship GoPro Hero, however, so those who already own an X3 or X2 model, or who want to record mostly single-lens footage rather than 360º content, might be better holding off or looking elsewhere. Check out our Best Action Camera guide for more options. Trusted Score

How we test We thoroughly test every action camera we review. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Compared against existing action cameras for a comprehensive verdict Used over an extended period

FAQs Is the Insta360 X4 waterproof? While Insta360 hasn’t disclosed an IP rating, it’s waterproof to 10m without a dive case (or 50m with one).