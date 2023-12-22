Verdict

Yes, the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra is exceptionally expensive for a cordless hard floor cleaner. That’s because this model has a steam mode, which makes short work of tough stains, automatic dosing and a dirt sensor that tells you when your floors are clean. With the JetBlade hot air system helping dry floors, this is one high-tech floor cleaner for those that want the absolute best.

Pros Exceptional cleaning

Steam shifts tough stains

Impressive drying Cons Expensive

Large

Key Features Type This is a hard floor cleaner and vacuum, which automatically dispenses detergent and sucks up dirty water.

Steam Optional steam cleaning helps shift tough stains.

Introduction

With a shift towards cordless products, I’ve seen hard floor cleaners move away from steam mops and towards products that mop using water (and detergent), sucking up waste into a dirty tank.

While the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra does this, it’s the first cordless product that I’ve seen to also offer a steam mode, which makes it one of the best I’ve tested for deep cleaning, although that does come at a high price.

Design and features

Very big

Can use detergent

Steam mode

Eufy wasn’t messing around when it made the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra, building a hard floor cleaner that can do everything. This means it’s quite the beast, standing 1178mm tall, although it weighs a more gentle 5.7kg.

Eufy provides a charging station with this mop so that you can drop it in, and it stands up, topping up the battery. Provided you’ve got a cupboard or space where the mop can stand fully upright, that is.

The basic design of this model is similar to other hard floor cleaners, such as the Vax OnePWR Glide 2. There’s a 820ml clean water tank that plugs into the front. This should take water only.

At the back of the handle, there’s a separate detergent tank for concentrated cleaner (a sample is provided in the box). I like a cleaner that keeps the detergent separate, as it means that the cleaner takes care of dosing and mixing.

It also means that there’s a choice to use detergent or, via the switch on the side, turn it off and clean with water alone.

There’s then a 720ml dirty water tank, which has a solids separator inside. This makes it slightly easier to pull out solid debris and throw it away before carrying on with a clean. However, with all hard floor cleaners, I think it’s best to vacuum first, so you can remove most dry solid waste first, then finish with a mop.

A single roller is used for cleaning, and it’s not central. Instead, it sits closer to the right-hand side of the floor head (when looking down, using the cleaner), so that you can use this side for edge-to-edge cleaning, provided you can tilt the body back, that is. In my kitchen, I can’t lean the cleaner back along part of the right-hand wall as it hits a pillar.

With everything in place, the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra can be turned on, bringing its LCD to life. This shows a lot of information: the current charge status (as a percentage), the current mode, if ozone disinfection is turned on, and a status bar that shows how clean the floor is (red is bad, blue is good). The latter is similar to the bar on the Roborock Dyad Pro.

This floor cleaner has three modes. Smart mode is the default one, with the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra auto-dosing water (and detergent if the switch is on). In this mode, pulling the trigger turns on the more powerful cleaning mode.

Next, is the suction mode, where water is turned off, and the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra is used to suck up mess only. That’s very useful if you’ve spilled something. Here, pull the trigger to activate more powerful suction.

Finally, there’s the steam mode. This heats the unit up, with a red bar on the floor head filling up. Once it’s all red, pulling the trigger releases a burst of steam onto the floor, which helps with cleaning tough stains and sanitising the area, too.

In all modes, the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra is a pleasure to move around. With its body tilted back, I could pretty much leave its motor to pull the floor cleaner around gently.

By default, the JetBlade system is turned off, but tap the self-clean button three times and it turns on, with the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra blowing hot air out of the back to help dry floors. This function can be turned off if you don’t want it.

Using steam means that the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra will require descaling when prompted. Eufy provides two sachets of citric acid for this job, and the manual explains how to use them. There’s also a spare roller, cleaning brush and spare filter in the box.

For daily use, once the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra has been used for cleaning, it should be dropped into the dock, and then its self-cleaning mode button should be used. This uses water to clean the roller, with hot air at the end to dry it off and prevent smells from building up.

There’s also an app for the floor cleaner, with it connecting via Wi-Fi. It gives quick help guides, shows the current selected mode, notifies you when the self-clean routine has been run, and allows for firmware updates. Overall, then, the app is something that I barely used.

Performance

Cleans brilliantly

Steam deals with tough stains

Excellent battery life (although steam reduces it)

Given the high price, I’d expect the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra to be a good hard floor cleaner, and I wasn’t disappointed. For general stains on my kitchen floor, such as muddy footprints, I found that the regular smart mode was enough to pick up everything, with the occasional trigger burst to put the cleaner into its high-power mode.

With four cats, I find that my kitchen floor gets stained with dried-on cat food, which can be hard to remove. Most hard floor cleaners will deal with this mess, but need to saturate the area first and then be held over the mess for a long period to clean it.

Putting the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra into its steam mode, I found that it effortlessly picked up this kind of mess, clearing away the stains quickly. And, the floor was naturally sanitised with steam. That’s the best performance I’ve seen from a cordless floor cleaner.

Thanks to JetBlade, I found that my floors were practically dry by the end of a cleaning session: dry enough to walk on almost instantly.

Battery life is excellent, too. The Eufy Mach V1 Ultra is rated at a maximum of 84 minutes, although this does depend on which mode you’re in. I found that in smart mode, I had enough power to get around my three-bedroom house.

Turning on the steam mode does reduce battery life heavily: the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra will run for 15 minutes maximum on this mode, so I did use it sparingly when I needed to deep clean my kitchen.

After its battery is depleted, the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra takes four hours to recharge. I measured the volume at 69.9dB, which is in-line with other cleaners.

Should you buy it? You want the best cleaning Powerful suction, auto dosing and a steam mode make this the most powerful hard floor cleaner that I have tested. Buy Now Your floors aren’t that dirty For regular cleaning, a standard cleaner without a steam mode will do the job and will be a lot cheaper.

Final Thoughts The Eufy Mach V1 Ultra is considerably more expensive than its rivals, costing more than double than the Shark HydroVac. This is because Eufy has packed the Mach V1 Ultra with the latest technology, including a dirt sensor and the steam mode. It’s the latter that sets this cleaner apart from its rivals, able to lift the toughest stains with the minimum of effort. If you’ve got dirty floors that you want to tackle, then this is the best hard floor cleaner that I’ve tested; if your floors have more regular amounts of dirt, then check out my guide to the best hard floor cleaners to find a cheaper alternative. Trusted Score

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs What does the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra’s app do? It has help guides, provides an overview of the status and offers firmware upgrades. Does the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra need to be descaled? Due to the steam systems, the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra will need to be descaled from time-to-time. Two sachets of citric acid are provided for this purpose.

