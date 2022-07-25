What is IFTTT? All about the automation platform

IFTTT is a free platform that allows you to create automations across an incredible number of apps, websites and devices by using (or creating your own) “Applets”.

Read on to discover everything you need to know about IFTTT, including what it is, how it works and the main differences between a free account and a paid subscription.

What is IFTTT?

IFTTT – or If This Then That – is a platform that allows you to integrate different apps, devices and services to create automated responses and routines and build upon your smart home.

One of the key aspects of IFTTT is that you don’t need to know how to code to create automations (although you can do so with a Pro+ account).

How does IFTTT work?

The clue to how IFTTT works is actually in its name – If This Then That – though the process is broken down into Services, Applets, Triggers, Actions and Queries.

Services are the apps and devices that you connect using IFTTT, such as Twitter, Dropbox or your smartphone, while the word Applet describes how these Services will interact under automation.

Image: IFTTT

Then there are Triggers, Actions and Queries.

Triggers are the “This” in any given Applet and usually begin with the word “If”, creating a condition for your automation. Queries are optional and exist alongside Triggers to provide more information.

Finally, Actions are the “That” in IFTTT. Actions describe the automation that will take place and often begin with “Then” or “And”.

Image: IFTTT

Take the Applet “If I add a new photo in Instagram, upload it to Dropbox”, for example.

In this instance, posting a photo to Instagram is the Trigger and that image being uploaded to Dropbox is the Action. The Dropbox upload is an automatic response to you posting an image on Instagram.

You can create your own custom Applets or explore the huge library of Applets already available on IFTTT.

Is IFTTT free to use?

Yes and no.

There are three tiers to IFTTT: IFTTT Free, IFTTT Pro and IFTTT Pro+.

The free plan includes five Applets, standard Applet speeds, unlimited Applet runs, access to the mobile app and simple no-code integrations.

IFTTT Pro lets you keep 20 Applets, use the fastest Applet speeds, access multi-action Applets and contact customer support. It costs £2.10/month.

Then there’s Pro+. This plan lets you access all of the above, use queries and filter code, access developer tools and connect multiple accounts. Pro+ users can also have unlimited Applets and get prioritised customer support when something goes awry. The most expensive plan is priced at £4.20/month.