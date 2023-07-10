Verdict

Cheap and compact, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan uses dual fans to up its airflow, producing a strong blast of air when required. It lacks more advanced features, such as a remote control and oscillation mode, but it has three power modes, three timers and a night mode. With generally quiet operation, this is a neat budget tower fan.

Key Features Type This is a mini tower fan with two fan blades.

Controls Three fan power settings and three timer settings, plus a night mode.

Introduction

If you are looking for a fan that can keep you cool and comfortable in the summer, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan is a well-priced and powerful tower fan.

It is also very quiet and energy-efficient, which means it won’t disturb your sleep. It is easy to use and has a sleek design that fits any space. Whether you need a fan for your bedroom, living room, office or anywhere else, this model can provide you with personal cooling and comfort.

Design and Features

Dual fans

Three power settings

Three timer settings

Compact and light, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan can be placed easily anywhere, from a desk to a coffee table. That makes it handy if you don’t have room for a full-size tower fan, such as the VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan. Although relatively cheap, I found that the fan was well-made and felt robust.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s no remote control on this model, with three simple buttons to select the power mode. There are also three timer options (two, four and eight hours), accessible via another button on the base. Although other fans offer a greater range of timer options, it’s still nice to have something.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For night use, there’s a night mode, which dims the LED lights on the base, so the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan won’t keep you awake if you use it in a bedroom.

While lacking a remote control or display screen, at least the controls that are there are easy to find and use. There’s also a handy carry handle at the rear.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Strong airflow at close range

Quite quiet

Slightly waspy noise

The fan has a good air speed at close range, especially using its high setting. It can blow up to 2.8 m/s at 15cm, which is quite impressive for a small fan. At distance, air speed is still quite good, dropping to 1.7m/s at 1m. Air speed on the low setting is 1.1m/s at 1m, which is enough to keep you cool.

It is also relatively quiet at low speed, with a sound level of 40.8 dB at 1m. This is comparable to a whisper or a quiet library. However, the fan gets louder as the speed increases, reaching up to 48.5dB at high speed and 1m distance. This is comparable to a normal conversation or a busy office. The fan also has a waspy noise that might be annoying for some people, especially if they are sensitive to high-pitched sounds.

Should you buy it? You want a strong and quiet fan: This model has a dual-fan tower design that can deliver powerful airflow and is relatively quiet. You want a remote control or a display screen: If you want more features and remote control, you’ll need to spend more.

Final Thoughts For those looking for a straightforward, efficient, and budget-friendly cooling solution, the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan is an excellent choice. With its dual-fan tower design, it delivers strong airflow and effectively circulates the air in a room. It’s a little light on features, with no remote and no oscillation, so if you want something different, check out our guide to the best fans. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan have an oscillation mode? No, it has three fan speeds and three timer options only.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Air speed 15cm (low) Air speed 15cm (medium) Air speed 15cm (high) Air speed 1m (low) Air speed 1m (medium) Air speed 1m (high) Dr. Prepare 13-inch Dual Oscillating Tower Fan 40.8 dB 45.5 dB 48.5 dB 2 m/s 2.5 m/s 2.8 m/s 1.1 m/s 1.5 1.7 m/s ›