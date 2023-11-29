Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK Review

An integrated dishwasher with more room than you'd expect

By David Ludlow November 29th 2023 10:59am
All of the programmes are selectable from the front panel, with an LCD showing the cycle length.
The innovative top rack has jets of water designed to clean cups, mugs and bowls.
There's a standard cutlery rack that can sit in the bottom.
There's space for tall wine glasses in the middle rack.
3D Wash increases cleaning power for the dirtiest of dishes.
There's plenty of space in the bottom rack.
Highly Recommended

Verdict

The Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK arguably has it all: tonnes of space inside thanks to its Maxi Space tub; decent running costs; and it can wash the dirtiest of dishes. Well-priced and straightforward to use, this is a brilliant integrated dishwasher.

Pros

  • Loads of space
  • Good Eco running costs
  • Impressive third rack
  • Excellent cleaning power

Cons

  • A little expensive in its intensive wash

Key Features

  • Place settingsThis integrated dishwasher has internal space for 14 place settings.

Introduction

Integrated dishwashers might look nicer but there’s always the issue of space, with so many struggling to comfortably fit plates and long-stem wine glasses at the same time.

Not so with the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK, which has a Maxi Space tub that gives 10% more usable space (although it feels like a lot more).

Excellent running costs, high-quality cleaning and tonnes of space inside make this the integrated dishwasher to beat.

Design and features

  • Loads of room inside
  • Spray jets on top rack
  • Lots of cleaning programmes

I first saw a Maxi Space dishwasher with the freestanding Hotpoint HF7HP33UK; here, the technology moves into an integrated dishwasher. By squeezing an extra 10% of space inside the dishwasher, the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK has far more usable space than that increase would suggest.

Fully loaded up, there’s space for large plates on the bottom rack, tall wine glasses on the middle rack, with plenty of space left for the top cutlery rack.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK top rack loaded
Actually, calling that a top cutlery rack is a little unfair, as it’s more than that. Pull it open, and there’s a removable tray for cutlery and utensils (making trips to the cutlery drawer easier if your dishwasher is on the other side of the room), but also a dip designed to hold cups and mugs, and a place for bowls.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK cutlery rack loaded
Rather than just holding these items, Hotpoint has kitted this dishwasher out with spouts on the top rack, directing water directly at all of these items. That’s genuinely useful.

As with most dishwashers, the middle rack is height adjustable. I found plenty of room to leave it in its lower position, and still have space for plates below and tall wine glasses above.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK bottom rack loaded
Due to the design of the top rack, there are only wine-glass holders on the right-hand side of the middle rack. You should be able to fit between four and six glasses, depending on size.

There are two sets of tines on this rack, built to hold smaller plates and bowls. They can be folded flat, so you can fit bigger items with ease.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK top rack
On the bottom rack, there are regular tines for dinner plates and the like, with the rear set able to fold flat, so you can place pots and pans at the rear.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK bottom shelf
You’ll also notice that the rear is the 3D Wash zone, which houses additional spouts that give an extra spray to clean off really dirty items.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK 3D Zone
There’s also a standard cutlery basket, which can be placed in the lower basket. This can be useful if you have a lot of additional cutlery, which won’t all fit in the top rack.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK cultery holder
Once filled with salt and rinse aid, the dishwasher has to be set up for the water hardness level where you live. This is easy to do following the instructions in the manual.

After that, the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK is easy to use. Powered on, it defaults to running its Eco mode at 50C. There are dedicated buttons to select the other modes, too: rapid, delicates 45C, and Auto (65C, 55C or 50C, depending on how dirty your dishes are).

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK controls
In addition, there are selectable modes for each wash, which include turning on 3D Wash, ½ load and Sani Rinse, which uses an extra-hot rinse cycle to sanitise items, such as baby bottles.

Once a mode is selected, the LCD shows how long the mode will run. This screen can’t be seen during operation, but there is a handy light that shines on the floor to show you that the dishwasher is on. It’s very helpful, as the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK is practically silent in use.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK LED on floor
At the end of the wash, a motor gently pushes open the door to allow steam to escape and the plates to air dry.

Performance

  • Decent running costs
  • Excellent cleaning power

I started by loading the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK with a series of dirty items, including a coffee cup, stained with coffee, a dirty red wine glass, a plate covered in leftover mac and cheese, and a bowl used to make microwaved scrambled egg.

Starting on the Eco cycle, I found that the dishwasher cost just 21p to run, which works out at just 1.5p per place setting (this dishwasher has 14 place settings). That’s excellent value and justifies this dishwasher’s B rating.

In this mode, I found that the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK did well in most of my tests. It completely removed the stains from my coffee cup.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK coffee mug dirty
Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK coffee mug clean
My mac-and-cheese covered plate was brought up fresh and shiny.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK mac and cheese dirty
Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK mac and cheese clean
My wine glass was also cleaned well, removing red wine stains and leaving the glass shiny and spotless.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK wine glass dirty
Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK wine glass clean
This mode couldn’t deal with the eggy bowl, leaving mess behind, so I turned to the Auto Intensive programme with 3D Wash turned on. This boosted running costs to a sizable 62p, but the results spoke for themselves: the bowl was completely clean. To avoid scrubbing, I’d use this mode when I had very dirty dishes.

Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK egg bowl dirty
Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK egg bowl clean
If you need lightly soiled dishes to be cleaned fast, there is a rapid mode that runs for between 30 and 40 minutes (depending on the options selected). This mode costs 41p, so isn’t the most energy efficient; I’d use it when speed is more important than energy savings.

Should you buy it?

You want an integrated dishwasher with lots of space

Thanks to the Maxi Space tub, there’s far more room in this integrated dishwasher than much of the competition.

Buy Now

You want smart features

If you want a smart dishwasher, you’ll need to look elsewhere. Check out our best dishwasher list.

Final Thoughts

There are three measures of how good a dishwasher is: how much can fit in it, how cheap it is to run and how well it can wash dishes, particularly heavily soiled ones. I’m pleased to say that the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK meets all three targets: it’s relatively cheap to run, it has acres of space inside and it can clean the toughest of dishes with ease. If you want an A-rated washing machine or a freestanding one, check out my guide to the best dishwashers.

Trusted Score
FAQs

What is Maxi Space on the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK?

Maxi Space is Hotpoint’s name for the tub, which is 10% larger than on regular dishwashers, giving more room to load dishes.

Trusted Reviews test data

Energy consumption standard clean
Water consumption standard clean
Energy consumption eco clean
Water consumption eco clean
Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK
1.67 kWh
17.1 litres
0.534 kWh
9.7 litres

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of Place settings
Number of Racks
Height adjustable top rack?
Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK
£599.99
Hotpoint
598 x 555 x 820 MM
2023
31/10/2023
Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK
14
3
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

