Verdict

The Hisense WFGE80142VM is a simple and straightforward washing machine that focuses on standard use. Its 8kg drum is a good size for most families, and there are sufficient wash programmes to deal with most loads, too. Wash performance at lower temperatures could be better, however, and it’s a shame that there’s no way to override the default temperature of a wash cycle.

Pros Pause & Add lets you add items part way through a cycle

Low price

Running costs aren’t too high Cons No temperature control via main LCD

30ºC stain removal wasn’t that good

Availability UK RRP: £319

USA unavailable

Europe unavailable

Canada unavailable

Australia unavailable

Key Features Capacity The 8kg drum is large enough to cope with a big family load and some larger items, too

Introduction

Not all of us want to spend a fortune on our washing machines to get the latest features, such as smart control. If that sounds like you, then the 8kg Hisense WFGE80142VM may be for you. This is a basic washing machine, in terms of features, but has a large enough drum at 8kg and plenty of washing programmes.

It’s not the most efficient washing machine that you can get, with a B energy rating, but it won’t cost a fortune to run. Stain removal performance is also pretty good, although I’ve seen other machines do better, particularly at low temperatures.

Design and features

Good sized drum, but the door doesn’t feel that big

Clever Pause and Add feature

Decent range of wash programmes

Externally, the Hisense WFGE80142VM looks like a bog-standard washing machine. Its door has a small window with a large black rim, which makes the door appear smaller than it is, and that the machine will struggle with load capacity.

However, the drum here is 8kg, which is a decent size. It will happily cope with most average-sized washing loads and you may even be able to squeeze in thinner double duvets and the like. Indeed, I managed to fit in my entire test load with space to spare.

The door opening isn’t as generous as seen on other machines I’ve tested, such as the spacious AEG 9FEB969C, so getting items into the appliance required a bit more stuffing. Note, too, that this model lacks an internal light, making it more difficult to get a good view of the inside on emptying for that rogue black sock.

A standard detergent drawer pulls out from the front, with compartments for washing powder (or liquid), fabric softener and prewash.

The programme dial is also straightforward and clear. There are a total of 16 programmes on the front, although look closer and you’ll discover that some are just temperature variations. For example, there are five cotton cycles, ranging from 20ºC to 90ºC. This is because there’s no way to adjust a cycle’s set wash temperature using the LCD, which is a very common feature.

There are special programmes for Shirts and Wool, plus a 20-minute wash for a maximum of 2.5kg of lightly soiled clothing and a 60ºC wash that uses steam to help allergy sufferers.

The LCD displays the estimated wash time, and allows you to adjust the spin speed from 800, 1000, 1200 and 1400rpm options.

Cleverly, the Hisense WFGE80142VM has a Pause & Add feature. Provided the water and temperature thresholds are low enough, you can pause a cycle, open the door and add a few items you may have lost on your way down to the washing machine. I found that this feature worked best at the start of a cycle.

It isn’t as comprehensive a feature as Samsung’s AddWash, available on the Samsung WW9800T, where you can add small items at any point through the cycle.

Performance

Running costs aren’t bad considering the price

Good cleaning with Eco mode

30ºC cleaning wasn’t that good

I put all washing machines through the same series of tests. I started with a 30ºC cotton wash, using a stain strip featuring (left to right) red wine, oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. At the end of the cycle, the cleaning wasn’t that good, with all stains bar the orange juice clearly visible.

On this mode, the washing machine used 0.515kWh of power and 57.5 litres of water, which is slightly higher than the most efficient machines would use. Thanks to the fast 1400rpm spin speed, my clothes were only 38.71% heavier as a result of water retention – this is pretty good, showing that the Hisense WFGE80142VM competes with the best.

Switching to the Eco 40-60 wash, I saw energy consumption drop to 0.387kWh and water usage to just 36.1 litres. Here, the machine lowered usage based on the load that I put in. My clothes retained less water, too, weighing just 34.68% more.

Stain removal was better, too, with the stains at the centre of the strip removed. The gravy stain was still visible, although greatly reduced; but the tough red wine stain persisted. While red wine is difficult to shift in its entirety, I’d hoped that the gravy stain would be removed.

To work out running costs, I first calculate the total load of washing performed in the UK per year, which is 1644kg. I then work out how many full loads a machine would have to complete to tackle this much washing, since economically it’s better to run full loads. Here, thanks to the 8kg drum, the Hisense WFGE80142VM would need to run 205.5 wash cycles. Given the energy label figures, this would be at a cost of 0.17p per cycle, which works out at a running cost of £35.65 per year.

That’s a little higher than the majority of rivals. The Hoover H-Wash 500, for example, costs more per cycle (20p) but it has a larger 10kg drum. As such, using it to its full capacity would require fewer cycles and, therefore, reduce the annual running cost.

For noise I measured the Hisense WFGE80142VM at 55.2dB on the normal part of its cycle, which is a little loud, but the spin speed measure of 60dB is fairly quiet.

Final Thoughts

A simple and quite cheap washing machine, the Hisense WFGE80142VM gets most of the basics right. It might cost a little more to run than the competition, but the low purchase price largely offsets that.

Cleaning performance on the Eco 40-60 wash was okay, but the 30ºC wash left quite a few stains. It’s also slightly frustrating that you can’t override the wash temperature of a cycle from the LCD; as a result, you have fewer different wash programmes than is available on other machines. For similar money, you can pick up the Hoover H-Wash 500, which cleaned better in my tests and comes with a smart app, too. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best washing machines.

Should you buy it? If you just want a standard washing machine with regular wash cycles, then this model fits the bill – and it’s available for a good price, too. For better cleaning, particularly at lower temperatures, and a greater selection of wash programmes to choose from, there are better models available.

Final Thoughts Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs How much washing can you put in the Hisense WFGE80142VM? It has an 8kg drum, which is big enough for most household loads. Can you control the Hisense WFGE80142VM with an app? No, this model can be controlled via the dial on the front only.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (spin) Sound (normal) Water consumption 30C wash Percentage water remaining 40C wash Water consumption 40C wash Energy consumption 40C wash Yearly running cost low use (washing machine) Yearly running cost med use (washing machine) Percentage water remaining 30C wash Yearly running cost high use (washing machine) Energy consumption 30C wash Hisense WFGE80142VM 60 dB 55.2 dB 57.5 litres 34.68 % 0.9651 litres 0.387 kWh £17.82 £26.74 38.71 % £35.65 0.515 kWh ›