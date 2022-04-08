 large image

GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

Capable of handling a greater number of recharge cycles than the higher-capacity version of this batteries, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA are decent mid-range units that hold their charge. However, these batteries aren’t the cheapest available – you can pick up higher-capacity units for less.

Pros

  • Retains charge
  • Decent number of charge cycles
  • Tested capacity consistently above rated capacity

Cons

  • A little expensive

Availability

  • UKRRP: £9.99

Key Features

  • TypeThese are NiMH (rechargeable) AA batteries
  • CyclesYou can charge and discharge these batteries 500 times

Introduction

As part of the normal GP ReCyko range, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA offer competitive performance, a decent number of recharge cycles, and the ability to hold a charge.

However, price-wise, they’re a little more expensive than the competition.

GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA one battery lying down
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Charges

  • Able to handle 500 charge cycles
  • Hold 80% of charge after 12 months

Although of a lower capacity than the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA have an advantage over its stablemate: it offers a higher recharge cycle count. These units can be cycled (charged and discharged) up to 500 times, which is 200 times more than the higher-capacity batteries. That’s good mid-range territory, and 100 cycles more than the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500mAh. 

That figure still comes in lower than the GP ReCyko Charge 10 batteries, which can last up to 700 cycles when slow-charged.

In terms of holding a charge, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA match both Duracell and the higher-power GP batteries, with these units able to maintain 80% of their charge after 12 months. That makes these batteries suitable for either charging and storing, or for lower-power use, where longevity is better than total capacity.

Performance

  • No fading in my tests
  • Higher tested capacity than rated

I tested the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the starting voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V for NiMH rechargeable batteries. Fully charged, I measured the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA at 1.35V.

Next, I measured the starting capacity after a full charge, which came in at 2316mAh. This is a couple of hundred mAh more than the rated capacity.

I then ran the batteries through 50 charge cycles, taking measurements every 10 cycles. I found that the results fluctuated a little – by around 48mAh – over time; but each result was above the rated capacity and there were no signs of the batteries starting to fade.

GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA performance graph

Should you buy it?

If you can find these at a good price, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA are a solid and reliable mid-range set of batteries.

You can get cheaper batteries with higher capacities for more demanding use, while there are batteries that last a longer, too.

Final Thoughts

The GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA are a reliable set of mid-range batteries, with a good number of cycles and the ability to hold a charge. Whether or not you opt for them will come down to the type of use. The Duracell Rechargeable AA batteries are a bit cheaper and deliver more capacity; but for longevity, the Eneloop AA or GP ReCyko Pro AA batteries are a better choice.

Trusted Score
How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA
2316 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA
£9.99
GP
2099 mAh
B000NWD3K4
2021
17/03/2022
GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA
Rechargeable
NiMH
AA
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

