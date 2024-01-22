Verdict

In its upright mode, the Hoover HFX Pets is brilliantly designed: it’s easy to push around, it folds in half for simple storage, and it has an integrated Corner Genie brush for getting into hard-to-reach areas. Converting the vacuum to handheld mode is very fiddly and takes the shine off what’s otherwise a powerful vacuum cleaner. As is, this is a better choice for those who primarily want an upright cleaner. Anyone who switches between upright and handheld modes frequently will find that there are better options.

Pros Clever integrated Corner Genie brush

Useful array of accessories

Powerful suction Cons Fiddly to convert between upright and handheld modes

Key Features Type This is primarily a cordless upright vacuum cleaner, although it can be converted into a handheld unit.

Power Tops out at an impressive 188AW on its maximum power setting.

Introduction

Moving to a cordless vacuum cleaner shouldn’t mean that you have to give up the style and comfort of a traditional upright vacuum cleaner, as the Hoover HFX Pets shows.

Compact, light and easy to push around, this vacuum cleaner has the power of an upright with the convenience of a cordless model, plus the smart Corner Genie integrated nozzle that makes for fast edge cleaning.

Converting this vacuum cleaner into a handheld one is a faff and time-consuming, meaning that this model may not be suitable for those who want flexibility above all else.

Design and features

Light and easy to push around

Clever Corner Genie brush

Fiddly to convert to a handheld

This vacuum cleaner is available as the standard and Pets edition that I have on review. There’s a £20 premium for the Pets version, as you also get a mini motorised tool, which is built to remove hair from furniture and pet beds. It’s a useful tool to have regardless of whether you have pets or not; I find these tools useful for stairs and for cleaning out the car boot.

In its upright mode, the Hoover HFX Pets is brilliantly designed. Weighing just 3.65kg, this vacuum cleaner is slim and light, and easy to push around. It’s full of nice touches, too.

For storage, the vacuum cleaner can be folded over on a hinge, so it takes up little vertical space. It’s similar to how the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT works, only here, Hoover has added a handy handle that makes it easy to carry the HFX around quickly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is an optional wall mount if you prefer to have the vacuum cleaner hanging up, rather than taking up floor space.

In upright mode, there’s the main floor head, which has Hoover’s Anti-Twist technology built in, which uses a comb to prevent hair from getting caught around the roller.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Tap the release switch with your foot and the head pops off to reveal the Corner Genie, a smaller brush that lets me nip around the edges of the room and around objects. It’s a great idea and speeds up cleaning, as the switch from floor head to Corner Genie (and back) is so fast.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a shame, then, that the conversion to handheld mode is such a faff. Most cordless vacuum cleaners let you remove the floor head or the wand, and then attach tools directly to the remaining handheld unit.

Not the Hoover HFX Pets. Rather than a fast changeover, the handheld unit first has to be removed from the standard upright bin, and then it needs to be connected to the separate handheld bin unit, which has the outlet for the provided tools.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That means storing and emptying two bins, with a fiddly changeover every time you want to change modes. I’ve not seen a vacuum cleaner that works like this before, and it’s clear why.

In handheld mode, there’s a handy extendable crevice tool that has a fold-out brush attachment. At full extension, this let me clean around the top of my walls with the Hoover HFX Pets.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a standard dusting tool and, as I have the Pets edition on test, the motorised brush.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In handheld mode, the bin has a flap at the bottom to release dirt out and down. This entire bin can be removed, and the filter at the rear taken out for cleaning.

In upright mode, the 1.2-litre bin can only be emptied when the floor head has been removed. There’s a slide action on the main unit, which pushes open the flap at the bottom and pushes dirt out. A few pumps for a very full bin may be required.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This bin can’t be removed, and there’s a second filter in this section that can be removed for cleaning. Regular filter washing is required, as with other vacuum cleaners, to maintain the highest suction power.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the Hoover HFX Pets is easy, with thumb controls at the end of the handle. The Hoover HFX Pets turns on in its standard power mode, and has a Turbo button to jump to the highest power setting. There’s no Eco mode here, but given that these modes are largely useless, I didn’t miss this.

There’s also a Mode button, which lets me adjust the brush bar speed between hard floor and carpet modes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Neatly, the LCD shows the current selected mode and the remaining battery power in minutes. There’s a single battery in the box, although this is removable.

Performance

Powerful suction

Cleans well on most surfaces

Good hair removal

To see how vacuum cleaners compare for raw power, I test them all at the handle to see suction power in AirWatts (AW). Measuring on its standard setting, the Hoover HFX Pets managed a powerful 95AW, jumping to 188AW on Boost.

That’s a reassuring level of power and shows that the vacuum cleaner has enough power to clean most messes on its standard setting. More power comes in useful for spills deep in the carpet or for quickly removing messes with handheld tools.

Testing against a line of rice, I found that the Hoover HFX Pets could suck up grains from 2cm away, which demonstrates the level of suction on offer and how quickly this cleaner can remove messes when in handheld mode.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I moved to my real-world tests, starting with the carpet test, where I sprinkled 20g of flour onto the floor. In standard mode, I gave the cleaner a pass forward and backward through the mess. The carpet was clean in the middle, but there were some traces of dust towards the edges of the floor head.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Giving the cleaner multiple sweeps until the carpet looked clean, I measured its bin and found that a reasonable 91.45% of dust had been collected; the remainder is likely to be in the floor head or wand.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I moved to the tough edge test, sprinkling 10g of flour up to the skirting board. Using the standard floor head, I found that there was quite a bit of mess that wasn’t picked up.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Switching to the Corner Genie, the results were better on visual inspection. Here, I measured the vacuum cleaner as having collected 89% of dust, which is a good result for this tough test.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I put 20g of rice onto the hard floor. Here, the Hoover HFX Pets managed to pick up everything without flicking rice around or allowing any grains to drop back onto the floor. That gave me a 100% collection rate.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I combed cat hair into my carpet and then used the Hoover HFX Pets on standard power. Everything was collected.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I finished off my pick-up tests with human hair, dropped onto the carpet. I found that the vacuum cleaner collected everything. Turning the floor head over, I couldn’t see any hairs wrapped around the roller.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At 70.4dB in its standard mode, and 75.6dB in Turbo mode, this vacuum cleaner is similar to most of the competition, and not annoyingly loud.

I tested battery life at 27m 37s in standard mode, which should be enough time to get around an average-sized home. Turbo mode, which will be required infrequently, resulted in a battery life of 14m 28s, which is impressive.

Should you buy it? You need a compact, upright vacuum cleaner Able to fold in half for storage and with a built-in edge/corner brush, this vacuum cleaner is a dream to use in upright mode. Buy Now You want to switch to hand tools more easily Having to remove one section and then attach a new bin before hand tools can be used is quite fiddly.

Final Thoughts As an upright vacuum cleaner, the Hoover HFX Pets gets a lot right: it’s easy to move around, simple to store, and powerful, and the Corner Genie head makes it easy to get this vacuum into tight spaces. If you primarily want a vacuum cleaner that you can use like that, the Hoover HFX Pets is a great choice; converting it to handheld mode is just too fiddly and time-consuming. If you want a cordless vacuum cleaner that’s easier to use with handheld tools, check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period Tested for at least a week Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs What’s the difference between the Hoover HFX Pets and Hoover HFX Home? Both are identical in terms of size and performance, but there’s a colour variation between the two models, and the Pets version comes with the mini motorised pet brush.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ AirWatts (low) AirWatts (high) Sound (low) Sound (high) Hoover HFX Pets 95 AW 188 AW 70.4 dB 75.6 dB ›