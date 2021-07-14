Verdict

A great kitchen tool, the Domo Teppanyaki XXL is a versatile plate that cooks evenly. From large amounts of food where a frying pan would be too limiting, to a centrepiece at a party, this grill is hugely flexible and comes at a great price.

Introduction

For cooking large qualities, or a more interactive and fun experience, a frying pan and hob aren’t always the best combination. Step forward the Domo Teppanyaki XXL: this large cooking plate can be used for preparing a lot of food in one go, a makeshift BBQ, or something you place on a table for everyone to cook their own food.

Even cooking temperatures across the plate, a great price and a non-stick finish make this a fine product – if you have the room to store it.

Design and features

Large cooking surface

Handy fat collector

Simple controls

The largest product in Domo’s Teppanyaki lineup, the XXL has a huge 900 x 220mm cooking surface. That’s the kind of room you’d get in a big BBQ, such as the George Foreman Drum. There are smaller products available if you don’t have space to store this model, all of which come with the same design and features.

With neat handles on the side and feet that keep it raised off a surface, the Domo Teppanyaki XXL is easy to move around and place where you want. You can even enlist an extension cable to take it outside, to be used as a makeshift BBQ. This versatile plate can even be placed on a table to enable multiple people to cook at once, or simply sat on a countertop to increase space to cook a lot of items at once.

A lip around the cooking surface prevents fat from rolling over the side, and a drainage hole at the front lets you push fat and oil into the drip tray that slides into the slot at the bottom.

A non-stick surface means that you can place most items directly onto the hot plate, but it’s fine to use a bit of oil (particularly the first time you use the plate) to aid cooking. The only rule that you need to follow is that you can’t use metal implements: plastic or wood is fine to avoid scratching the surface.

There’s a thermostat that plugs into the end of the hot plate, so you can adjust the power from 1 to 5 (much like a regular hob). You’ll probably need a bit of experimentation and time to get used to the controls.

Once you’ve finished cooking, the Domo Teppanyaki XXL should be left to cool down. You can wipe off any bigger messes with a kitchen towel, and the main surface can be cleaned with a sponge and a little washing-up liquid. It isn’t much effort, but a removable plate that you could dunk in a sink would have been easier to clean.

Performance

Heats evenly

Cools thoroughly

The main lookout for a product such as the Domo Teppanyaki XXL is how well, and evenly, it heats up. Turning on the hot plate and setting it to the maximum temperature, it warmed up in a matter of minutes.

I then used a Flir One thermal camera to take a picture of the hob. As you can see from the image, there are two heating elements that run across almost the full width of the hob. Aside from the slightly cooler areas to the sides, the Domo Teppanyaki XXL distributes heat pretty evenly. That makes cooking very easy, as you can place food practically anywhere and get the same results.

Besides, some cooler areas at the edges can be useful: if something is cooking too fast, you can move it to the side to prevent burning.

I tested the Domo Teppanyaki XXL in a variety of situations, from cooking sausages to making breakfast for a group of friends on a camping trip. Pictured below is an entire pack of vegan bacon. The huge cooking surface offers plenty of room, and everything cooked at the same pace and time.

I moved on to marinated chicken kebabs. Here, you want the chicken to cook thoroughly, but slowly enough that it stays moist and the vegetables don’t burn. Here’s where the Domo Teppanyaki XXL excels: it got perfectly cooked chicken and lightly charred vegetables.

Should you buy it? If you find that you regularly run out of pan space, or that you never BBQ because you can’t be bothered with the mess and hassle, the Domo Teppanyaki XXL is a flexible cooking plate that can accommodate lot of food. If you don’t have much room then this product could prove too big for you. Plus, you don’t get that chargrilled flavour you get with a proper BBQ, so it may not suit some tastes.

Final thoughts Whether you want it for a party, or simply because you need a bigger cooking surface for dealing with larger quantities of food (it’s great for breakfasts, or if you don’t want to get out the BBQ for cooking burgers), the Domo Teppanyaki XXL is a great choice. However, those short on space may wish to consider the smaller models. Trusted Score

FAQs How big is the cooking surface of the Domo Teppanyaki XXL? It’s 900 x 220mm, which is enough room to cook large quantities of food, or for placement in the centre of a table for parties. Is the Domo Teppanyaki XXL dishwasher-safe? No, it must be cleaned in situ.

