Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry Review

Verdict

A medium-firm mattress, the Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry has a soft sink-into-it feel and a nice cover, but I found it a little too soft, lacking sufficient support. Movement insulation and heat dissipation also lagged behind the competition in my tests.

Pros

  • Nice cover
  • Soft foam

Cons

  • Motion insulation not very good
  • Retains heat
  • Foam didn’t rebound very fast

Availability

  • UKRRP: £699

Key Features

  • TrialYou can trial this mattress for up to 40 nights.
  • DeliveryThis mattress comes vacuum-packed in a box.
  • TemperatureHeat dissipation wasn’t that good in our tests.

Introduction

The Hyde & Sleep range of mattresses is available through Dreams, so you can try it out in a store before you commit to buying. The company makes several types, differentiating them using colour. Here, I have the Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry, which is the firm mattress in the range that combines pocket springs with memory foam. There are also Orange (very firm) and Blueberry (medium) mattresses available.

This mattress offers a good level of comfort initially, but I found the memory foam slow to restore to its initial shape having layed on it, and heat dispersal wasn’t very good compared to rival products.

Size and Trial Period

  • Most UK bed sizes are available
  • 40-night sleep guarantee

Hyde & Sleep is a British company, selling the Raspberry mattress in all of the common sizes: Single, Double, King and Super King. All of the mattresses are of the same depth at 25cm. That’s about average for a regular mattress; premium options such as the Simba Hybrid Pro tend to be deeper.

Bought through Dreams, the mattress comes with Dreams’ 40-Night Sleep Guarantee. Under the scheme, you have to give the mattress at least 30 days, but you can return it before the 40-night limit is reached. That should be sufficient time to see if you like the mattress. Note that other manufacturers are far more generous: Simba offers 200 nights and Emma 365 nights.

Design and Layers

  • Combines pocket springs and memory foam
  • Cover isn’t washable

As is the case with most mattresses, the Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry arrives flat and wrapped in plastic. This needs to be cut open to allow the mattress to inflate, with the recommendation that it’s left for 48 hours before you sleep on it to get to its full size.

This mattress comprises four layers, including the sleep surface. On top is a 3.8cm memory foam layer, which is designed for comfort and support. Beneath that is a 1.9cm layer of micro pocket springs, which are designed to contour around your body. The exact number of springs included will depends on the size of mattress you opt for, but it’s up to 2000 in the king-sized model.

At the bottom is the 17.8cm polyurethane base, which features ventilation channels to disperse heat. This also gives the mattress its support and shape.

Everything is wrapped in a breathable quilted cover that feels soft to the touch, and is designed to keep you cool while you sleep. The zip you’ll see is for manufacturing only; the cover isn’t washable. I recommend that you buy a mattress protector to keep the Hybrid Raspberry in its best condition.

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry cover
The Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry doesn’t need turning, but it should be rotated monthly – a job that would be easier if there were handles.

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry top
Comfort and Support

  • Sinks a little too far
  • Foam can be slow to respond

To test the mattress, I measured how far I sank into it at different points. First, I started with the edge test, sitting on the side of the bed. Here, I measured the dip at 10cm: that’s quite a lot, and I could feel how far I’d sunk down. By comparison the movement on the Simba Hybrid Pro was just 5.5cm.

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry edge sit
Sitting up in bed, the Hybrid Raspberry sank 6cm. Again, this is a fair amount, again lacking the support and comfort of the Simba Hybrid Pro.

Lying on my side, I measured the dip in the mattress at 7cm at my hips and 9cm at my shoulders. This quite a way to sink in, and the overall effect was that this mattress didn’t feel as comfortable as either the Simba Hybrid Pro or the Emma Original Mattress.

It was a similar story lying on my front (9cm at my chest) and on my back (7cm at the hips and 4cm at my shoulders).

Sleeping in the bed, the initial feeling is one of comfort as you gently sink into the top layer of foam. However, after lying there for a while, the mattress’s foam was slow to bounce back to its original shape, making me feel as though I was sleeping in a mould. While the top layer is soft, once I’d sunk down, the layer beneath felt quite hard.

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry mattress dip
Motion insulation isn’t very good, either. Using an accelerometer to measure the movement created by a second person in the bed, the first test involved me getting into bed. Motion was significant here, as you can see from the graph.

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry movement graph getting into bed
Next, I measured movement of me turning over in bed. Again, the motion was transferred from my side of the bed to the other side. My tests showed that if you were sharing a bed with someone who’s quite restless, their movement would certainly be felt on your side of the bed.

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry movement graph turning over
Heat

  • Retains a lot of heat
  • Feels warm to sleep on

To see how well a mattress handles heat, I first lie on the bed for 10 minutes on my back to warm up the mattress. I then take photos using a thermal camera to see how quickly the mattress can return to the ambient temperature of the room.

Initially, the Hybrid Raspberry looks much like any other mattress: you can see the outline of my body quite clearly. After one minute, my outline is still clearly visible, as it is after two minutes. Even after three minutes, my outline can still be seen.

The Simba Hybrid Pro does a much better job here: after three minutes, my outline was faintly visible and the mattress was largely back to its original state.

Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry original temp
Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry temp after two minutes
Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry temp after three minutes
Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You like a slightly softer mattress that you can sink into.

You prefer more support and a mattress that is better at dispersing heat.

Final Thoughts

Initially, the Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry felt quite comfortable, and I gently sank into its memory foam top. However, tests showed that the foam wasn’t as supportive as other mattresses, such as the Emma Original or Simba Hybrid Pro, nor as comfortable.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every mattress we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main mattress for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the mattress can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep.

We measure how far we sink into the mattress in various positions to measure support levels.

We use an accelerometer to measure how movement from one person is transferred to the other side of the bed.

FAQs

Does the Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry offer a free trial period?

Yes, you can trial it for 40 nights before returning.

What type of mattress is the Hyde & Sleep Hybrid Raspberry?

It’s a hybrid mattress: it has both springs and memory foam.

Trusted Reviews test data

Mattress sink sitting
Mattress sink edge sitting
Mattress sink hip side
Mattress sink shoulders side
Mattress sink hips back
Mattress sink shoulders back
Mattress sink chest front
Mattress sink standing
Hyde and Sleep Hybrid Raspberry
6 cm
10 cm
7 cm
9 cm
7 cm
4 cm
9 cm
15 cm

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Mattress type
Mattress trial
Mattress depth
Mattress size
Number of layers
Layers
Hyde and Sleep Hybrid Raspberry
£699
Hyde and Sleep
2021
12/05/2022
Raspberry
Memory foam
40 Nights
25 cm
Single, Double, King, Super king
4
Sleep layer, memory foam, pocket springs, base
