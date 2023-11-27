Verdict

Although the Imou Versa is a cheap security camera, it doesn’t skimp on features: its magnetic stand is very flexible, it shoots high-quality Full HD footage and it can be used indoors or out. The app is a little basic, and the cloud storage is quite expensive. However, if you record to a microSD card and just need a simple camera, then this one is great value.

Pros Quick and easy to install and use

Prop-up stand makes it easy to get the view you want

Good night vision Cons Imou Protect safety subscription costs extra money after a 14 day free trial

Introduction

The Imou Versa is a small and inexpensive security camera, which doesn’t cut any corners on image quality, including good performance in darkness and wet weather.

It’s controlled through the Imou Life app, with footage able to be stored on the cloud or an SD card.

I’ve been testing it for the past couple of weeks, so here are my thoughts.

Design and installation

Small and light

Powered by connecting to mains electricity

Connects to Wi-Fi

Quick and simple to get working, the Imou Versa has a versatile pop-up stand. I found that I could easily position the camera up or down to cover any area I wanted.

This stand has a magnetic base, so it can grab onto metal surfaces, such as the side of a fridge.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Alternatively, the stand can be screwed to a wall for a more permanent installation, which may be required if you want to install this model outside.

The only thing you need is a power socket fairly close by, so that the Versa can be powered. If you don’t have a power socket, then a wireless camera, such as the Eufy S220 SoloCam, may make more sense.

This camera can record to the cloud, but there’s also an option microSD card slot, which takes cards up to 256GB in size. If you want to avoid paying monthly subscription fees, then this is a useful upgrade.

Via the Imou Life app, I soon had the camera connected to my Wi-Fi network (2.4GHz only), and ready for action.

Features

Built-in siren

Push notifications on app (can be disabled)

Easy to scroll back through old video and photo footage

Open the app, and you get the basic features you get with most cameras: I could view the live feed, take a still image or video, and play a siren. The latter could be useful if you want to let someone know they’re being recorded and, hopefully, move away.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As a security camera, the Imou Versa can record footage when it detects motion. On top of basic motion sensitivity, the camera also has human detection, which is worth enabling if you want to cut down on the number of alerts that you get.

With a microSD card slot installed, the camera can record to local storage. Imou also provides a free trial subscription to Imou Protect Basic, which gives you seven days of history. After the trial, it costs £2.59 a month or £25.99 a year for one camera. Upgrade to Imou Protect Plus is £5.99 a month or £59.99 annually, for one camera and 30-days of history.

There’s also an option to share a device with 20, rather than 10, users; if you know 20 people you’d want to share your camera with, of course.

Cloud storage is quite expensive. Buy a Ring camera, for example, and it’s £3.49 a month for 30-days of history for one camera, or you can pay £8 a month for 30-days of history for unlimited cameras and additional Ring Alarm benefits. If you want more than one camera and cloud storage, it’s worth buying something different.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Video appears as thumbnails in a scrollable timeline, selectable by date, and can be downloaded to your phone to save it permanently.

Video quality

1080p video resolution

Uses a spotlight when it’s dark

Shooting in Full HD, the Imou Versa does pretty well. During the day, I found that the video was sharp, well-exposed and had brilliant colours.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At night, the camera can turn on its spotlight when it detects motion and shoots footage in full colour. Its range is good, and the footage much clearer than cameras that have to use IR.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want something cheap and straightforward The Imou Versa can record clear Full HD video at a bargain price with minimal fuss. Buy Now You want multiple cameras with cloud storage If you need multiple cameras with cloud storage, then rivals have cheaper monthly plans such as the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen).

Final Thoughts The Imou Versa is a camera that will do the basic jobs you need at a reasonable price. Its app is a little basic and cloud storage relatively expensive, but if you just want a well-priced camera and prefer to record to a microSD card, then this is a great choice. If you want higher resolution, a wireless model or more advanced features, check out our guides to the best indoor security cameras and best outdoor security cameras. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every security camera we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main security camera for the review period We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each camera is to automate. We take samples during the day and night to see how clear each camera’s video is.

FAQs Can I use the Imou Versa camera without a subscription? Yes, the Imou subscription is optional. You’re able to record to a microSD card instead of using the cloud storage you get with the subscription service. How much storage does the Imou Versa camera have? The Imou Versa has no onboard storage, but it can support up to 256GB via a microSD card.