The Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK arguably has it all: tonnes of space inside thanks to its Maxi Space tub; decent running costs; and it can wash the dirtiest of dishes. Well-priced and straightforward to use, this is a brilliant integrated dishwasher.

Pros Loads of space

Good Eco running costs

Impressive third rack

Excellent cleaning power Cons A little expensive in its intensive wash

Key Features Place settings This integrated dishwasher has internal space for 14 place settings.

Integrated dishwashers might look nicer but there’s always the issue of space, with so many struggling to comfortably fit plates and long-stem wine glasses at the same time.

Not so with the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK, which has a Maxi Space tub that gives 10% more usable space (although it feels like a lot more).

Excellent running costs, high-quality cleaning and tonnes of space inside make this the integrated dishwasher to beat.

Design and features

Loads of room inside

Spray jets on top rack

Lots of cleaning programmes

I first saw a Maxi Space dishwasher with the freestanding Hotpoint HF7HP33UK; here, the technology moves into an integrated dishwasher. By squeezing an extra 10% of space inside the dishwasher, the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK has far more usable space than that increase would suggest.

Fully loaded up, there’s space for large plates on the bottom rack, tall wine glasses on the middle rack, with plenty of space left for the top cutlery rack.

Actually, calling that a top cutlery rack is a little unfair, as it’s more than that. Pull it open, and there’s a removable tray for cutlery and utensils (making trips to the cutlery drawer easier if your dishwasher is on the other side of the room), but also a dip designed to hold cups and mugs, and a place for bowls.

Rather than just holding these items, Hotpoint has kitted this dishwasher out with spouts on the top rack, directing water directly at all of these items. That’s genuinely useful.

As with most dishwashers, the middle rack is height adjustable. I found plenty of room to leave it in its lower position, and still have space for plates below and tall wine glasses above.

Due to the design of the top rack, there are only wine-glass holders on the right-hand side of the middle rack. You should be able to fit between four and six glasses, depending on size.

There are two sets of tines on this rack, built to hold smaller plates and bowls. They can be folded flat, so you can fit bigger items with ease.

On the bottom rack, there are regular tines for dinner plates and the like, with the rear set able to fold flat, so you can place pots and pans at the rear.

You’ll also notice that the rear is the 3D Wash zone, which houses additional spouts that give an extra spray to clean off really dirty items.

There’s also a standard cutlery basket, which can be placed in the lower basket. This can be useful if you have a lot of additional cutlery, which won’t all fit in the top rack.

Once filled with salt and rinse aid, the dishwasher has to be set up for the water hardness level where you live. This is easy to do following the instructions in the manual.

After that, the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK is easy to use. Powered on, it defaults to running its Eco mode at 50C. There are dedicated buttons to select the other modes, too: rapid, delicates 45C, and Auto (65C, 55C or 50C, depending on how dirty your dishes are).

In addition, there are selectable modes for each wash, which include turning on 3D Wash, ½ load and Sani Rinse, which uses an extra-hot rinse cycle to sanitise items, such as baby bottles.

Once a mode is selected, the LCD shows how long the mode will run. This screen can’t be seen during operation, but there is a handy light that shines on the floor to show you that the dishwasher is on. It’s very helpful, as the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK is practically silent in use.

At the end of the wash, a motor gently pushes open the door to allow steam to escape and the plates to air dry.

Performance

Decent running costs

Excellent cleaning power

I started by loading the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK with a series of dirty items, including a coffee cup, stained with coffee, a dirty red wine glass, a plate covered in leftover mac and cheese, and a bowl used to make microwaved scrambled egg.

Starting on the Eco cycle, I found that the dishwasher cost just 21p to run, which works out at just 1.5p per place setting (this dishwasher has 14 place settings). That’s excellent value and justifies this dishwasher’s B rating.

In this mode, I found that the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK did well in most of my tests. It completely removed the stains from my coffee cup.

My mac-and-cheese covered plate was brought up fresh and shiny.

My wine glass was also cleaned well, removing red wine stains and leaving the glass shiny and spotless.

This mode couldn’t deal with the eggy bowl, leaving mess behind, so I turned to the Auto Intensive programme with 3D Wash turned on. This boosted running costs to a sizable 62p, but the results spoke for themselves: the bowl was completely clean. To avoid scrubbing, I’d use this mode when I had very dirty dishes.

If you need lightly soiled dishes to be cleaned fast, there is a rapid mode that runs for between 30 and 40 minutes (depending on the options selected). This mode costs 41p, so isn’t the most energy efficient; I’d use it when speed is more important than energy savings.

Final Thoughts There are three measures of how good a dishwasher is: how much can fit in it, how cheap it is to run and how well it can wash dishes, particularly heavily soiled ones. I’m pleased to say that the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK meets all three targets: it’s relatively cheap to run, it has acres of space inside and it can clean the toughest of dishes with ease. If you want an A-rated washing machine or a freestanding one, check out my guide to the best dishwashers. Trusted Score

FAQs What is Maxi Space on the Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK? Maxi Space is Hotpoint’s name for the tub, which is 10% larger than on regular dishwashers, giving more room to load dishes.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption standard clean Water consumption standard clean Energy consumption eco clean Water consumption eco clean Hotpoint Hydroforce H8I HT59 LS UK 1.67 kWh 17.1 litres 0.534 kWh 9.7 litres ›