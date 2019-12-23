Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7 Review

Verdict There’s a lot packed into the Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7 10kg washing machine for the price: efficient cleaning, generous drum capacity, some excellent time-saving features, and a fairly functional app to boot. There are also some extras that you’d usually find on more expensive machines but the trade-off is an interface you’ll have to learn to use or keep a cheat sheet nearby. Pros Large capacity

Key Specifications Review Price: £399

10kg drum

850 x 600 x 560mm

1600rpm spin speed

A+++ energy rating

Shirts, Wool, Handwash & Silk, Dark Colours, All Hygiene, Delicates special wash cycles

If it feels like your laundry pile never seems to shrink, it’s time to upgrade to a large capacity washer with clever cycles, such as the Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7.

Part of the Dynamic Next range, it’s equipped with 16 programmes, a 10kg drum that can fit in around 50 adult T-shirts and Care Dose automatic detergent dosing, which means you can practically fill and forget. That, plus the ability to monitor and control it from the Wi-Fi Wizard app, means it’s a family-sized solution to the washday blues.

Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7 – What you need to know

Stain removal – Only a wine stain and a trace of ketchup remained after a 30ºC cotton wash but the mixed 40C wash didn’t perform as well.

Only a wine stain and a trace of ketchup remained after a 30ºC cotton wash but the mixed 40C wash didn’t perform as well. Spin efficiency – The 1600rpm spin was efficient on the cotton wash but only 1000rpm on the mixed load left laundry far wetter.

The 1600rpm spin was efficient on the cotton wash but only 1000rpm on the mixed load left laundry far wetter. Features and programmes – Plenty of programmes dedicated to quick, efficient washing and options to alter them to suit.

Plenty of programmes dedicated to quick, efficient washing and options to alter them to suit. Running costs – An A+++ -40% rating keeps them pocket-friendly.

Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7 design – Modern on the outside, big on the inside, but tricky for multitaskers

Design is what makes the DWOAD610AHF7 feel like more than a decent step up from a basic washing machine. Everything about it is sleeker, neater, and easier on the eye, from the clear control dial with metallic trim to the LED touchscreen. There’s also a good-sized porthole to match its generous 10kg capacity, so stuffing bed linen, curtains or duvets in and retrieving them is a feasible task.

Unfortunately, its large door becomes an obstacle for the detergent drawer – leave the latter out while you’re loading and they’ll clash. As a multitasker who throws in laundry, detergent and softener at the same time, I found this to be a source of frustration. In an ideal world, the door would also swing out wider to accommodate the loading of bigger items.

I put in almost 3kg of laundry without any issue, and there was more than enough space in the drum for it to get a thorough wash.

Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7 features – The standard programmes are more about speed and everyday items, rather than specialist cycles, but the options for each can be confusing

While the Hoover DWOAD610AHF7 does well by naming programmes on the dial, rather than icons, that thinking fades a bit when it comes to the different options for each on the touchscreen. Changing spin (noting that some of the programmes won’t let you choose the higher speeds) and temperature is straightforward enough but after that, there are several icons that aren’t obvious without the instructions to hand.

Admittedly, this becomes simpler if you’re connected to the Hoover Wizard Wi-Fi app, which lets you remote control your washing machine, as the icons are named on-screen (a flower for softener and a pouring bottle for detergent for example). The app is also useful for helping you choose a programme based on what you want to wash – I found this especially handy for synthetics as there’s no dedicated wash cycle.

It turned out that the app recommended its Daily 59 Min programme. There are also explanations of what each programme does and its requirements on the app – though some users have reported problems connecting their appliances to it.

For those using it without the app, there is still plenty of problem-solving tech to protect your clothes and cut back on bills. These include a trio of All In One programmes, which spray pre-mix over the laundry to stop colours running (so you can wash whites in the same load), the ability to weigh the load so the cycle time, water and energy use can be adjusted and Care Dose, which only uses as much detergent and softener as the cycle needs for up to 21 washes.

While it’s missing other common programmes, such as an anti-allergy, easy iron (although there is a steam setting to reduce creases), baby clothes or an eco cycle, some of these can be downloaded from the app.

A few other features, such as 24hr delay start, are fairly standard but others are less frequently found on a relatively affordable machine. A Pause & Add for forgotten items, inverter motor for a longer lifespan and quieter running and a stain level option add extra value, especially if the machine is likely to see heavy usage.

Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7 performance – Extremely economical to run with reliable stain removal

While it might be a machine with a larger capacity drum than most, an A+++ rating and A-rated spin still means that this 10kg model is energy efficient. A standard cotton wash at 30ºC used 0.48kWh of power although water usage was much higher than expected at 104.6l. However, its fast spin speed of 1600rpm left just 940g of water behind, which was just over 36% of their original weight.

The stain strip of (left to right) red wine, vegetable oil, tomato sauce, orange juice and gravy, cleaned incredibly well, with only the wine stain clearly visible, and a small smudge of ketchup.

30ºC Cotton test: Dirty stain strip (left) vs Clean stain strip (right) – move slider to compare



A 40ºC mixed load cycle produced similar stain removal results yet consumed only a small amount of extra power – 0.52kWh. Water usage was significantly more at 116.5l, and a max spin of 1000rpm left far more residual water in the load – 1.3kg, equating to more than 50%.

40ºC Mixed load test: Dirty stain strip (left) vs Clean stain strip (right) – move slider to compare



I recorded more noise than expected during normal washing (61dB compared to the EU energy label’s 51dB) yet slightly less during the fastest spin (73dB compared to the label’s 80dB). Both measurements were taken from 30cm from the middle of the door. The machine on test did have an especially vigorous spin, though.

To calculate yearly running figures, I used the figures from the EU energy label to work out a cost per wash. I then multiplied the average number of washing machine loads in the UK (274 per year), by three different load amounts (6kg for high, 4.5kg for medium and 3kg for low) to get a total amount of washing per year in kg. Dividing this by the capacity of the washing machine (assuming full loads for the best efficiency) showed that the DWOAD610AHF7 would cost £37.33 per year for high users, £28 per year for medium users and £18.67 for low users, making it a very economical buy.

Should you buy the Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7?

The DWOAD610AHF7’s range of programmes, price point and capacity all show that it’s been designed for busy families who want stains gone and a thorough clean from each wash. And it more or less delivers on this front – cleaning results were good and its budget-friendly running costs help to offset the initial price tag.

Used without the app, it works fine but there’s a definite feeling that you’ll get more out of it if it’s connected. Trying to navigate its whole menu on the machine alone can feel overwhelming, meaning you may find yourself sticking to the same two or three wash cycles without getting the most out of its extra features – a shame given that there’s so much of it. The DWOAD610AHF7 would benefit from being more intuitive to use but even so, there’s enough functionality to keep up with family-sized demands.

Verdict

There’s a lot packed into the Hoover Dynamic Next DWOAD610AHF7 10kg washing machine for the price: efficient cleaning, generous drum capacity, some excellent time-saving features, and a fairly functional app to boot. There are also some extras that you’d usually find on more expensive machines but the trade-off is an interface you’ll have to learn to use or keep a cheat sheet nearby.

Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews.