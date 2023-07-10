Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan Review

If you are looking for a fan that can keep you cool and comfortable in the summer, this is a great choice.

By Rene Millman July 10th 2023 12:18pm
This tower fan has dual fans to increase air flow.
Simple, but basic controls, sit on the base.
There's a handy carry handle on the back.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

Cheap and compact, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan uses dual fans to up its airflow, producing a strong blast of air when required. It lacks more advanced features, such as a remote control and oscillation mode, but it has three power modes, three timers and a night mode. With generally quiet operation, this is a neat budget tower fan.

Pros

  • Compact
  • Powerful air flow
  • Excellent value

Cons

  • Slightly waspy noise

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a mini tower fan with two fan blades.
  • ControlsThree fan power settings and three timer settings, plus a night mode.

Introduction

If you are looking for a fan that can keep you cool and comfortable in the summer, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan is a well-priced and powerful tower fan.

It is also very quiet and energy-efficient, which means it won’t disturb your sleep. It is easy to use and has a sleek design that fits any space. Whether you need a fan for your bedroom, living room, office or anywhere else, this model can provide you with personal cooling and comfort.

Design and Features

  • Dual fans
  • Three power settings
  • Three timer settings

Compact and light, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan can be placed easily anywhere, from a desk to a coffee table. That makes it handy if you don’t have room for a full-size tower fan, such as the VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan. Although relatively cheap, I found that the fan was well-made and felt robust.

Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan side view
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s no remote control on this model, with three simple buttons to select the power mode. There are also three timer options (two, four and eight hours), accessible via another button on the base. Although other fans offer a greater range of timer options, it’s still nice to have something.

Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For night use, there’s a night mode, which dims the LED lights on the base, so the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan won’t keep you awake if you use it in a bedroom.

While lacking a remote control or display screen, at least the controls that are there are easy to find and use. There’s also a handy carry handle at the rear.

Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan rear
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Strong airflow at close range
  • Quite quiet
  • Slightly waspy noise

The fan has a good air speed at close range, especially using its high setting. It can blow up to 2.8 m/s at 15cm, which is quite impressive for a small fan. At distance, air speed is still quite good, dropping to 1.7m/s at 1m. Air speed on the low setting is 1.1m/s at 1m, which is enough to keep you cool.

It is also relatively quiet at low speed, with a sound level of 40.8 dB at 1m. This is comparable to a whisper or a quiet library. However, the fan gets louder as the speed increases, reaching up to 48.5dB at high speed and 1m distance. This is comparable to a normal conversation or a busy office. The fan also has a waspy noise that might be annoying for some people, especially if they are sensitive to high-pitched sounds.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a strong and quiet fan: This model has a dual-fan tower design that can deliver powerful airflow and is relatively quiet.

You want a remote control or a display screen: If you want more features and remote control, you’ll need to spend more.

Final Thoughts

For those looking for a straightforward, efficient, and budget-friendly cooling solution, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan is an excellent choice. With its dual-fan tower design, it delivers strong airflow and effectively circulates the air in a room. It’s a little light on features, with no remote and no oscillation, so if you want something different, check out our guide to the best fans.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every smart light we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested for at least a week

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each light is to automate

You might like…

Best Fan 2023: Beat the heat with these cooling and purifying fans

Best Fan 2023: Beat the heat with these cooling and purifying fans

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Best Electric Heaters 2023: Our top picks to help you keep warm this winter

Best Electric Heaters 2023: Our top picks to help you keep warm this winter

David Ludlow 6 months ago

FAQs

Does the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan have an oscillation mode?

No, it has three fan speeds and three timer options only.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Air speed 15cm (low)
Air speed 15cm (medium)
Air speed 15cm (high)
Air speed 1m (low)
Air speed 1m (medium)
Air speed 1m (high)
Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan
40.8 dB
45.5 dB
48.5 dB
2 m/s
2.5 m/s
2.8 m/s
1.1 m/s
1.5
1.7 m/s

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of speeds
Fan Type
Oscillation
Timer
Night Mode
Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan
£42.99
109 x 381 x 109 MM
889 G
B081RFZ17K
2019
06/07/2023
Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan
3
Tower fan
No
Yes (two, four and eight hours)
Yes
Rene Millman
By Rene Millman
Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers all forms of technology as well as gadgets to make everyday life easier. His work has appeared in IT Pro, T3, Tech Radar, The Guardian, th…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.