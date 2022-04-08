Verdict

Capable of handling a greater number of recharge cycles than the higher-capacity version of this batteries, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA are decent mid-range units that hold their charge. However, these batteries aren’t the cheapest available – you can pick up higher-capacity units for less.

Pros Retains charge

Decent number of charge cycles

Tested capacity consistently above rated capacity Cons A little expensive

Availability UK RRP: £9.99

Key Features Type These are NiMH (rechargeable) AA batteries

Cycles You can charge and discharge these batteries 500 times

Introduction

As part of the normal GP ReCyko range, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA offer competitive performance, a decent number of recharge cycles, and the ability to hold a charge.

However, price-wise, they’re a little more expensive than the competition.

Design and Charges

Able to handle 500 charge cycles

Hold 80% of charge after 12 months

Although of a lower capacity than the GP ReCyko 2600mAh AA, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA have an advantage over its stablemate: it offers a higher recharge cycle count. These units can be cycled (charged and discharged) up to 500 times, which is 200 times more than the higher-capacity batteries. That’s good mid-range territory, and 100 cycles more than the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500mAh.

That figure still comes in lower than the GP ReCyko Charge 10 batteries, which can last up to 700 cycles when slow-charged.

In terms of holding a charge, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA match both Duracell and the higher-power GP batteries, with these units able to maintain 80% of their charge after 12 months. That makes these batteries suitable for either charging and storing, or for lower-power use, where longevity is better than total capacity.

Performance

No fading in my tests

Higher tested capacity than rated

I tested the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. First, I measured the starting voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V for NiMH rechargeable batteries. Fully charged, I measured the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA at 1.35V.

Next, I measured the starting capacity after a full charge, which came in at 2316mAh. This is a couple of hundred mAh more than the rated capacity.

I then ran the batteries through 50 charge cycles, taking measurements every 10 cycles. I found that the results fluctuated a little – by around 48mAh – over time; but each result was above the rated capacity and there were no signs of the batteries starting to fade.

Should you buy it? If you can find these at a good price, the GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA are a solid and reliable mid-range set of batteries. You can get cheaper batteries with higher capacities for more demanding use, while there are batteries that last a longer, too.

Final Thoughts The GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA are a reliable set of mid-range batteries, with a good number of cycles and the ability to hold a charge. Whether or not you opt for them will come down to the type of use. The Duracell Rechargeable AA batteries are a bit cheaper and deliver more capacity; but for longevity, the Eneloop AA or GP ReCyko Pro AA batteries are a better choice. Trusted Score

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery tested capacity GP ReCyko 2100mAh AA 2316 mAh ›