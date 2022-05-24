Verdict

With its large interior, huge range of accessories and excellent results, the Hotpoint MP676IXH is a great addition to any kitchen. It cooked well on all of the modes I tested, evenly cooking food. I slightly prefer an air fryer to the crisper plate provided and the turntable means there’s not as much room as in a model with a flatbed. Still, if you mostly want microwave features with optional additional cooking modes, this is a great choice.

Pros Lots of cooking modes

Huge number of accessories

Cooks evenly Cons Only space for one oven shelf

Availability UK RRP: £518

Key Features Type This is an integrated combi oven, with microwave, convection oven and grill.

Power This is a 900W microwave.

Max temperature The oven can go to 220C.

Introduction

More than just an integrated microwave, the Hotpoint MP676IXH is also a grill and convection oven. Complete with a wide range of cooking modes, including some automatic ones, this microwave gets the basics right and delivers good results through its modes. Those that want to double-up on oven space may prefer a model with a flatbed, though.

Design and features

Tonnes of accessories in the box

Only space for one oven shelf

Automatic programmes

A combination microwave with grill and convection oven, the Hotpoint MP676IXH gives you a multitude of cooking options. The inside cavity is a decent size, able to take most ingredients, bar the largest of roasting joints.

There’s a glass turntable at the bottom of the microwave for standard microwave tasks. Anything you microwave must be able to fit onto this turntable and allow it to rotate; fortunately, it’s a fairly big one that would take even the largest of my dinner plates.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In the box, Hotpoint provides a huge range of accessories to go with it. For microwaving, there’s a large steamer: you fill the bottom with water and stack vegetables on top.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a useful plate cover, so you can reheat food and stop anything from splattering around the inside of the oven.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As this is more than just a microwave, there are some additional accessories, too. A baking tray slides into the only slot in the middle of the oven and can be used for any convection cooling, but it should never be used with the microwave function. A flatbed microwave oven generally offers a bit more flexibility for convection cooking, with space for multiple shelves, such as the freestanding Panasonic NN-CS89LBBPQ Combination Microwave Oven.

There’s a Crisp Plate, too, which is designed for use with the Crisp Dynamic function, which uses a combination of microwave and grill. It has a useful handle for picking up and moving the hot plate.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, a wire shelf lifts items closer to the grill at the top, allowing air to flow around the food.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the Hotpoint MP676IXH is pretty straightforward with both manual and automatic modes. Usefully, the microwave turns on in microwave mode, set to 650W and a 30-second timer. It’s easy to adjust both the microwave setting (from 90W to 900W) and the timer, and you can hit the Play button at any point in the cycle to add another 30 seconds to the cooking time.

Other manual options include Crisp Dynamic, Grill, Grill + Microwaves, Turbo Grill + Microwaves (this uses the fan), Convection Bake, Convection + Microwave and Fast Reheating. I found the manual to be helpful in selecting the right cooking mode.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For Automatic cooking, there is Defrost Dynamic, Reheat Dynamic, Crisp Dynamic, Cook Dynamic and Steam Dynamic. Most programmes need you to select the type of food that you want to cook, chosen by a number for the type of food you want to cook. This information is in the manual, but it’s also listed on the lip of the door for easier reference.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Excellent grill

Powerful microwave

Crisper plate not as good as a microwave

I started with frozen chips using the Automatic Crisp Dynamic programme. After the first run, the chips were thawed but not very crispy on the outside, so needed more cooking time. I had to be careful doing this programme a second time, as the microwave would, if left to its own devices, over-cook the chips. Checking on food regularly is very important. Overall, I found that a decent air fryer, such as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer, did a better job.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I defrosted bread using the Automatic programme. The basic runtime of 45 seconds wasn’t enough, and it was still cold in some parts. I ran another cycle. As you can see from the images, the slices where warmer in the middle than at the edges, warm to the touch (but not overly hot) in some and a little cold towards the outside of the slices, but no longer frozen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A few minutes left at room temperature was enough to make the slices ready for making sandwiches. Based on this, I’d skip the automatic programme and just use the regular defrost setting on the microwave, checking bread manually and rotating it partway through cooking.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then used the grill function to toast the bread. I found that it took around three to four minutes per side of the bread. The point of this test isn’t so much about making toast (a toaster makes far more sense) but to see how even the grill is. At the end of cooking, you can see that the bread is perfectly and evenly cooked.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I microwaved cold rice, using the 900W setting for 90 seconds. After a stir, the rice was evenly cooked and steaming throughout.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, I cooked a baked potato in the Hotpoint MP676IXH using the combination of grill and microwave. The cooking instructions suggest 20 to 40 minutes, but I kept an eye on the cooking and found that the Hotpoint MP676IXH was done in around 17 minutes, after which my potato had a crispy skin, plus a fluffy, melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want multiple cooking modes from your built-in appliance, this combi microwave cooks brilliantly and is flexible. If you need a second oven more and want the option of microwave cooking, a model with a flatbed may suit you more.

Final Thoughts Offering a huge number of cooking programmes, the Hotpoint MP676IXH isn’t just a standard integrated microwave. In fact, for many dishes it does better than a regular oven would. I found that the automatic programmes are useful as a guide, but once I got used to the cooking modes, going manual was easier in the long-run. If you want to double up on oven space, then a model with a flatbed might be more suitable, but if you want a quality microwave with the option of grilling and convection cooking, this model cooks brilliantly. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every microwave we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main microwave for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how well the microwave can defrost frozen bread, using the defrost setting and any automatic programmes. We cook a baked potato using just the microwave setting and, if available, another using the combi setting. If there’s a grill option, we toast bread to see how evenly it cooks.

FAQs What cooking modes does the Hotpoint MP676IXH have? It is a microwave, convection oven and grill, with all modes available manually and via some automatic programmes. Does the Hotpoint MP676IXH have a flatbed? No, it has a turntable.