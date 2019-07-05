VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan Review

Verdict One of the biggest problems with powerful fans is that they can be noisy. Happily, this is a trap that the VonHaus 35" Tower Fan avoids, producing a powerful blast of air with little noise. It's also extremely well built and looks stylish. It's available with or without the remote control, but even with, this fan is a bargain and a great choice for anyone that wants to cool a large room. Pros Powerful air circulation

Reasonably quiet performance

Ioniser, three wind modes, and a remote

Comparatively narrow base

Two-year warranty (with registration) Cons Could do with a lower fan speed

Key Specifications Review Price: £40

35" tower fan

Remote control

Three speeds

Eight-hour timer

VonHaus sells its 35″ Tower Fan with or without a remote control. Even with the remote, the VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan is still one of the cheapest fans at this size, but is it any good?

Happily, the answer is an emphatic yes. It’s relatively quiet, even at high speed, and it produces a powerful and broad gust of wind even from some distance. While the display is a bit of a letdown, it’s otherwise cracking value.

VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan – What you need to know

Fan performance: Not just great up close, this fan produces a genuine breeze even across several metres. It’s a great way to circulate air.

Sound performance: Quiet for a tower fan with no harsh notes, but it’s hardly silent. It can also transmit a little vibration into solid floors.

Use and features: With an ioniser, a remote and three different wind modes, this doesn’t feel like a cheap fan. It’s a shame the display is so hard to read.

Powerful air circulation from the VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan can cool the warmest days

The VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan is a black, inoffensive looking tower with a matching black remote control. At the top there are buttons controlling power, fan speed, wind mode and the sleep timer, which extends up to eight hours in one-hour increments. One other button controls both oscillation – through 70 degrees – and the built-in ioniser. The remote also covers everything, but here the oscillation and ioniser get their own buttons.

At the front of the fan, a display confirms room temperature, fan speed, wind mode and whether the ioniser’s on. Aside from the default constant wind, the other two modes aim to emulate more natural, variable wind, with the sleep mode decreasing its intensity over time. Unfortunately, you can’t switch off the control beep or the display, the dim blue icons of which are hard to read over more than a metre or so.

This fan’s body looks slightly wider than the norm, but it sits on a slightly narrower base. Stability doesn’t seem to suffer, and there’s the advantage that it might slot into a narrower corner or gap.

The fan starts on its medium speed. There’s a hum from the base and a slight whirr, but for a tower fan it’s fairly quiet even on the maximum setting. At low power it’s particularly quiet – some, but not everyone, would be able to sleep with it in the room. While this isn’t the most ferocious tower fan, it is very effective. Producing a consistent and powerful breeze at all settings, it’s well up to circulating air in a fairly large room or small office.

The VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan is a quiet and powerful tower fan

Our measurements largely backed up our impressions of the VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan. On its lowest power setting we measured an impressive 4.0m/s wind speed at 15cm from the grille, dropping to 2.2m/s at one metre. Even at two metres we measured a gentle 1.3m/s, confirming an effective circulation of the air. At full power the fan produced a wind of 4.8m/s, which only dropped to 2.8m/s over one metre. At two metres we could still measure an effective 1.6/ms breeze.

On the lowest setting, we measured 53.1dB noise one metre from the front, or just 31.5dB when measured at a right angle, well out of the air flow. Switching to maximum this rose to 53.9dB in front and 35.5dB at the side, making this one of the quietest tower fans we’ve measured. Power consumption ranged from 24 to 31 watts, with the ioniser having no measurable effect on consumption.

Should I buy the VonHaus 35″ Tower Fan?

This is a quiet and effective tower fan with a reasonable selection of features. It’s relatively smart, has a comprehensive remote control, and could potentially fit into slightly narrower gaps than some rivals. Its not without weak points, most notably that the display is hard to read from a distance, and that the fan could do with a couple of slower speeds, but overall it would be a great addition to any room – even the bedroom.

Happily, this is also one of the cheapest tower fans of this size – and with registration, it comes with a two-year warranty. If you want effective cooling and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this is the fan to buy.

